Full Sail University Graduates Contribute to 76 Nominated Projects at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to share that seven graduates were nominated for Grammy Awards of their very own across categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Gospel Performance/Song to name a few. The annual ceremony will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and will broadcast on CBS in addition to airing on Paramount+.

Additionally, 61 graduates were credited on 76 nominated projects across 50 categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards including Best Country Album, Best R&B Album, Best Historical Album and more.

"Dating back decades now we have celebrated the outstanding accomplishments and projects our graduates' careers are tied to, including this year at the Grammy Awards," said Jay Noble, Full Sail's VP of Alumni. "We are excited to watch the talents of our graduates being recognized on this international stage."

During this year's awards show, Full Sail's individually nominated graduates include:

Brad Blackwood – 1996 Recording Arts Graduate

Best Historical Album – Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition by Prince and The New Power Generation

Colin Patrick Harper (Collie Buddz) - 2001 Recording Arts Graduate

Best Reggae Album – Take It Easy by Collie Buddz

Dominique Jones (DOE) - 2012 Music Business/2015 Creative Writing Graduate

Best Gospel Performance/Song - Holy Hands by DOE

by DOE Best Contemporary Christian Music Album – Heart of a Human by DOE

Colin Leonard – 1998 Recording Arts Graduate

Record of the Year – Texas Hold 'Em by Beyoncé

by Beyoncé Album of the Year – Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

by Beyoncé Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical – Algorithm by Lucky Daye

Ken Oriole – 2005 Recording Arts Graduate

Album of the Year – New Blue Sun by André 3000

Idania Valencia – 2015 Recording Arts Graduate

Record of the Year – 360 by Charli XCX

by Charli XCX Album of the Year – BRAT by Charli XCX

Stuart White – 2002 Recording Arts Graduate

Record of the Year – Texas Hold 'Em by Beyoncé

by Beyoncé Album of the Year – Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

Full Sail graduates have been impacting the entertainment industry for 45 years. To learn more about Full Sail's alumni contributions to the entertainment media and emerging technologies ecosystem, visit Full Sail's website.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

