Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Host Investor Day on September 19, 2023

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day, adopting a carbon-neutral conference format, on September 19, 2023, at 9:30 A.M. China Standard Time.

During the event, the FTA senior management team will share their pertinent insights into the sector and provide updates on the Company's strategic framework and business progress at its Nanjing headquarters. The Investor Day will be held both onsite and through a live webcast, and it will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous English interpretation.

Date and Time:

             9:30 A.M. China Standard Time on September 19, 2023

             9:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on September 18, 2023

Access to live webcast:

              https://h5.eventnet.cn/FullTruckAlliance/

No prior registration is required for accessing the webcast. Viewers can access the live webcast at any time during the event by clicking on the link provided above. The webcast access link can also be found on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same webpage following the event.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and online transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

