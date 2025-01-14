Fullpath Announces Integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime for Seamless Service Appointment Scheduling

News provided by

Fullpath

Jan 14, 2025, 09:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading enhanced customer data platform (CDP), today announces their integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime, the leading provider of automotive service scheduling. This new integration will mutually benefit dealer clients of both Fullpath and Cox Automotive's Xtime.

This two-way API integration will allow for the seamless transfer of data from Fullpath's ChatGPT-powered chatbot to Cox Automotive's Xtime interface, enabling shoppers to instantly and seamlessly book service appointments directly through the dealership's website chatbot. The AI-powered chatbot instantly identifies the relevant service required, gathers basic information from the customer, and offers available appointment times based on the dealership's  Xtime service schedule. All of the gathered data along with the appointments scheduled through the chat are directly reflected in the  Xtime interface and are updated in Fullpath's shopper records in real time.

"This new integration offers the best service schedule user interface on the market," says Itai Weschler-Be'er, Senior Product Manager at Fullpath. "The Fullpath and  Xtime integration will allow for dealership employees to get out of the cycle of endless service scheduling calls without compromising on excellence when it comes to customer experience." 

For more information about Fullpath, visit www.fullpath.com.

About Fullpath
Fullpath is the automotive industry's first enhanced Customer Data Platform (CDP). Fullpath unifies first-party dealership data and activates it by layering powerful AI and marketing automation on top to create a Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Dealerships that invest in the platform create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty and build resilient, lasting business.

SOURCE Fullpath

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Fullpath and CallRevu Announce Strategic Integration to Drive Deeper Customer Insights and Smarter Dealership Marketing

Fullpath and CallRevu Announce Strategic Integration to Drive Deeper Customer Insights and Smarter Dealership Marketing

Fullpath, automotive's leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), and CallRevu, a leading provider of communication solutions, are excited to announce a...
Fullpath Announces New Data Integration with DealerBuilt's Oplogic Variable Operations Platform

Fullpath Announces New Data Integration with DealerBuilt's Oplogic Variable Operations Platform

Fullpath, the automotive industry's leading customer data platform (CDP) and marketing automation solution, is proud to announce a new integration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics