Full Sail University Graduates Contribute To Nominated Releases At The 62nd Annual Grammy® Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that 50 Full Sail University graduates are credited on 62 nominated projects at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards. This year's ceremony will be broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 26, 2020, and airing on CBS.

During this year's awards, Full Sail University graduates have contributed to artist projects nominated across 39 categories including: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Country Album, Best Gospel Album, Best Latin Pop Album, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best R&B Album, just to name a few. Full Sail University graduates have mixed, recorded, or assisted on 19 GRAMMY®-winning Album of the Year releases over the past 29 years.

Six Full Sail University alumni are eligible to earn a GRAMMY® of their own including:

Brendan Morawski , Engineer, Record of the Year, 7 Rings , Ariana Grande and Album of the Year, Thank U, Next , Ariana Grande

, Engineer, Record of the Year, , and Album of the Year, , Miki Tsutsumi , Recording Engineer, Record of the Year, Hard Place, H.E.R. and Album of the Year, I Used To Know Her, H.E.R

, Recording Engineer, Record of the Year, H.E.R. and Album of the Year, H.E.R Colin Leonard , Mastering Engineer, Record of the Year, Hard Place , H.E.R. and Album of the Year, I Used To Know Her , H.E.R

, Mastering Engineer, Record of the Year, , H.E.R. and Album of the Year, , H.E.R Jeremy Lertola , Assistant Recording Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Album of the Year, Thank U, Next , Ariana Grande

, Assistant Recording Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Album of the Year, , Adam Greenspan , Engineer, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, All These Things , Thomas Dybdahl

, Engineer, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, , Jurgen Scharpf , Immersive Audio Mastering Engineer, Best Immersive Audio Album, Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla

For more information on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards Ceremony, please visit http://www.grammy.com and to learn more about Full Sail alumni, please visit fullsail.edu.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its 40+year history, including most recently: One of the 2019 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, one of the 2019 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2019 "School/College of the Year."

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 70,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors. For more information, visit FullSail.edu or join the conversation on social at Facebook.com/FullSailUniversity andTwitter.com/FullSail.

SOURCE Full Sail University

