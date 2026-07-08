FullHost Launches AI Studio: Build Websites and Full Web Applications From a Single Prompt, Hosted in Canada

VICTORIA, BC, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FullHost, a Canadian-owned and operated web hosting provider, today announced the general availability of FullHost AI Studio, an AI-powered development platform that turns plain-language descriptions into working websites and full web applications, with every finished project deployed and hosted on Canadian infrastructure.

FullHost AI Studio

Unlike template-based site builders, AI Studio generates real, functional software. Users describe what they want, whether a booking system, a customer portal, an interactive tool, or an online store, and the platform writes the underlying code, assembles the interface, and deploys a live, working product in seconds. There is no drag-and-drop assembly and no starting layout to fight against. The output is a genuine application: interactive logic, data handling, forms, and payments, not just static pages.

Refinement happens the same way. Users iterate in conversation ("make the header sticky," "add a French version," "restructure this as a three-step signup") and AI Studio rewrites and redeploys the application in response. This makes the platform equally useful for modernizing existing websites: businesses can point AI Studio at an outdated site and rebuild it into a contemporary, responsive, mobile-ready version in a fraction of the time a traditional redesign takes.

What sets AI Studio apart from comparable AI builders is where the finished work lives. Most platforms in this category deploy and host projects on foreign infrastructure, most often American, placing customer sites and their data under foreign jurisdiction regardless of where the customer sits. Every application and website built with AI Studio is published to sovereign Canadian data centres and served by a Canadian-owned company, meaning the live sites, their content, and the visitor data they collect reside in Canada, outside the reach of the US CLOUD Act and similar foreign access laws.

"You describe what you want and get working software with real logic, forms, and payments, live in seconds. Then you refine it the same way you'd brief a developer. That changes who can build for the web and how fast," said Nico Ohlmann, CEO and Co-founder of FullHost. "What we've added is the piece every other builder is missing: the finished product runs on sovereign Canadian infrastructure instead of foreign servers. No jurisdictional trade-off for getting to use this technology."

The platform handles the full lifecycle in one place: generation, hosting, custom domain publishing, and ongoing edits. The range of what can be built is broad: client portals with logins and file sharing, appointment scheduling for clinics and trades, restaurant sites with online ordering, event pages with registration and payments, internal tools like inventory trackers and quote calculators. All of it comes from short written prompts, with no development experience required.

Published projects run on FullHost's Canadian hosting infrastructure, with data centre locations in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, powered by renewable energy and backed by the company's Canadian support team. The launch extends FullHost's broader position that Canadian organizations shouldn't have to choose between modern tooling and data sovereignty.

FullHost AI Studio is available now, with a free tier for anyone who wants to try it. More information is available at https://www.fullhost.com/ai-studio/.

About FullHost

FullHost is a Canadian-owned and operated web hosting and cloud infrastructure provider. Founded in British Columbia, FullHost delivers managed hosting, WordPress hosting, cloud servers, object storage, and developer platforms from data centre locations in four Canadian cities, with a focus on data residency, performance, and hands-on support.

Media Contact:

Nico Ohlmann

250-999-8989

[email protected]

SOURCE FullHost