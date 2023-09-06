Fullpath to Automate Google's Vehicle Ads with New Integration

News provided by

Fullpath

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading Customer Data & Experience Platform (CDXP), announced today its integration with Google's Vehicle Ads (VA) program to streamline data, reduce manual work, and increase efficiencies for automotive dealerships in North America. Effective immediately, dealerships can now take advantage of Fullpath's automated data connection with Google's VA program.

Continue Reading

Fullpath's CDXP is a sophisticated, multi-layer platform that helps customers execute marketing campaigns more efficiently. Instead of manually uploading vehicle feeds daily into Google's ad platform, automotive agencies and in-house marketing teams at dealerships can now automatically build and submit vehicle inventory lists directly to Google Ads through Fullpath. Not only does this save time for dealerships, but it also ensures the dealerships are advertising accurate, available inventory to in-market shoppers.

Fullpath's automations are hyper-focused on creating exceptional shopping experiences for today's consumers that expect speed and personalization at every step of their shopping journey. This new integration contributes to the overall mission of making car buying simple by  arming dealerships with top technology and integrations.

"Fullpath's newest automation with Google is exactly what we're all about: integrating data, strategy, and processes for our dealership partners so they can take their sales and marketing operations to the highest level while constantly utilizing innovation," says Idan Mishal, COO at Fullpath. "Google has been an essential partner for us as we build the next generation of automotive technology for our clients and partners with a plethora of automations and AI-powered solutions."

Dealerships can learn more about this opportunity and sign up with one click here. Click here for Google's support article on implementation and here for more information on Google's partnership program.

For additional information on Fullpath's Customer Data & Experience platform please visit www.fullpath.com.

About Fullpath:

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath enables dealers to turn their first-party data into customers for life by unifying siloed data sources and leveraging the data to create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

SOURCE Fullpath

Also from this source

Fullpath Launches Integration with Invoca, Enriching Automotive Customer Profile Data with Conversation Intelligence to Drive Digital Marketing and Sales

Fullpath Releases First-Ever Chat-GPT4-Powered Solution Tailored to Automotive

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.