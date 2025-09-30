Fullpath Achieves ISO / IEC 42001:2023 Certification, Bringing Unmatched Trust and Transparency to Dealership AI-Powered Customer Data Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath is proud to announce that it is the first company in the Automotive industry to achieve the prestigious ISO / IEC 42001:2023 certification in September 2025, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS) set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This important milestone underscores Fullpath's commitment to responsible, ethical, and transparent AI management, giving dealerships unmatched confidence in how their customer data is handled and leveraged.

"Dealerships demand partners who don't just innovate, but who innovate responsibly," said Shahar Maor, CISO, Fullpath. "Our ISO 42001 certification is a clear message that Fullpath takes dealer data seriously, investing in the highest standards so our AI technology delivers results you can trust, today and in the future."

ISO 42001 is a comprehensive framework ensuring that AI systems are developed and operated with full transparency, robust governance, and ongoing risk management. This translates into real-world benefits for dealerships, ensuring customer data is protected with strict ethical oversight with strict risk management.

Fullpath is proud to be the very first company in the automotive industry to earn the ISO 42001 certification. Leveraging AI extensively throughout the certification process demonstrates the company's deep expertise and confidence in AI's potential, while maintaining an unwavering commitment to data responsibility.

