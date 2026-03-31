Fullglass Education and Kirshner Publishing Announce Digital Courseware Partnership for Construction and Technical Education

Kirshner Publishing's catalog will be available as interactive courseware for the first time through the Fullglass platform.

TROY, Mich., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullglass Education today announced a new technology partnership with Kirshner Publishing, based in California and specializing in construction management and construction technology education.

Through the partnership, the Kirshner catalog will be made available as Kirshner Courseware Powered by Fullglass, marking the first time Kirshner titles will be available in a fully digital, interactive learning format.

Kirshner Publishing is making its catalog available for immediate distribution through the Fullglass platform. By leveraging Fullglass technology, Kirshner's existing titles can now be transformed into fully accessible courseware experiences that include integrated quizzes, study tools including reading comprehension, flashcards, and discussion prompts aligned directly with the textbook content. Courses delivered through Fullglass are WCAG-compliant, supporting the accessibility standards required by colleges and universities.

The partnership comes at a time of growing demand for workforce-ready education in the skilled trades. Construction is one of the fastest-growing fields for post-secondary trade education, driven by strong demand for skilled labor and a projected job growth rate exceeding 10% from 2024 to 2034.

"Kirshner has created exceptional titles that support one of the most important workforce pipelines in higher education today," said Lauren Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Fullglass Education. "We are incredibly excited about this partnership and the opportunity to bring Kirshner's content into a modern courseware environment. By launching Kirshner Courseware Powered by Fullglass, we're unlocking new potential for their catalog!"

This partnership reflects Fullglass's broader mission to help publishers transform existing content into accessible, interactive courseware – allowing institutions to deploy modern digital learning experiences without requiring publishers to invest in traditional courseware development infrastructures.

About Fullglass Education

Fullglass Education is a publisher-agnostic education technology company that transforms textbooks, PDFs, and course materials into fully interactive digital courseware. Through the Fullglass platform, publishers, institutions, and faculty can quickly create engaging learning experiences that include assessments, study tools, discussion features, and analytics — all while meeting WCAG 2.2 accessibility standards and integrating seamlessly with campus LMS platforms.

Learn more at www.fullglassai.com

About Kirshner Publishing

Kirshner Publishing is an independent, specialized publisher focused on construction management, construction technology, and related technical education disciplines. Based in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, California, Kirshner's catalog supports programs that prepare students for careers in the construction and built-environment industries.

Learn more at www.kirshnerbooks.com

SOURCE Fullglass Education, Inc.