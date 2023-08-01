FullCircl's Customer Lifecycle Intelligence APIs for Financial Institutions Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps regulated businesses do better business faster, today announced its full suite of APIs is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This partnership will empower more businesses to interact with the unique company information and business intelligence offered through the FullCircl CLI platform, enabling them to discover, onboard, and secure more customers.

FullCircl is available through the Partner Directory - this means users can procure, deploy, and accelerate time-to-value of the FullCircl capabilities as part of their annual Google Cloud spend. With FullCircl APIs, customers can access company firmographic information, director, shareholder, and group structure intelligence, financial and credit reports, PEPs and sanctions information and critical KYC/KYB checks. This will allow them to:

  • Quickly test and deploy new workflow automations, reducing cost and manual error.
  • Build digital journeys using the millions of matched and enriched data points generated by the FullCircl's Business Information Graph™ to improve compliance and end user experience.
  • Apply business logic for more complex processes and highly personalised experiences using the FullCircl decision engine, thereby reducing cost to acquire and serve.

Speaking about the partnership Stuart Boardman, Director of Channels and Revenue Partnerships at FullCircl commented: "We're thrilled to have the full suite of FullCircl APIs available on Google Cloud Marketplace to help more businesses access and deploy the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence they need to do Better Business, Faster. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing flexible options for how customers subscribe to and consume our data and business logic services, whether it's for automating data collection and critical checks, ensuring compliance, confidently targeting the right customers, or delivering superior onboarding and in-life experiences."

"Financial services organisations often face challenges associated with account openings and onboarding processes for their customers," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives, Google Cloud. "With its full suite of APIs now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, FullCircl is helping accelerate time to value, enabling financial institutions to improve regulatory compliance and enhance customer experience."

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users. 

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

