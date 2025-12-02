Full Swing, Pioneering Golf Technology Brand, Expands Into New Sport with the KIT Launch Monitor for Baseball

KIT is the first portable launch monitor that can measure bat speed without having to place a sensor on the bat. Its ability to capture 12 metrics on every swing – including Pitch Velocity, Bat Speed and Exit Velocity – allows KIT to predict Potential Exit Velocity and Squared Up Rate, two groundbreaking insights that measure how efficiently a hitter is making contact. This powerful, real-time feedback on quality of bat-to-ball contact gives players and coaches – whether training indoors or outdoors – the unprecedented ability to make immediate, data-informed adjustments.

These insights into contact efficiency – which to date could only be captured by expensive, immovable technology installed in Major League Baseball stadiums – are paired with 3D field graphics and automatic video capture on every swing. By providing a clear and quantifiable snapshot of performance, KIT optimizes practice time so that players can increase their rate of improvement.

"For decades, Full Swing has been a pioneer in golf technology, but our vision has always been bigger," said Ryan Dotters, Chief Executive Officer, Full Swing. "At our core, we're a sports company that's driven to help athletes of all abilities improve. Golfers and baseball players analyze similar metrics when training with cutting-edge tech, which makes our expansion into baseball a natural next step for our brand. We're excited to share what our talented team of engineers and data scientists has created for the baseball community with the revolutionary KIT."

While competitor products require an iPad or PC to record session data, the KIT app's three subscription levels (Player Basic, Player Premium and Coach) are compatible with iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. Data from Live At-Bat, Bullpen and Batting Practice sessions is not only storable for performance tracking over time, but also easily accessible and sharable so that users, coaches and parents can be optimally aligned on progress and goals. This makes KIT ideal not only for individual consumers, but travel teams, high schools, colleges and practice facilities.

KIT offers other impressive advantages. Designed to measure both hitting and pitching performance, KIT's optimally enhanced radar makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Batting metrics include Bat Speed (mph), Exit Velocity (mph), Launch Angle (degrees), Direction (degrees), Distance (feet) and Hit Spin Rate (rpm). Current featured pitching metrics include Speed (mph) and Spin Rate (rpm). Via KIT's Live At-Bat mode, pitcher and hitter data can be simultaneously captured and then immediately synched with video and 3D field graphics.

All of this state-of-the-art functionality is available for $6,499, a significant discount from the current generation of less versatile launch monitors. As an added bonus for users who play golf, a future software update will allow KIT for baseball to be configured as a golf launch monitor. It is anticipated that this option will be available in 2026.

"KIT is the baseball industry's first portable launch monitor that captures bat and ball data at this incredible price point," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer, Full Swing. "And to incorporate even more value as we introduce KIT to the market, we've partnered with Marucci, the official bat of Major League Baseball, to offer a co-branded gear bag with initial purchases. This is the first step of a multi-faceted strategic partnership we'll be launching with Marucci, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months."

The KIT for baseball can be purchased online directly from Full Swing, with select retail partners expected to be announced soon. For those who want an in-person opportunity to test out KIT, Full Swing will exhibit at the annual convention for the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) , January 8-11, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

