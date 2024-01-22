FULL SWING TO DEBUT NEW TECHNOLOGY AT 2024 PGA SHOW

The most innovative brand in golf is going to preview their latest upgrades
CARLSBAD, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the industry leader in sports technology, will be bringing their latest products and newest feature previews to the largest business gathering in golf. From Demo Day to the trade show floor, Full Swing will be giving the golf world a chance to experience Full Swing's product offering across launch monitors and simulators.
At Demo Day on Tuesday at Tee Box #1 Full Swing will feature 5 hitting bays to try their Full Swing KIT launch monitor trusted by Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and hundreds of instructors around the world with a preview of new app developments including new fitting and instruction tools.
At PGA Show Wednesday-Friday at Booth 672 Full Swing will feature three of their Widescreen Simulators that are trusted in the homes of Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, teaching academies like Pebble Beach and many more. Guests will be able to experience the new Full Swing Games' Pirate Wars as part of their offering of over 30 games that go beyond their iconic golf courses available as the Officially Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. Additionally Full Swing will be giving the industry a chance to experience their latest Full Swing KIT Studios that allow golfers around the world an option for a DIY Simulator to complement their outdoor use for Full Swing KIT.
"This year's PGA Show for Full Swing is really about showing the industry that we are the brand with every possible solution to help drive new revenue opportunities in their clubhouse and on their ranges," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Office at Full Swing.
New Partners Introduced Full Swing is excited to be working with two new partners at PGA Show with Skillest and OnForm to help instructors around the world offer the highest level of instruction and ability to stay connected with their students beyond the range. Skillest is the #1 platform to connect golfers with golf coaches and OnForm, an innovative platform that will allow multiple simultaneous camera connections to Full Swing KIT along with a variety of teaching tools.
"It's really exciting for us to be debuting some new innovations that will keep instructors connected to their students like never before and ways to give golfers around the world access to the best instruction no matter where they are with Full Swing KIT," Fierro Continued.
For guests on-site, there will be numerous engaging opportunities including a localized Pinseeker Contest where they can play for prizes against fellow attendees in a closest to the pin contest at TPC Sawgrass from 12:30-6pm on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the opportunity to see a demo of How To Fit With KIT featuring Chris Trott at 12pm EST on Wednesday and Thursday. To learn more about Full Swing, head to FullSwingGolf.com
About Full Swing Golf, Inc.
Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and many more along with the NFL's Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen and the NBA's Steph Curry. Look for Full Swing's latest innovations in 2025 as the technology partner of TGL.
