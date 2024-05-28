Full Swing KIT Launch Monitors Will Be Featured On-Site at UK and US Tournaments This Season

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the leader in sports technology, announced today that they are partnering with long-time Team Full Swing member Stephen Curry and his UNDERRATED Golf tour. This season across two continents and 6 events, the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor available to student athletes on-site to help them practice with a purpose and play with a new confidence with a professional-level warmup.

Full Swing Becomes Official Launch Monitor & Simulator of Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Golf Tour Post this The Full Swing KIT is giving players Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Golf access to Tour-level data with the most connected device in golf. The most user-friendly cloud-based golf launch monitor app to review your video, arrange your club & ball data, dispersion charts and more.

The Full Swing KIT will provide athletes with 16 points of radar-powered club & ball data paired with high-resolution video of their swing so that they can see improvement from week to week throughout the tour and work with Skillest coaches remotely by utilizing Full Swing's cloud-based app. UNDERRATED's founder Stephen Curry has used Full Swing's simulator in his home since 2018 and has gotten to use the Full Swing KIT since its release at events like the American Century Celebrity Championship and with his instructor Alex Riggs.

"We are really excited to expand our partnership with Stephen and more importantly help the next generation of golf have access to the same technology trusted by players like Tiger Woods," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "Seeing UNDERRATED's mission to empower student-athletes worldwide is the perfect way for Full Swing to make its largest entry into Junior Golf."

"We are proud to be partnering with Full Swing in order to provide our amazing athletes the unique and invaluable resources they need to continue competing at the highest level," said Jason Richards, Athletic Operations Director for UNDERRATED. "UNDERRATED Golf is a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access and opportunity to student athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society. Full Swing along with our other partners are dedicated to promoting opportunities for young athletes as they chase their dreams on and off the golf course."

As Full Swing continues to innovate and expand its presence in the golfing community, this unique partnership with UNDERRATED Golf marks a significant stride towards shaping the future of golf training and game improvement. Together, Full Swing and UNDERRATED Golf are poised to inspire a new generation of golfers to pursue excellence and embrace the transformative power of technology.

For more information about Full Swing, please visit http://fullswinggolf.com and connect on social media via Instagram and YouTube.

For more information about UNDERRATED Golf, please visit www.underrated.golf, and connect on social media via Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT UNDERRATED

UNDERRATED is an inspiring lifestyle brand with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world. With a passion for celebrating the underdog, UNDERRATED echoes this message across three main categories including experiences, media and physical product. The brand, which was established by Stephen Curry in 2019, draws on the revered NBA Champion's personal story as an underappreciated three-star athlete in high school who always stood in the shadows of his peers. As a powerful culmination of this inspiring journey to the top, UNDERRATED is committed to opening doors for often-overlooked student-athletes by developing impactful basketball programming, and fostering a platform for visibility through the UNDERRATED Championships, which create opportunities for players to be recognized by key figures. Based in the Bay Area, UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com, and connect on social media via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are highlighted by PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods & Jordan Spieth, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, the NBA's Steph Curry and LIV GOLF's Jon Rahm & Dustin Johnson.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf