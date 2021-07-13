Full Sail University Partners with DreamHack to Bring Elevated Educational Experiences to DreamHack Beyond

WINTER PARK and ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University , an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing degrees in entertainment, media, arts and technology, and well-known for its esports prowess, has been selected as the Educational Partner for DreamHack Beyond , the new hybrid festival and online multiplayer game. Throughout the week-long all-digital, at-home, interactive experience, Full Sail will produce select panels and streaming events while also serving as thought leaders alongside top industry pros.

DreamHack , the immersive, gaming lifestyle experience where the gaming community comes to life, will present DreamHack Beyond beginning Saturday, July 24 and continuing through Saturday, July 31, 2021 . DreamHack Beyond has free tickets available now here .

DreamHack Beyond was created to complement and showcase the best of the internationally renowned gaming lifestyle festival and brand, DreamHack, in a fresh, new way while allowing players/attendees to enjoy the festival in any way they choose — from virtual cosplay competitions, amateur and professional esports tournaments, and game demos, to the expo, panels and more.

"DreamHack Beyond is part of evolving DreamHack into a year-round gaming lifestyle brand for the community. To us, there is nothing better than developing a hybrid multi-player event and game that unites us during these times and brings our community together in a way we understand and love," said Justin Burnham, Vice President, Creative, DreamHack. "It means so much to me, personally, to collaborate with my alma mater, Full Sail University, to offer some engaging and relevant educational panels as part of this experience because DreamHack is more than an event — it creates an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through a gaming lifestyle experience."

Full Sail University's involvement in DreamHack Beyond includes:

Educational, Industry-Focused and Experiential Panels –

– Careers In Esports (Moderated by Tracy Wiu, Associate Director of Project Development, Full Sail University) . Panelists include Richard Huggan - Managing Director, Hitmarker, Patrick Klein - Chief Strategy Officer, eFuse, Erin Eberhardt - Lead Project Manager, Blizzard Entertainment, Matt "Burns" Potthoff - General Manager and VP of Esports, eUnited.

Streaming and Content Creation ( Moderated by Shae Ryan , Esports Content Creator, Full Sail University.) Panelists include BigCheeseKIT – Entertainer, Nappy Boy Gaming, Professor Broman – Chief Marketing Officer, Rare Drop, TheMavShow - Xbox Host/Producer, Twitch Partner, Podcaster.

Collegiate Esports - The Ins and Outs of Programs and Clubs (Moderated by Bennett Newsome , Esports Strategist, Full Sail University). Panelists include Dana Heustedt - Director of Esports, Florida Tech , Dr. Chris "Doc" Haskell - Clinical Assoc. Professor, Head Coach of Esports, Boise State , Bubba Gaedhart - Executive Director, Varsity Esports Foundation, Dr. Joey Gawrysiak - Director and Associate Professor of Esports, Shenandoah University .

Panelists include Dana Heustedt - Director of Esports, , Dr. Chris "Doc" Haskell - Clinical Assoc. Professor, Head Coach of Esports, , Bubba Gaedhart - Executive Director, Varsity Esports Foundation, Dr. - Director and Associate Professor of Esports, . Student Game Organizations Activation featuring 'All Access' - On July 26 as part of the Student Game Organizations activations portion of the event, Full Sail's official esports show 'All Access' will present a special DreamHack Beyond livestream. This stream will feature an exclusive behind the scenes look at both Full Sail Armada's practice space, and the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, esports trivia, an Apex Invitational Tournament featuring Full Sail students and alumni, a chance to see if you can beat our alumni that worked on the game Doom in a Doom Arcade challenge, as well as hosting giveaways and a chance for participants to win prizes.

- On as part of the Student Game Organizations activations portion of the event, Full Sail's official esports show 'All Access' will present a special livestream. This stream will feature an exclusive behind the scenes look at both Full Sail Armada's practice space, and the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, esports trivia, an Apex Invitational Tournament featuring Full Sail students and alumni, a chance to see if you can beat our alumni that worked on the game in a Doom Arcade challenge, as well as hosting giveaways and a chance for participants to win prizes. Featured Streamer – Full Sail's Esports Strategist, Bennett Newsome , has been selected as a featured streamer during this year's virtual festival.

– Full Sail's Esports Strategist, , has been selected as a featured streamer during this year's virtual festival. CSL High School Finals – Full Sail will be producing the CSL High School Finals on July 24 , featuring Rocket League, Dota 2 and League of Legends. The top-performing High School teams from Oregon , Nevada , and Washington from the Summer '21 Qualifying Tournaments will compete in the Invitational Finals live.

"DreamHack continues to push the limits of what is possible to bring the esports and gaming communities, not just top-level, but really going beyond what next-level engagement and experiences can be," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports, Full Sail University. "Congrats to our alumnus, Justin Burnham, and the entire DreamHack team. Partnering with them has been an extremely collaborative opportunity to take part in building the blueprint for what is possible in the event space, while continuing to elevate the industry. We are extremely proud of the students, staff, and alumni who are working behind the scenes, and we can't wait for it to begin."

ABOUT DREAMHACK:

DreamHack is an immersive, gaming lifestyle experience where the community comes to life. Millions of fans tune in to DreamHack broadcasts each year, and the 24 hour-a-day festival weekends feature everything gaming under one roof. Attendees experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and varsity gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay championship, panels, art, activities, expo, screenings, live music and more. In 2020, DreamHack merged with ESL to create ESL Gaming, the world's largest esports and gaming lifestyle company. The two organizations have been shaping the industry and leading esports and gaming innovation across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline esports competitions and festivals.

ESL Gaming is part of MTG, the leading international digital entertainment group. More information is available at dreamhack.com and about.eslgaming.com .

ABOUT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts, and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its 40-year history, including most recently: One of the 2020 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2019 "School/College of the Year."

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 80,230+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

