Full Sail University Graduate Takes Home GRAMMY® Award of Their Very Own at the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University is pleased to announce that one graduate was awarded a GRAMMY® of their very own at the 65th annual GRAMMY® Awards. The awards ceremony this year was hosted by comedian, Trevor Noah, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023, and aired on CBS.

Stuart White (2002 Recording Arts Graduate) won a GRAMMY® Award in the category Record of the Year for their work on Break My Soul, Beyoncé.

Additionally, Full Sail University alumni have worked on projects that won across 12 different categories. Notable projects include Wait For U – Future featuring Drake and Tems, Encanto – Various Artists, Renaissance - Beyoncé, and more. For a look at the 65th annual GRAMMY®-winning categories and projects Full Sail alumni have contributed to this year, please see below:

Best Bluegrass Album, Crooked Tree , Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

, & Golden Highway Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Encanto , Various Artists

, Various Artists Best Dance/Electronic Album, Renaissance , Beyoncé

, Beyoncé Best Melodic Rap Performance, Wait For U , Future Featuring Drake & Tems

, Future Featuring Drake & Tems Best Metal Performance, Degradation Rules , Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi Best Music Film, Jazz Fest : A New Orleans Story

Best Musica Urbana Album, Un Verano Sin Ti , Bad Bunny

, Bad Bunny Best R&B Song, Cuff It , Beyoncé

, Beyoncé Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media (Previously in the "Composing and Arranging" field), Encanto , Various Artists

, Various Artists Best Traditional R&B Performance, Plastic Off The Sofa , Beyoncé

, Beyoncé Best Tropical Latin Album, Pa'lla Voy, Marc Anthony

At the 65th annual GRAMMY® Awards ceremony, 40 Full Sail graduates were credited on over 50 nominated projects across 38 different categories. To learn more about Full Sail's alumni successes and the university's Music & Recording centric degree programs, click here.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 89,211+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

