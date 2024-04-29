Grease Monkey® Continues Partnership with Oilex Operating, LLC; Secures Seven-Unit Agreement

Largest Grease Monkey Franchisee Group Adds to Portfolio with Seven Locations

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grease Monkey®, automotive aftermarket repair facility and flagship brand of FullSpeed Automotive®, is excited to announce a signed agreement that transitions ownership of seven stores in Arizona and Colorado.

Behind the signed agreement is Oilex Operating, LLC, spearheaded by President, Ron Morrow, Jr. Morrow has decades of experience with Grease Monkey, as his father was once the largest franchisee of the brand. After selling his stores to corporate, Morrow continued working under the brand as Vice President of Retail Operations. In 2021, he ventured out to follow his father's legacy and bought his own location in Fort Collins, Colorado. In June of 2023, Morrow, along with others, furthered their investment in Grease Monkey, becoming the brand's largest franchisee group. With the recently signed agreement, Oilex Operating, LLC now owns 23 Grease Monkey locations.

"I've grown up around the Grease Monkey business and have been presented the opportunity to both continue what my father started years ago and help build the brand that our family holds a steep belief in," said Ron Morrow, Jr. "The quick lube industry is consistently growing at a rapid pace. Oilex Operating, LLC is thrilled to be a part of Grease Monkey and participate in the progressive growth."

With no plans of slowing down any time soon, Oilex Operating, LLC has targeted Colorado, Arizona, and Utah as ideal states for expansion.

With the auto care industry expected to grow nearly 25% and reach $477.6 billion by 2024, according to the Auto Care Association's most recent research study, FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with a combined 80+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry.

For more information on Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, or Kwik Kar, visit fullspeedautomotive.com or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking; SpeeDee was Entrepreneur Verified. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com .

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 45 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 500 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the eighth consecutive year, and ranked #69 on Entrepreneur's First-Ever List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com .

