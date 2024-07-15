FullSpeed Automotive® Appoints Harry T. Jenkins, IV as President of Retail Operations

Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Leadership Experience to Nation's Largest Automotive Aftermarket Franchisor

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullSpeed Automotive®, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities, home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar ® , recently appointed Harry T. Jenkins, IV, as the new President of Retail Operations.

Jenkins brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from his decades-long career in the automotive industry. His portfolio spans from several management positions at Genuine Parts Company and Bridgestone to a wildly impressive tenure at TBC Corporation as Vice President of Retail Field Operations. Jenkins most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at ModWash, where he spearheaded the strategic initiatives that led to steady annual profit growth, high employee retention rates, and the opening of more than 73 new locations.

"FullSpeed Automotive is in an exciting development phase where we are growing both corporate and franchise units across our three main brands: Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service, and Kwik Kar Oil Change and Auto Care," said Rob Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of FullSpeed Automotive. "Harry's proven success in refining operational performance and systems will play a key role in helping our brands enter into this next era of growth."

Not only does Jenkins bring years of experience to this role, but a passion for going above and beyond for his customers. During his time at Bridgestone, he was recognized with multiple awards for his leadership and sales excellence, including the Bridgestone's SC Zone District of the Year. His dedication to excellent customer service was honored years later at the TBC Corporation, where he set company records for customer experience ratings over eight consecutive years.

"I'm thrilled to step into this role as the President of Retail Operations," said Jenkins. "FullSpeed Automotive sets the standard for commitment to quality and customer service in the automotive aftermarket industry. I'm eager to scale our operations while upholding that reputation of excellence that our brands are known for."

Jenkins' appointment comes at a pivotal time as FullSpeed Automotive looks to innovate and evolve its revenue streams while upholding its standard of exceptional customer service.

For more information on FullSpeed Automotive and its flagship brands, visit fullspeedautomotive.com , greasemonkeyfranchise.com, speedeeoilfranchise.com, kwikkarfranchise.com, or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking; SpeeDee was Entrepreneur Verified. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com.

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 45 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 500 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the eighth consecutive year, and ranked #69 on Entrepreneur's First-Ever List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com.

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®:

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive. There are more than 170 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2023, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year. Alongside franchise accolades, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the sixth year in a row, ranking #12. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating, demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com.

About Kwik Kar®

Kwik Kar specializes in full-service oil changes, scheduled maintenance, state inspections, and many other automotive repair services. The brand was recently acquired by FullSpeed Automotive, the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service. For more information, go to kwikkarfranchise.com.

SOURCE FullSpeed Automotive