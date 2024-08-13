FullSpeed Automotive® Achieves its First-Ever Ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 95 Percent, FullSpeed Automotive Ranks Among America's Fastest Growing Companies

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, FullSpeed Automotive has solidified a position on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Coming in at No. 4409, the prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This recognition signifies FullSpeed Automotive's dynamic growth and sets the stage for what's to come for the brand in the near future.

"FullSpeed Automotive is tremendously honored to make our debut on the prestigious Inc. 5000," says Rob Lynch, CEO of FullSpeed Automotive. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team and their unwavering commitment to our mission. It underscores the remarkable progress we've made, and fuels our passion to continue driving excellence in everything we do."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. With customer care at the forefront of our mission, FullSpeed Automotive boasted a 95% growth percentage to debut themselves on the distinguished list.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Now boasting more than 930 company, franchised, and licensed units, FullSpeed aims to achieve its growth goal of 1,000 units by the end of 2024. FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities.

When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with a combined 80+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry. FullSpeed Automotive's acquisition strategy has also played a key role in nationwide expansion and remains a strong business focal point for growth.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar®. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking; SpeeDee was Entrepreneur Verified. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

