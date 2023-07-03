FullCircl and ComplyAdvantage Team Up to Deliver Game-Changing AML and KYC Screening

LONDON , July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps financially regulated businesses do better business, faster, and ComplyAdvantage, the leader in financial crime intelligence, today announced a new partnership that will create a best-in-class onboarding and customer lifecycle management solution.

When companies integrate with FullCircl and ComplyAdvantage, they access a suite of advanced PEP, sanctions, adverse media, credit and risk screening tools that provide market-leading compliance and risk capabilities. This highly differentiated approach to anti-money laundering (AML) and risk management streamlines onboarding and monitoring workflows, reduces false positives by 70%, delivers dynamic risk assessment and mitigation, and drives significant efficiency gains across the entire customer lifecycle.

Stuart Boardman, FullCircl's Director of Channels and Revenue Partnerships said:  "This strategic partnership is a game-changing opportunity for financial institutions to maintain competitive edge and stay ahead of potential risks in an increasingly complex and fast-paced regulatory environment.  Organisations can protect their business – and customers from potential exposures and reputational damage with a comprehensive understanding of their risk landscape and the advanced data intelligence to make informed decisions.

The partnership offers:

  • Global PEP and Sanctions watchlist screening (OFAC, UN HMT, EU DFAT, and more) updated continuously.
  • Real-time adverse media updates calibrated to FATF and EU Money Laundering Directive (6MLD) for AML taxonomy alignment with the latest regulatory guidance.
  • Rich, assured, and dynamic live credit and risk profiles.

Raji Soussou, VP Global Partnership & Alliances for ComplyAdvantage commented:  "This is a powerful partnership.  FullCircl's Customer Lifecycle Intelligence platform combined with our rich data and screening tools means financial institutions can confidently identify a broad range of relevant risks efficiently and cost-effectively for faster onboarding, efficient compliance, dynamic risk assessment, and superior customer experiences."

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users. 

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and fraud detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 1000 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points. 

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

