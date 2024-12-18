WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce the 15th annual Full Sail University Hall of Fame induction class comprised of six graduates recognized for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment media and emerging technologies. The induction of the 15th class of honorees will occur March 9 – 14, 2025 during Full Sail University's annual Hall of Fame Week.

The Full Sail University Hall of Fame is a weeklong series of campus-wide and virtual events including:

Full Sail University Proudly Announces 15th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Class

Guest lectures, panels, workshops, and hands-on technology demonstrations from leading experts and companies.

Career networking events focused on employment and mentoring for students and graduates.

Technology Expo showcasing the latest in tech trends and interactive experiences.

Live musical performances featuring a variety of artists and genres.

Interactive Creative Challenges for students and alumni.

Gaming tournaments, film screenings and more.

Additionally, several events will be made available to the public via online streaming such as the induction ceremony to celebrate and recognize the following class of inductees:

Martina Bozic

Title: Vice President, Football Partnerships North America, SPORTFIVE

Vice President, Football Partnerships North America, SPORTFIVE Martina Bozic's career is distinguished by her impact across key roles in the sports industry, including her current position as Vice President of Football Partnerships at SPORTFIVE and previous contributions at Major League Soccer (MLS) and IMG Academy. Through Martina's leadership efforts, she helped launch over 500 sports initiatives across the globe through media and strategic marketing partnerships.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a passion for innovation, international expansion, and building global brands and partnerships to elevate the sports landscape.

2014 Graduate (Entertainment Business)

Jason Citron

Title: CEO & Co-Founder, Discord

CEO & Co-Founder, Discord Jason currently serves as the co-founder and CEO of Discord, a voice, video and text platform that allows friends to talk and hang out before, during and after playing games.

Prior to co-founding Discord, Jason founded and served as CEO of OpenFeint, the biggest social mobile gaming platform, which was sold to GREE in 2011 for $104 million . Jason began his career in game programming, before pursuing his own entrepreneurial ventures in 2008. Both of Jason's companies began as game studios on a mission to modernize the way people play games.

2004 Graduate (Game Development)

Alejandro García-Tuñón

Title: Senior Director | Head of Co-Development at PTW

Senior Director | Head of Co-Development at PTW Alejandro's career spans roles in development at Vicarious Visions and Darkside Studios, Head of Technology Operations at Magic Leap Studios, and Director of Technology at Ghostpunch Games. He now leads growth and delivery for the Co-Development line of the business as Sr. Director | Head of Co-Development at PTW.

Alejando's credits can be found across a range of entities and multi-platform titles including Marvel Ultimate Alliance , Transformers: Autobots and Transformers: Decepticons , Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock , Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 , Skystorm , Avatar: The Last Airbender , Borderlands: Claptrap's New Robot Revolution DLC , Gears of War: Judgement , Borderlands GOTY , Magic Leap, Fortnite, and more.

2005 Graduate (Game Development)

Aaron B. Koontz

Title: Writer, Producer, Director, CEO & Founder, Paper Street Pictures

Writer, Producer, Director, CEO & Founder, Paper Street Pictures Aaron is an award-winning Writer/Director of multiple feature films including the cult "Scare Package" franchise on Shudder and the horror Western, "The Pale Door". Currently, Aaron is the Showrunner, Lead Writer and Executive Producer of the upcoming SYFY and Peacock series "Revival".

Aaron is also a prolific and Indie Spirit Award Nominated producer, leading production on 20+ feature films that have played in hundreds of festivals and sold to the likes of AMC, Hulu, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate and Netflix. His upcoming film " Shelby Oaks " which he recently sold to Neon, will release wide globally in theaters later in 2025.

2002 Graduate (Film)

Jonathan Mayer

Title: Founder/CEO/Music Director, Spider Farm Productions

Founder/CEO/Music Director, Spider Farm Productions Jonathan has managed the music for more than 30 AAA game releases with combined global sales in excess of 200 million units including some of the industry's most iconic franchises such as Uncharted, The Last of Us, Call of Duty, God of War, Infamous, Spider-Man, Mass Effect , and more. From 2005-2017, Jonathan was a Sr. Music Manager at PlayStation, and in 2017 joined the Meta Sound Design team as their Music Production Manager where he led teams creating immersive music experiences for Oculus, Facebook, and Instagram.

In 2021, Jonathan founded Spider Farm Productions providing music services to game developers, film, and TV studios including Infinity Ward, Skydance New Media, Bungie, Fox, Sledgehammer Games and more.

2000 Graduate (Recording Arts)

Katrina Mena Rick

Title: Senior Creative Producer, Disney Live Entertainment

Senior Creative Producer, Disney Live Entertainment Katrina began her career with The Walt Disney Company in 2011 leveraging her vocal performance and theater background to her role as Casting Director for The American Idol Experience at Walt Disney World Resort. As the only trilingual Casting Director, she championed inclusion laying the foundation for a career devoted to fostering diversity and representation in Disney Parks Live Entertainment.

at Walt Disney World Resort. As the only trilingual Casting Director, she championed inclusion laying the foundation for a career devoted to fostering diversity and representation in Disney Parks Live Entertainment. In her current role as Senior Creative Producer with Disney Live Entertainment's Visual Media Production team, Katrina leads creative teams of digital artists, animators, editors, audio engineers and designers to produce innovative, immersive content for live shows and spectaculars across Disney Parks worldwide. By combining her theatrical vision and production expertise with emerging technologies like projection mapping, she has elevated storytelling in iconic Disney productions, including Happily Ever After , Fantasmic! and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue...and Beyond!

2011 Graduate (Entertainment Business)

Since its inception in 2009, Full Sail continues to celebrate the university-wide annual tradition known as Hall of Fame. Its purpose is to acknowledge those graduates who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment media and emerging technologies throughout the university's 45-year history. This honor serves as a tribute to the creative inspiration, technical brilliance, and determination of each inductee, their unyielding dedication to more than a decade of excellence in their professional career, and their heartfelt commitment to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Full Sail University.

More information regarding events and special guests will be announced closer to Hall of Fame Week. Please visit the official Full Sail website for more details.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

