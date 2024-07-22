Full Swing, FLAGD Golf and Prestwick Golf Group Launch New Integrated Innovative Range Solution

Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor Data with The Iconic Stand Display of FLAGD's GPS Unit

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the leader in sports technology, announced a new partnership with FLAGD Golf to provide golf practice facilities with the ultimate range amenity. The F2/P2 bundle will combine the accurate data provided by Full Swing KIT launch monitors and the convenience of the yardages to targets, allowing golfers at all levels to practice with purpose.

FLAGD Golf, Full Swing, and Prestwick Golf Group have collaborated to provide a simple solution for members and guests who are interested in improving their golf games with launch monitor technology. The bundled offering requires very little interaction from users and staff as it integrates seamlessly with FLAGD devices. The F2/P2 bundle was inspired by FLAGD customers and prospects who were looking for an easier-to-use solution for all members and guests, at a more affordable price point without any infrastructure buildout or major construction common with other range solutions.

"This is the definition of a win-win partnership and we can't say enough about how this is going to transform driving ranges at many of America's top courses," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "Working with FLAGD and Prestwick to create a solution that does not require any large buildout or infrastructure but gives a massive return in the form of an upgraded amenity, is a key for us moving forward to with courses around the country."

"We feel that this partnership is going to change the way people look at their driving ranges, not just as a way to warm up but as a destination to truly improve their games," said Troy Parish, Chief Executive Officer at FLAGD Golf, "We talk to a lot of clubs that are trying to find ways to keep up with growing demand from members to provide great technology-enabled range environments. This collaboration gives facilities a new way to do it without the need for a massive budget or buildout."

The sleek and streamlined look that Prestwick Golf Group has developed to display the combined solution, seamlessly integrates into existing club aesthetics and eliminates the need for additional infrastructure. The F2/P2 is expected to quickly become a solution for courses looking to transform their practice facilities into destinations for members and guests to truly improve their golf games. For courses looking to get more information on the new F2/P2 Bundle, go to Flagd Golf | Request Information (FULL SWING)

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are highlighted by PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods & Jordan Spieth, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, the NBA's Steph Curry and LIV GOLF's Jon Rahm & Dustin Johnson.

About FLAGD GOLF, Inc.

FLAGD Golf, Inc. established in 2018 as an entrepreneurial golf company out of San Diego, CA, is focused on partnering with golf courses around the world to provide innovative technology solutions that help modernize golf, while protecting the aesthetic integrity of the game.

Their product portfolio includes solutions for Practice Facilities, Short Game Areas, Par Threes, and Short Course and have been deployed at 450+ Courses, 28 of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., 11 U.S. Open Hosted Courses, and in 7 different countries. For more information, please visit our website Flagd Golf | Home

About Prestwick Golf Group

Prestwick Golf Group, headquartered in Sussex, WI, has been a leading golf furnishings provider since 1997. Their primary focus is partnering with golf courses worldwide to offer top-of-the-line golf furnishings crafted from high-quality HDPE and Ipe hardwood. Their extensive collection of premium golf furnishings can be utilized across an entire property from the Bag Drop to the Clubhouse and throughout the Practice area and course. Their products range from Driving Range Accessories, Beverage Solutions, Towel Solutions, Signage, Waste Recycling Bins and Outdoor Furniture. With a global reach, Prestwick Golf Group has supplied golf furnishings to 61 countries across the world, including 86 of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses and 46 PGA Tour Stops. For more detailed information, please visit their website at prestwickgolfgroup.com.

