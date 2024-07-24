Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor Now Integrated with GSPro Software

The launch monitor trusted by Tiger Woods now includes one year free indoor gameplay from GSPro

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the leader in sports technology, announced the integration of its Full Swing KIT launch monitor with the widely adopted GSPro Software for their latest indoor gameplay option for golfers around the world. Golfers will be able to enjoy GSPro's 4K graphics across 500+ courses, ultra-realistic ball physics, and a massive online community creating new courses with shot data being delivered from their Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor.

To make this cutting-edge technology accessible to more golfers, Full Swing is offering a limited time discount offer making the Full Swing KIT for less than $150 per month with 0% APR financing through Affirm, simply by using coupon code KITGSP. Additionally, new purchases of KIT will include a free one-year subscription to GSPro, making it easier than ever for golfers to elevate their game at home.

Key Features of the Integration:

4K Graphics : GSPro's lifelike in-game visuals are built on the powerful Unity gaming engine, bringing over 500 user-created courses to life with stunning detail.

: GSPro's lifelike in-game visuals are built on the powerful Unity gaming engine, bringing over 500 user-created courses to life with stunning detail. Realistic Ball Physics : Leveraging the precise shot data from the Full Swing KIT, golfers can experience true-to-life ball flight on their screens.

: Leveraging the precise shot data from the Full Swing KIT, golfers can experience true-to-life ball flight on their screens. Local and Online Play : Golfers can enjoy various game modes, including stroke play, scramble, stableford, match play, best ball, and alternate shot, with up to 8 players locally or online.

: Golfers can enjoy various game modes, including stroke play, scramble, stableford, match play, best ball, and alternate shot, with up to 8 players locally or online. Extensive Course Library: With a growing list of over 500 user-created courses, players will always find new challenges and exciting venues to explore.

"We heard from a lot of our current KIT owners and from prospective owners that they loved our product for use on the range but wanted to have another gameplay option indoors," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "They asked for GSPro by name and we wanted to give them a way to utilize their existing in-home setups or to purchase or KIT Studios that have everything you need to play indoors."

As Full Swing continues to and expand its presence in the golfing community with the Full Swing KIT, from being used by Tiger Woods on the practice ranges of major championships, to now offering golfers a chance to play a course of their own design on GSPro.

For more information about Full Swing, please visit http://fullswinggolf.com and connect on social media via Instagram and YouTube.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are highlighted by PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods & Jordan Spieth, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, the NBA's Steph Curry and LIV GOLF's Jon Rahm & Dustin Johnson.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

