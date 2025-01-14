Fullpath Announces Integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime for Seamless Service Appointment Scheduling

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading enhanced customer data platform (CDP), today announces their integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime, the leading provider of automotive service scheduling. This new integration will mutually benefit dealer clients of both Fullpath and Cox Automotive's Xtime.

This two-way API integration will allow for the seamless transfer of data from Fullpath's ChatGPT-powered chatbot to Cox Automotive's Xtime interface, enabling shoppers to instantly and seamlessly book service appointments directly through the dealership's website chatbot. The AI-powered chatbot instantly identifies the relevant service required, gathers basic information from the customer, and offers available appointment times based on the dealership's Xtime service schedule. All of the gathered data along with the appointments scheduled through the chat are directly reflected in the Xtime interface and are updated in Fullpath's shopper records in real time.

"This new integration offers the best service schedule user interface on the market," says Itai Weschler-Be'er , Senior Product Manager at Fullpath. "The Fullpath and Xtime integration will allow for dealership employees to get out of the cycle of endless service scheduling calls without compromising on excellence when it comes to customer experience."

For more information about Fullpath, visit www.fullpath.com.

About Fullpath

Fullpath is the automotive industry's first enhanced Customer Data Platform (CDP). Fullpath unifies first-party dealership data and activates it by layering powerful AI and marketing automation on top to create a Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Dealerships that invest in the platform create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty and build resilient, lasting business.

SOURCE Fullpath