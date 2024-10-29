Full Swing Announces PGA TOUR Superstore as Preferred Retail Partner

America's Largest Golf Retailer Will Now Stock Full Swing KIT Launch Monitors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the industry leader in cutting-edge golf simulator technology, is excited to announce that PGA TOUR Superstore, America's largest specialty golf retailer, is now the preferred retail partner for the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor. This strategic partnership brings the most innovative golf technology to a wider audience, offering golfers across the country direct access to the same cutting-edge launch monitor trusted by top PGA TOUR pros such as Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods using the Full Swing KIT on the driving range in 2024. The Full Swing KIT, the only launch monitor trusted by Tiger Woods, will now be featured at PGA Tour Superstore, America's largest golf specialty retailer headed into this holiday season.

The Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor will be available in all PGA TOUR Superstore locations nationwide and online at https://www.pgatoursuperstore.com. The addition of Full Swing to their elite product line signals PGA TOUR Superstore's continued commitment to delivering the best performance tools to golfers of all skill levels. Full Swing's proprietary technology, featuring real-time feedback on every shot across 16 points of data and video replay, ensures that golfers can improve their game the same way as the world's top professionals like Tiger Woods or using PGA TOUR Superstore's new simulator enclosures, play some of the top courses in their home.

PGA TOUR Superstore has made a clear commitment to increasing their presence in the technology space that continues to evolve in the golf industry as more golfers are looking for ways to improve their game or play golf away from the course in the comfort of their own home.

"We're thrilled to partner with PGA TOUR Superstore to provide more golfers with access to the best launch monitor and DIY-simulator solution on the market," said Jason Fierro, COO of Full Swing, "With PGA TOUR Superstore's reputation as America's most-trusted source for the latest golf products, we can now bring this technology to even more golfers looking to take their game to the next level."

"As a company, we've always been dedicated to providing our customers with access to the best products in the game. Beyond offering technology for those who are passionate about improving their game or playing renowned courses, these in-home golf simulation devices can also be a full-fledged entertainment center – providing gaming options for the whole family," said Ben Helmrath, VP Hard Goods of PGA TOUR Superstore. "The Full Swing KIT is an exceptional tool, and we're excited to offer it to our customers."

To learn more about the new offering and exclusive holiday discounts, visit https://www.pgatoursuperstore.com to order your Full Swing KIT and simulator enclosure at a low price to arrive in time to play golf in your home with family this holiday season.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on over 50 of the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are highlighted by PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods & Jordan Spieth, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, the NBA's Steph Curry and LIV GOLF's Jon Rahm & Dustin Johnson.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

ABOUT PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports + Entertainment and is headquartered in metro Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

