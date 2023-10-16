Fullpath Joins Subaru's Certified Search Advertising Program to Elevate Dealership Marketing Strategies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading Customer Data & Experience Platform (CDXP), is excited to announce its participation in Subaru's Certified Search Advertising Program, enhancing the digital experience for Subaru dealership networks. Subaru dealerships can now receive SAF funds when enrolling with Fullpath. The Certified Search Program enables Fullpath to coordinate with Subaru and T1 Strategies and Keywords. Additionally, Fullpath offers a Digital Advertising solution leveraging connected, first-party dealership data to turbocharge search, social, and display advertising campaigns with hundreds of targeted ads at scale.

Subaru's Certified Search and Digital Program is designed to empower dealerships with cutting-edge digital tools and technologies that streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and drive sales growth. Fullpath's inclusion in this program highlights its commitment to revolutionizing the automotive industry by providing state-of-the-art digital solutions.

Key highlights of Fullpath's Search and Digital Advertising solutions for Subaru dealerships include:

  1. Search Strategy coordination with Tier 1 Subaru: Allowing Subaru retailers to hone in on targeted messages and Optimizes Tier 3 search advertising preventing any keyword overlaps with Subaru Tier 1.
  2. Multi-platform targeting: Fullpath generates and publishes ads across Google search and display, and social networks targeting in-market shoppers and conquesting new traffic with highly relevant ads.
  3. Real time optimization: Fullpath optimizes ad campaigns around the clock, reallocating budgets and optimizing A/B tests in real-time for best lead generating performance.
  4. Data integration: Fullpath leverages dealership's data sources including website analytics, CRM, and DMS to create hyper-relevant audiences for each ad campaign.
  5. Invoca advertising integration: If your dealership uses Invoca for call tracking, Fullpath will use the call transcription data for advertising targeting and optimization, an industry first capability.

Fullpath's CEO, Aharon Horwitz, expressed his enthusiasm in securing this new partnership, saying "We're thrilled to be partnering with Subaru to continue to bring the future of data management and automotive marketing to tier 3 dealerships. At Fullpath, we are committed to constant innovation on part of our retailer clients, and this partnership brings us even closer to our goal of enabling retailers to operate on the level of retail giants with the most effective AI-powered marketing technologies on the market."

This collaboration is a significant step forward for both Fullpath and Subaru as they work together to shape the future of automotive retailing. By embracing digital transformation, Subaru dealerships will be better equipped to meet the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy consumers. Dealerships can learn more about the new partnership here.

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath enables retailers to turn their first-party data into customers for life by unifying siloed data sources and leveraging the data to create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

