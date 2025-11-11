Full Swing Announces Limited-Time, All-Inclusive Holiday Bundle for Its KIT Launch Monitor

The exclusive offer will run from November 10 through December 12, 2025 and is available on orders placed directly with Full Swing by using the word "CYBER" at checkout (while supplies last). More details can be found here .

Named "Best All Around Golf Launch Monitor" by Sports Illustrated Golf and winner of the "Best Shot Detection" category by Golf Monthly, the fully portable Full Swing KIT can be used both indoors and outdoors. Easy to set up and powered by a 5D micro-Doppler radar, the KIT delivers 16 points of precise club and ball data to help golfers analyze and improve every aspect of their game. Players can capture high-resolution, sharable video replays of every swing, view their stats on the vivid full-color OLED display and explore their progress in the Full Swing App's 3D Virtual Range.

"Golfers everywhere want to keep improving no matter the season," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer of Full Swing. "This holiday bundle makes it easier than ever to experience the same technology trusted by Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm, complete with everything you need to start hitting balls right out of the box. It's the ultimate way to give the gift of better golf this season."

For more information about Full Swing, visit fullswinggolf.com , @fullswingsimulators (Instagram), @fullswinggolf (YouTube).

About Full Swing

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi. As the only simulator brand with patented Dual-Tracking Technology – that has evolved into Tri-Tracking Technology – it delivers unmatched real-ball-flight data. Full Swing software features over 50 of the world's most iconic courses plus 30 immersive multi-sport experiences to help make it the most complete indoor product on the market.

The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This allows golfers to pair the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry.

