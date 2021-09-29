Fullscript Invests in Further Growth with Addition of Jeff MacDonald as Chief Product Officer

Fullscript continues to invest in its innovative platform

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fullscript is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff MacDonald as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, MacDonald will lead the growth and development of Fullscript's digital products as the company continues to expand. MacDonald brings a track record of success in large multi-national organizations and tech startups, including You.i TV and IBM. MacDonald most recently served as Vice-President, Product Management at MindBridge.

"Jeff is widely recognized as a top product leader," said Fullscript Chief Executive Officer Kyle Braatz. "With his deep understanding of the intersection of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, innovative customer experiences, and winning go-to-market strategies, Jeff will take our Product team to new heights. We're excited to continue launching innovative products and features that serve our mission of helping people get better."

The hiring of MacDonald is the latest addition of leadership talent and the Fullscript team continues to expand. "Fullscript is a place where we encourage people to grow faster than the company," said Fullscript Chief Talent Officer Heather Tyrie. "Jeff's leadership philosophy is equal parts growth and wellness, and as such, he is a great fit for our team."

For more information on opportunities at Fullscript, check out www.fullscript.com/careers

Fullscript is a free integrative health platform and treatment adherence tool that supports practitioners at the point of care and beyond.

SOURCE Fullscript

