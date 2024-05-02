Fullpower®-AI Announces Issuance of Five New Patents, Enhancing Its Leadership in Sleep and Wellness Technologies

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, a leader in sleep technology and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the issuance of five new U.S. patents that further enhance and expand its innovative product offerings. These patents underscore Fullpower®-AI's commitment to advancing the science of sleep and wellness through cutting-edge technology.

US Patent 11,972,775 - This patent introduces an innovative system for collecting sleep data in noisy environments. By integrating a noise source controller, the system strategically triggers data collection when noise levels reach a minimal baseline, allowing for an accurate assessment of sleep parameters, including distinctive sleep sounds. Issued on April 23, 2024, this patent emphasizes Fullpower®-AI's dedication to improving sleep quality regardless of environmental disturbances.

US Patent 11,963,770—Expanding the application of Fullpower®-AI's technology, this patent covers a non-contact sensor system for monitoring meditation. The system includes a specialized meditation surface equipped with a contactless biosensor. This setup assesses meditation quality and offers personalized feedback and recommendations to enhance the meditation experience. Issued simultaneously on April 23, 2024, it highlights the company's venture into holistic wellness solutions.

US Patent 11,963,792 - This patent provides a comprehensive solution for evaluating the sleep ecosystem of family units, including adults, children, and pets. By utilizing sensor data to identify each member and their sleep state, the system customizes the environment to promote optimal sleep across the household.

US Patent 11,918,525 - Focused on individual sleep enhancement, this patent details a system that guides users through a restful night by adjusting the sleep surface's firmness and temperature according to calculated optimal sleep states. Issued on January 30, 2024, it reflects Fullpower®-AI's innovative approach to personalizing sleep environments.

US Patent 11,883,188 - This patent introduces an advanced inductive sleep sensor capable of monitoring multiple sleepers simultaneously. The technology precisely analyzes and differentiates data from each sleeper to provide tailored sleep information, enhancing the understanding of shared sleeping dynamics.

"These patents represent significant technological advancements and reinforce our leadership in the sleep and wellness industries," said Philippe Kahn, CEO of Fullpower®-AI. "With these innovations, we continue to fulfill our mission of improving health and well-being through smarter, adaptive technologies that respond in real-time."

The issuance of these patents is a testament to Fullpower®-AI's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in health technology. For more information about Fullpower®-AI and its solutions, please visit fullpower-AI.com and Sleeptracker-AI.com

About Fullpower®-AI: Fullpower®-AI is the provider of a generative AI deep-learning biosensing platform. The Fullpower®-AI platform is a remote real-time biosensing cloud-to-edge solution vetted and successfully deployed in 60+ countries. Fullpower®-AI customers are in sleep, life sciences, health, wellness, and biotechnology. A portfolio of 135+ patents backs the platform. Fullpower®-AI is ISO 27001 certified.

