Fullsteam Announces Closing of a Minority Investment from Sixth Street

AUBURN, Ala. and SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullsteam Holdings LLC ("Fullsteam"), a payments technology and vertical software holding company owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $7 billion in assets under management, today announced the closing of a minority investment from Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2018 by Michael Lawler and Aquiline Capital Partners, Fullsteam is a leader in integrated payments and vertical software solutions to small and mid-size businesses across healthcare, field services, specialty retail, association management, automotive and many other specialized markets. Leveraging the strength of its innovative payments platform, operating team and broad base of talented software executives and entrepreneurs, the company seeks to deliver innovation in software and payments to its customers. Since Fullsteam's founding, the company has brought together nearly 50 founder-led software companies empowering founders to grow faster through payments optimization and investment in sales, marketing and product development.

"We believe the future of payments delivery is with integrated software. We have purpose-built a suite of payments solutions to integrate with industry-specific and mission critical software products to ease the day-to-day administrative burdens of our customers," said Michael Lawler, CEO of Fullsteam. "We're at the cutting edge of integrated payments processing and with the full support of Aquiline, and now Sixth Street, we are excited to continue to drive better solutions for our growing base of small and mid-sized business customers that are the life blood of our economy."

"Since Fullsteam's founding in 2018, Michael has built a terrific team, integrated product suite and portfolio of software businesses that are leaders across their respective markets," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners. "The success of Fullsteam to date is a credit to Michael's leadership, the broader team and the many entrepreneurs who have aligned with Fullsteam. We are delighted to welcome Sixth Street to the team."

"We are thrilled to partner with Fullsteam and Aquiline to support the company's vision to help entrepreneurs modernize their tech stacks, leverage integrated payments, and build meaningful businesses in their distinct markets," said Bo Stanley, Partner and Co-Head of Sixth Street Growth. "Fullsteam's journey has just begun, and we look forward to supporting Michael and his team in capturing additional opportunities for the platform to build on its impressive growth trajectory to date."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal advisor to Aquiline and Fullsteam. Goldman Sachs and Raymond James served as financial advisors to Fullsteam. Cleary Gottlieb served as legal advisor to Sixth Street.

About Fullsteam Holdings LLC

Fullsteam is a leading payments and software company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. Fullsteam provides its companies with streamlined payments infrastructure and enhanced operational support to better serve customers. Fullsteam is actively seeking further acquisitions across multiple software verticals. For more information on the company, please visit Fullsteam.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $55 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street Growth is the firm's dedicated platform for making private investments in growth companies. The Sixth Street Growth team partners with companies and management teams to provide bespoke, accretive financing solutions to accelerate organic and inorganic growth. Sixth Street has invested over $5 billion in more than 40 companies in its growth investing strategy since inception. Select representative investments include Airbnb, AvidXchange, Datavant, MDLIVE, Passport, Pushpay, and Sprinklr. For more information, visit www.sixthstreetgrowth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm had $7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

For Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Fullsteam Holdings LLC