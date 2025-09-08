Full Swing Launches Android Version of Its Industry-Leading Golf App

"Bringing our app to Android is an important moment for us and for our growing global user base," said Jason Fierro, Full Swing's Chief Operating Officer. "We've listened to the feedback from golfers, coaches and professionals who wanted the same robust experience on Android, and we're thrilled to deliver it."

The Full Swing Android app allows users to:

Sync effortlessly with the Full Swing KIT golf launch monitor

Practice using the new Virtual 3D Range

Access 16 points of radar-powered club and ball data

Review high-resolution video with customizable swing replay

Track progress and stats over time

Customize practice sessions to meet individual goals

Accurate, durable and easy to use, the Full Swing KIT launch monitor can be used indoors and outdoors. The Full Swing KIT Studio combines a launch monitor, enclosure, hitting mat and software into a single package, allowing golfers to practice and play year-round. This setup simplifies the process of creating an indoor practice experience without the hassle of sourcing individual components.

Android users can download the Full Swing app today on Google Play and begin elevating their game with the same technology trusted by Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, and countless other professionals around the world.

For more information about Full Swing, visit fullswinggolf.com , @fullswingsimulators (Instagram), @fullswinggolf (YouTube).

About Full Swing

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented Dual-Tracking Technology – that has evolved into Tri-Tracking Technology – it delivers unmatched real-ball-flight data. Full Swing software features over 50 of the world's most iconic courses plus 30 immersive multi-sport experiences to help make it the most complete indoor product on the market.

The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This allows golfers to pair the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf