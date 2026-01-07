Full Swing Announces Strategic Partnership with Marucci Sports, Naming It Exclusive Sales Distribution Partner for the New Full Swing KIT for Baseball

The KIT for baseball represents Full Swing's official expansion beyond golf. Leveraging the latest advances in radar technology and an intuitive performance platform, the KIT delivers precise hitting metrics – including exit velocity, launch angle, spin rate and ball-flight data – giving players access to a level of insight that, to date, has only been available via technology installed in Major League Baseball stadiums.

As Full Swing enters the baseball market, partnering with Marucci brings unparalleled reach and credibility. Founded in 2004 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Marucci has grown from a small backyard bat-making operation into one of the most dominant forces in modern baseball equipment. Today, Marucci – along with its sister brand Victus – is the top choice of professional players, recently becoming the official bats of Major League Baseball. The company's player-driven approach, advanced bat-making operations, Baseball Performance Lab and deep relationships with athletes at all levels make Marucci a powerful channel for introducing new performance technologies.

"Full Swing has always been committed to giving athletes the tools they need to unlock their potential," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer, Full Swing. "As we enter baseball, we wanted a partner that athletes already trust with their performance. Marucci's influence – from MLB clubhouses to youth fields – makes them the ideal partner to bring the Full Swing KIT to the baseball market."

Marucci will integrate the Full Swing KIT into its established sales network, leveraging its team partnerships, retail relationships and performance facilities.

"We've built Marucci around understanding what players need to perform at their best," said Kurt Ainsworth, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Marucci Sports. "The Full Swing KIT complements our commitment to innovation and gives athletes access to precise, usable data. This partnership allows us to expand the tools available to players in a meaningful way."

Full Swing will exhibit the new KIT at the annual convention for the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), January 8-11, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

For more information about Full Swing, visit the new Full Swing Sports website, fullswingsports.com

About Full Swing

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the industry leader in pioneering sports technology. Its lineup of trailblazing golf and baseball products entertains users around the world while helping them to practice with purpose.

As the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi, Full Swing simulators bring unmatched real-ball-flight data to golf and 30 other immersive multi-sport experiences. The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, is an indoor / outdoor practice solution that uniquely combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This groundbreaking technology has now been extended to baseball, so KIT can calculate both pre- and post-impact data performance insights like Squared Up Rate and Potential Exit Velocity. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry.

About Marucci Sports

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Marucci was started in 2004 by two former MLB players and their athletic trainer who began handcrafting bats from their garage for some of the best players in the game. Fast forward to today, that dedication to quality and understanding of players' needs has turned Marucci into a premier brand in diamond sports across all product categories, now including footwear. To learn more about Marucci, please visit www.maruccisports.com . Marucci is a registered trademark of Marucci Sports, LLC.

