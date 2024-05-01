FullSpeed Automotive® Appoints 20-Year Industry Executive Stacey Pool as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Noodles & Company® CMO Makes Jump into the Automotive Industry to Join Brand's Growth Efforts

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullSpeed Automotive®, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities, home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar®, has announced the appointment of Stacey Pool as the new Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 28, 2024.

Pool brings more than two decades worth of marketing and e-commerce experience with industry-leading brands including Nike®, Vail Resorts®, and most recently, Noodles & Company®. Throughout her time as Chief Marketing Officer at Noodles & Company, Pool led some of the brand's most successful initiatives, including the 'Uncommon Goodness' campaign launch and revitalizing the company's rewards and loyalty programs.

"I am thrilled to join FullSpeed Automotive during this exciting time of growth for the brand," says Ms. Pool. "FullSpeed continues to position itself as a leader in the auto aftermarket industry, and I'm eager to be a part of their progressive growth. I look forward to joining this skilled team at FullSpeed and bringing my experience in utilizing data-driven strategies to fuel customer loyalty."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Pool will oversee all brand and digital marketing efforts as well as lead customer experience strategies for FullSpeed's family of brands with an immediate focus on driving growth in car count. Pool will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Rob Lynch, and serve on the FullSpeed Automotive executive leadership team.

"Stacey brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in digital innovation and performance marketing," says Rob Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of FullSpeed Automotive. "Her diverse experience is complemented by her focus on cultivating high-performing, adaptable, and innovative teams, which will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing success of FullSpeed Automotive."

The appointment comes at a vital time as the brand recently launched its national franchise opportunity for Kwik Kar Oil Change & Auto Care.® With aggressive expansion for FullSpeed's portfolio of brands top of mind, the leadership team is looking to accelerate their next phase of growth and further solidify its position as a leader in the auto aftermarket sector.

Now boasting more than 900 company, franchised, and licensed units, FullSpeed aims to achieve its growth goal of 1,000 units by the end of 2024. FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities.

When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with a combined 70+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry. FullSpeed Automotive's acquisition strategy has also played a key role in nationwide expansion and remains a strong business focal point for growth.

For more information, visit fullspeedautomotive.com , greasemonkeyfranchise.com, speedeeoilfranchise.com, kwikkarfranchise.com, or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking; SpeeDee was Entrepreneur Verified. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com.

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 45 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 500 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the eighth consecutive year, and ranked #69 on Entrepreneur's First-Ever List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com.

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. There are more than 170 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2023, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year. Alongside franchise accolades, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the sixth year in a row, ranking #12. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating, demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com.

About Kwik Kar®

Kwik Kar specializes in full-service oil changes, scheduled maintenance, state inspections, and many other automotive repair services. The brand was recently acquired by FullSpeed Automotive, the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service. For more information, go to kwikkarfranchise.com.

SOURCE FullSpeed Automotive