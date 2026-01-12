Fullscript and ŌURA Partner to Integrate Wearable Data Into Clinical Workflows, Fueling a New Level of Personalized Assessment in Whole Person Care

Collaboration gives providers powerful biometric insights and patients a unified view of their health data, enabling deeper personalization and a stronger foundation for whole person care

OTTAWA, ON and SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullscript, the leading platform for whole person care, and ŌURA, maker of the world's most trusted smart ring, Oura Ring, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Oura's biometric insights directly into Fullscript's clinical workflow. With the integration of Oura into the Fullscript platform, for the first time providers will be able to access wearable data, lab results, and patient treatment history in one place, enabling a truly comprehensive, provider-facing view that enables the seamless delivery of whole person care.

"This partnership is a monumental step toward real-time, whole person care," said Kyle Braatz, CEO and co-founder of Fullscript. "Oura's continuous health signals are powerful on their own, but when paired with Fullscript's clinical insights, lab data, and personalized protocols, they become transformative. Providers can now bring more context to treatment conversations and ongoing care management, allowing for more comprehensive care, all without leaving their existing workflow."

"Continuous, longitudinal health signals, like those captured with Oura Ring, are most powerful when they're connected to real clinical decision-making," said Dr. Ricky Bloomfield, Chief Medical Officer at Oura. "By integrating Oura insights into Fullscript, we're giving providers a deeper view of how their patients are sleeping, recovering, and responding to daily stressors, so they can spend less time stitching data together and more time delivering proactive, preventive care that benefits individuals, clinicians, and health systems alike."

More than 125,000 providers who use Fullscript will soon be able, for patients who opt in, to view patient Sleep, Readiness, and Activity trend data from Oura alongside medical history and lab diagnostics. These biometric insights are intended to inform a clinician's decision-making process and help guide care pathways.

For patients, this integration creates a more connected care experience. With their biometric trends, supplement protocols, and lab results viewable by their provider within one system, patients benefit from a more unified, personalized treatment plan. This consolidation of data helps ensure consistency across care recommendations and strengthens patient engagement by reinforcing how daily habits connect to clinical outcomes.

"Patients don't just want more data — they want providers who can translate that data into care that feels personal, timely, and relevant to their everyday lives," said Joanna Strober, CEO and co-founder of Midi Health. "By bringing Oura's continuous health signals into Fullscript's clinical platform and into Midi's workflows, we can give our patients more tailored treatment plans and more meaningful follow-up, while strengthening each of our platforms' positions as leaders in a rapidly evolving, data-driven healthcare market."

Providers on Fullscript will be able to consider Oura data across a range of scenarios:

Low Readiness scores may prompt clinicians to have discussions around recovery strategies, modifications to training plans or stress management techniques.





may prompt clinicians to have discussions around recovery strategies, modifications to training plans or stress management techniques. Improved sleep metrics may lead to decisions to taper interventions or reinforce healthy routines.





may lead to decisions to taper interventions or reinforce healthy routines. Activity trends may guide the timing of lifestyle recommendations or lab follow ups.

The integration will begin rolling out in early 2026, giving Fullscript practitioners the ability to access and act on their patients' Oura data from directly within the Fullscript platform. In early Q2, Oura Ring will be available for ordering directly through the Fullscript catalog, enabling clinicians to easily incorporate wearables into their care strategies.

About Fullscript:

Founded in 2011, Fullscript is a leading healthcare platform powering whole person care. With a full suite of clinical tools that make it easier for practices to deliver personalized care more efficiently and effectively – Fullscript has helped over 125,000 providers and 10 million patients with seamless access to high-quality supplements, industry-leading labs, and smart adherence tools.

For more information, visit Fullscript.com

About ŌURA:

ŌURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, ŌURA supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1000+ ecosystem partners across wellness and medicine, ŌURA is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, ŌURA has E.U. headquarters in Oulu and U.S. headquarters in San Francisco. ŌURA was last valued at approximately $11B—making it the world's most valuable standalone wearable company. Learn more at ouraring.com or connect with ŌURA on Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

