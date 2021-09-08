FullHost Raises the Bar in Data Migration with Managed Microsoft365 Offering

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FullHost has announced a new product catering to the unique needs of Microsoft Office users: Managed Microsoft 365.

The Canadian provider has been offering managed hosting solutions for over 16 years. Until recently, FullHost offered its services exclusively out of Canadian datacenters, reassuring clients that 100% of their data would be hosted in Canada 100% of the time. Over the past few years, a number of clients have been looking to migrate to Microsoft 365. Yet many small businesses don't know where to start.

This is where FullHost comes in. While the provider will continue offering its own email hosting solutions based in Canada, FullHost is offering a choice for clients interested in Microsoft 365 – backed by a commitment to exceeding expectations with seamless 24/7 support. The hosting provider will manage all the client's Microsoft 365 needs, because in the age of remote work, Microsoft 365 involves so much more than email. Whether staff are connecting internally on Teams, touching base with clients and clients, or securely storing Excel or Word documents, workers should have everything they need at their fingertips.

With Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium plans available, FullHost will promote communication, collaboration, and working as a team using any Microsoft productivity app on any device – with the same round-the-clock FullHost support clients know and trust. From Microsoft Teams to OneDrive, and other Office apps, the offering's versatility, ease of use, and return on investment are unparalleled.

Users will have the opportunity to choose from three Microsoft 365 support plans, each with its own level of support services. Some plans include "end user support" and "screenshares," where the hosting provider can connect directly to the end-users – troubleshooting issues with them on their devices.

FullHost's Microsoft 365 support plans are as follows:

Standard – Includes unlimited online self-service help, two-hour initial response guarantee, and ticket support.

Includes unlimited online self-service help, two-hour initial response guarantee, and ticket support. Gold – Includes unlimited online self-service help, one-hour initial response guarantee, ticket support, chat support, end user support, and screenshares.

Includes unlimited online self-service help, one-hour initial response guarantee, ticket support, chat support, end user support, and screenshares. Enterprise – Includes unlimited online self-service help, 30-minute initial response guarantee, ticket support, chat support, end user support, screenshares, phone support, onsite services, technical account manager, and enhanced compliance support.

FullHost will handle the entire migration from existing systems at no cost to the client. This means all plans will include free migrations of data from other providers, or from FullHost's own email products. Local IT firms often charge more upfront to complete these types of migrations, and the sales calls and meetings involved take up precious time. FullHost, however, can get started within minutes of the client's registration.

About FullHost

Since 2004, FullHost, a premiere web-hosting provider turned managed cloud company, has offered comprehensive solutions to small, medium, and large organizations across Canada and beyond. From their headquarters in Victoria, British Columbia and their data centers in Vancouver and Toronto, FullHost is trusted by Canadians from coast and coast to deliver a best-in-class experience.

