Full Swing Adds Major Champion Dustin Johnson To Roster of Ambassadors

Johnson is using Full Swing's full suite of innovative technology on and off-course

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing announced today the newest member to its global roster of champions, Dustin Johnson. DJ has recently installed a Full Swing Pro 2.0 Simulator in his Florida home and will continue to use his Full Swing KIT launch monitor on the range at events around the world that he started using last year prior to The 2023 Masters.

"I really loved the Full Swing simulator the first time I hit on it, it felt really accurate and I could actually benefit from having one at my house," said Dustin Johnson, "I can get some real work done on the simulator and it makes life a lot easier."

"From seeing DJ use the Full Swing Simulator the night before a major at his rental house to becoming a part of our team was proof of how much he loved the product," said Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing, "Over the remainder of the year, he was really active with our team using the KIT launch monitor on the range and giving us great feedback, we're really excited about what's coming next."

When it came to the Full Swing KIT launch monitor, DJ didn't mince his words "I've used all the launch monitors, the Full Swing KIT is the most accurate of any launch monitor and that's why I use it," said Johnson.

In addition to his home simulator, Johnson has also installed a Full Swing Simulator and Virtual Green with his trainer Joey D, as part of their Hit It Great Performance Center in Jupiter, Florida so that DJ and other golfers can go right from the gym into the simulator to work on speed to improve their game.

Golfers around the world will see continued content released throughout the year featuring Johnson with more to come as he continues to use Full Swing KIT next week at The Masters with his signature Champions Green special edition KIT.

