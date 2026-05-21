Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB2,848.4 million (US$412.9 million), an increase of 5.5% from RMB2,699.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB994.1 million (US$144.1 million), compared with RMB1,278.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1,202.0 million (US$174.3 million), compared with RMB1,391.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Fulfilled orders2 in the first quarter of 2026 reached 55.0 million, an increase of 14.3% from 48.2 million in the same period of 2025.

Average shipper MAUs3 in the first quarter of 2026 reached 3.11 million, an increase of 12.7% from 2.76 million in the same period of 2025.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, commented, "In the first quarter of 2026, our business sustained robust growth momentum, delivering meaningful improvement in both scale and quality. Quarterly fulfilled orders grew by more than 14% year over year, while average shipper MAUs increased by 13% year over year. At the same time, truckers' activity and fulfillment frequency both continued to increase steadily. These results further underscored the strengthening network effects on both sides of our platform. Looking ahead, we will accelerate AI integration into core logistics workflows and provide users with one-stop solutions, unlocking new long-term growth opportunities."

Mr. Langbo Guo, President of FTA, added, "Continued order growth this quarter was driven by improvements in user experience. Total net revenues grew by 5.5% year over year to RMB2.85 billion. Excluding the freight brokerage service, net revenues reached RMB2.02 billion, up 17% year over year. Notably, transaction service revenue grew more than 33% year over year to RMB1.39 billion, reflecting our ongoing revenue mix improvements. Net cash provided by operating activities increased significantly year over year to RMB1.56 billion, further bolstering our operational resilience. Going forward, we will continue embedding AI capabilities across the full logistics value chain to help shippers and truckers reduce costs and operate more efficiently, creating enduring value for our users, the industry, and our shareholders."

1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 2 Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices, as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether such shipping orders are fulfilled. 3 Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of RMB1,064.9 million and RMB941.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2026, respectively). Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB2,848.4 million (US$412.9 million), representing an increase of 5.5% from RMB2,699.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB2,472.4 million (US$358.4 million), representing an increase of 10.0% from RMB2,247.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the sustained increase in transaction service revenues, partially offset by a decrease in freight brokerage revenues.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB827.1 million (US$119.9 million), compared with RMB965.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.

Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB252.2 million (US$36.6 million), an increase of 7.4% from RMB234.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.

Transaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB1,393.1 million (US$202.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 33.1% from RMB1,046.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate and per-order transaction service fee.

Value-added services.4 Revenues from value-added services in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB376.0 million (US$54.5 million), compared with RMB452.8 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in credit solutions revenues.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB466.6 million and RMB487.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2026, respectively). Cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB778.2 million (US$112.8 million), compared with RMB698.6 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to increases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB614.3 million, compared with RMB565.6 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB381.7 million (US$55.3 million), broadly consistent with RMB377.9 million in the same period of 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB299.6 million (US$43.4 million), compared with RMB186.0 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB255.3 million (US$37.0 million), compared with RMB193.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of R&D costs of Giga.AI Technology Limited ("Giga.AI"), which was consolidated into the Company's financial results since July 2025.

Income from Operations. Income from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1,006.0 million (US$145.8 million), compared with RMB1,202.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1,219.8 million (US$176.8 million), compared with RMB1,318.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Net Income. Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB994.1 million (US$144.1 million), compared with RMB1,278.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1,202.0 million (US$174.3 million), compared with RMB1,391.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS6 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.7 Basic net income per ADS was RMB0.95 (US$0.14) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.22 in the same period of 2025. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.95 (US$0.14) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.21 in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.15 (US$0.17) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.32 in the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year of RMB32.3 billion (US$4.7 billion) in total, compared with RMB31.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the total outstanding loan balance8 was RMB5.2 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB5.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. The total non-performing loan ratio8 was 3.2% as of March 31, 2026, compared with 2.9% as of December 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in industry-wide risk fluctuation.

In the first quarter of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,562.0 million (US$226.4 million), compared with RMB325.6 million in the same period of 2025. Free cash flow9 was RMB1,493.8 million (US$216.6 million), compared with RMB293.0 million in the same period of 2025.

4 The Company provides a range of value-added services including credit solutions, insurance services, electronic toll collection, energy services, intelligent driving-related services, and other services on the FTA platform. 5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 6 ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. 7 Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 8 To better reflect the substance of our credit solutions business and present its complete operating performance, we have revised the calculation methodologies of the total outstanding loan balance and the non-performing loan ("NPL") ratio by including off-balance sheet loans in the calculation. Total outstanding loan balance means the aggregate principal amount outstanding under on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet loans as of the end of each reporting period, excluding loans that are more than 180 days past due. Off-balance sheet loans refer to the loans funded by the Company's institutional funding partners that we bear principal risk. NPL ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of total outstanding principal of the on- and off-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the sum of total outstanding principal of on- and off-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date. Comparative periods have been restated accordingly to conform to this presentation. 9 Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow adjusted for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB3.07 billion and RMB3.17 billion for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB3.24 billion in the same period of 2025. Excluding freight brokerage service, net revenues are expected to range from RMB2.21 billion to RMB2.30 billion, representing an estimated year-over-year growth rate of 7.1% to 11.7%. These forecasts are based on the Company's current and preliminary view of the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pursuant to the Company's shareholder return plan, the board approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2026 in the amount of US$0.0042 per ordinary share, or US$0.0840 per ADS, totaling approximately US$87.5 million. The dividend will be paid on or around July 21, 2026, to holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on July 7, 2026. For holders of the Company's ADSs, cash dividends are expected to be paid through the depositary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, on or around July 21, 2026, subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.

The board will review the quarterly cash dividend policy periodically, and may authorize adjustments to the size and terms of the dividends to ensure that the total shareholder return value for fiscal year 2026 will be approximately US$400 million.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2026, or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter 2026.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.

Participant Online Registration:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054328-huyt67.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference.

The replay will be accessible through May 28, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland China: 400-120-9216 Hong Kong, SAR: 800-930-639 United Kingdom: 0800-031-4295 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Replay Access Code: 10054328

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; the risk that the proposed further investment in Giga.AI may not be consummated; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of health epidemics, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Mao Mao

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























As of

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 6,066,137

6,670,150

966,969 Restricted cash 70,290

79,920

11,586 Short-term investments 11,048,309

11,793,781

1,709,739 Accounts receivable, net 75,133

96,076

13,928 Amount due from related parties —

14,154

2,052 Loans receivable, net 4,851,353

4,268,909

618,862 Prepayments and other current assets, net 940,552

952,925

138,145 Total current assets 23,051,774

23,875,915

3,461,281 Restricted cash 30,000

200,000

28,994 Long-term time deposits and other investments1 14,268,513

13,592,790

1,970,541 Investments in equity investees 1,043,145

1,068,115

154,844 Property and equipment, net 457,487

521,551

75,609 Intangible assets, net 757,408

732,805

106,234 Goodwill 4,025,420

4,025,420

583,563 Deferred tax assets 249,551

279,778

40,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,218

82,144

11,908 Other non-current assets 346,512

430,247

62,373 Total non-current assets 21,270,254

20,932,850

3,034,625 TOTAL ASSETS 44,322,028

44,808,765

6,495,906 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 37,750

40,881

5,927 Amount due to related parties 29,674

29,450

4,269 Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees 637,489

578,109

83,808 Income tax payable 421,707

489,474

70,959 Other tax payable 479,286

555,325

80,505 Operating lease liabilities 33,847

24,564

3,561 Dividends payable —

598,860

86,816 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,211,279

1,129,222

163,703 Total current liabilities 2,851,032

3,445,885

499,548 Deferred tax liabilities 185,578

179,643

26,043 Operating lease liabilities 1,485

1,100

159 Other non-current liabilities 12,328

11,247

1,630 Total non-current liabilities 199,391

191,990

27,832 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,050,423

3,637,875

527,380 MEZZANINE EQUITY









Redeemable non-controlling interests 767,813

785,491

113,872 Subscription receivables (20,000)

—

— SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 1,345

1,339

194 Additional paid-in capital 44,328,028

43,630,647

6,325,116 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,742,068

2,417,763

350,502 Accumulated deficit (7,020,237)

(6,121,892)

(887,488) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY 40,051,204

39,927,857

5,788,324 Non-controlling interests 472,588

457,542

66,330 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 40,523,792

40,385,399

5,854,654 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY 44,322,028

44,808,765

6,495,906























1. The Group's long-term time deposits and other investments consist ofRMB13,571 million long-term time deposits and

RMB22 million available-for-sale debt securities as of March 31, 2026.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues:













Freight Matching Services 2,247,107

2,704,190

2,472,370

358,419 Freight brokerage service 965,666

961,472

827,064

119,899 Freight listing service 234,905

255,214

252,175

36,558 Transaction service 1,046,536

1,487,504

1,393,131

201,962 Value-added services 452,802

488,412

376,014

54,511 Total net revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of













RMB1,064.9 million and RMB941.6 million for the three months













ended March 31, 2025 and 2026, respectively) 2,699,909

3,192,602

2,848,384

412,930 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (including VAT net of government grants, of













RMB466.6 million and RMB487.8 million for the three months













ended March 31, 2025 and 2026, respectively)(1) (698,559)

(1,076,652)

(778,220)

(112,818) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (377,850)

(497,258)

(381,691)

(55,334) General and administrative expenses(1) (186,009)

(191,869)

(299,590)

(43,431) Research and development expenses(1) (193,358)

(258,207)

(255,330)

(37,015) Provision for loans receivable (81,851)

(144,047)

(143,634)

(20,823) Total operating expenses (1,537,627)

(2,168,033)

(1,858,465)

(269,421) Other operating income 40,165

3,356

16,040

2,325 Income from operations 1,202,447

1,027,925

1,005,959

145,834 Other income













Interest income 245,509

226,662

216,824

31,433 Foreign exchange loss (10,825)

(4,308)

(6,114)

(886) Investment income 19,333

31,094

12,206

1,769 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of investments 33,462

12,947

(3,577)

(519) Other income (expenses), net 618

(16,593)

(2,369)

(343) Share of gain (loss) in equity method investees 163

(10,572)

(4,423)

(641) Total other income 288,260

239,230

212,547

30,813 Net income before income tax 1,490,707

1,267,155

1,218,506

176,647 Income tax expense (211,771)

(272,869)

(224,409)

(32,532) Net income 1,278,936

994,286

994,097

144,115 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,162)

(13,396)

(14,487)

(2,100) Less: measurement adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests 11,522

19,853

17,678

2,563 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,268,576

987,829

990,906

143,652

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income per share













—Basic 0.06

0.05

0.05

0.01 —Diluted 0.06

0.05

0.05

0.01 Net income per ADS*













—Basic 1.22

0.95

0.95

0.14 —Diluted 1.21

0.94

0.95

0.14 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used













in computing net income per share













—Basic 20,850,255,050

20,841,527,394

20,789,216,349

20,789,216,349 —Diluted 20,958,643,962

20,909,526,453

20,882,514,034

20,882,514,034 Weighted average number of ADSs used in













computing net income per ADS













—Basic 1,042,512,753

1,042,076,370

1,039,460,817

1,039,460,817 —Diluted 1,047,932,198

1,045,476,323

1,044,125,702

1,044,125,702















* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.





























(1) Share-based compensation expense in operating expenses are as follows:



























Three months ended

























March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

























2025

2025

2026

2026

























RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues























3,849

2,410

2,591

376 Sales and marketing expenses























19,558

7,803

9,078

1,316 General and administrative expenses























55,768

27,047

164,945

23,912 Research and development expenses























23,498

14,300

13,520

1,960 Total























102,673

51,560

190,134

27,564

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND FREE CASH FLOW (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 325,643

1,330,883

1,561,958

226,436 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,153,412

(341,108)

(453,603)

(65,759) Net cash used in financing activities (3,921)

(647,175)

(296,945)

(43,048) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and













restricted cash (18,885)

(17,167)

(27,767)

(4,024) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,456,249

325,433

783,643

113,605 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 5,950,880

5,840,994

6,166,427

893,944 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 8,407,129

6,166,427

6,950,070

1,007,549















Net cash provided by operating activities 325,643

1,330,883

1,561,958

226,436 Less: Capital expenditures (32,655)

(34,481)

(68,169)

(9,882) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 292,988

1,296,402

1,493,789

216,554

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income from operations 1,202,447

1,027,925

1,005,959

145,834 Add:













Share-based compensation expense 102,673

51,560

190,134

27,564 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from













business acquisitions 13,021

22,956

23,738

3,441 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 1,318,141

1,102,441

1,219,831

176,839















Net income 1,278,936

994,286

994,097

144,115 Add:













Share-based compensation expense 102,673

51,560

190,134

27,564 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from













business acquisitions 13,021

22,956

23,738

3,441 Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (3,255)

(5,739)

(5,935)

(860) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1,391,375

1,063,063

1,202,034

174,260

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,268,576

987,829

990,906

143,652 Add:













Share-based compensation expense 102,673

51,560

190,134

27,564 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from













business acquisitions 13,021

22,956

23,738

3,441 Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (3,255)

(5,739)

(5,935)

(860) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to













ordinary shareholders 1,381,015

1,056,606

1,198,843

173,797















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share













—Basic 0.07

0.05

0.06

0.01 —Diluted 0.07

0.05

0.06

0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS













—Basic 1.32

1.01

1.15

0.17 —Diluted 1.32

1.01

1.15

0.17

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.