FULLSTACK MODULAR OPENS WEST COAST FACTORY, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF CONSTRUCTION IN CALIFORNIA

American-made modular innovator opens its second manufacturing hub

CARSON, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStack Modular, a leader in the design, manufacture, and construction of mid- to high-rise multifamily buildings, hotels, and student housing, has opened a West Coast manufacturing facility in Carson, California. This expansion will create approximately 140 new jobs. FullStack Modular and its complete SMEP integrated system can effectively address California's unmet housing demand through efficient, sustainable offsite construction. FullStack Modular also operates a factory in Connecticut, supporting its success on the East Coast.

"Our new facility in greater Los Angeles is in response to our growing project pipeline on the West Coast," says Roger Krulak, Founder and President of FullStack Modular. "It is a key step in furthering our mission to deliver faster, safer, and more sustainable options for mid- to high-rise and multifamily housing that meets the needs of communities today."

The 130,000-square-foot facility, located at 3025 East Dominguez Street, includes dedicated storage and a paint shop. Its strategic location near major highways and the Port of Long Beach allows for efficient transport of modular units across the region. FullStack Modular is currently building prototypes for its first major West Coast project, set to begin production in February 2025.

This new facility brings cutting-edge technology to California's construction industry, helping address the state's housing shortage with faster, more sustainable solutions.

"This facility is critical to solving California's housing crisis by delivering high-quality, affordable housing more efficiently," says Raj Dhillon, vice president of operations.

Since 2012, FullStack Modular has led the way in modular construction, disrupting the $1.7 trillion global construction market. Its projects are entirely American-made, with no need for concrete cores, reducing timelines and costs. FullStack Modular is committed to diversity, employing women and underrepresented groups in construction, and it offers workers more reliable income, set schedules, and safe, non-weather-dependent working conditions, providing a stark contrast to traditional construction. The company's expansion to California is a key step in its mission to create sustainable, affordable housing nationwide.

FullStack Modular is the leading modular innovator in the design, manufacture, and construction of mid- and high-rise multifamily buildings, hotels, and student housing in urban environments. Tech-driven, fully integrated, sustainable, and radically efficient, it is revitalizing the urban housing landscape - taking modular to new heights.

