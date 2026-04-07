fullthrottle.ai® Expands Into Audio With Premium Inventory, Streamlined Activation, and Unified Measurement

Built into existing campaign workflows, teams can plan, activate, and optimize audio in conjunction with other channels, without added complexity or fragmentation.

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- fullthrottle.ai®, a pioneering innovator in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating systems, today announced expanded audio advertising capabilities within its platform. With this update, advertisers can activate audio campaigns across premium streaming, podcast, and digital audio environments through direct publisher relationships, bringing one of the most engaging and fast-growing channels into an easy to use, unified campaign workflow.

Through this expansion, brands can connect with audio audiences during high-attention moments throughout the day, from commutes to on-demand listening, creating a consistent and scalable opportunity to engage listeners across trusted, brand-safe environments. Campaigns are executed within the same platform and workflow used for CTV, display, and other channels, enabling a more efficient approach to media activation, measurement, and optimization.

fullthrottle.ai expands into audio ads with premium inventory, unified workflow, and outcome-based measurement. Post this

Marketers can now plan, launch, and optimize audio campaigns without incorporating separate tools or fragmented buying paths. This streamlined approach reduces operational complexity, accelerates time to activation, and allows teams to align audio seamlessly within broader omnichannel strategies, ensuring audio contributes directly to overall campaign impact.

Through access to first-, second-, and third-party audiences, fullthrottle.ai® enables advertisers to reach verified households across premium audio environments. With inventory spanning streaming and podcast platforms including industry leader iHeartMedia, brands can extend messaging into moments where consumers are actively tuned in, while maintaining transparency into where campaigns run and how they perform.

"Audio plays a critical role in how consumers engage with content throughout the day," said Amol Waishampayan, co-founder at fullthrottle.ai®. "Through our collaboration with iHeartMedia and other leading publishers, we're giving marketers a more efficient way to activate these campaigns, reach highly engaged audiences, and connect those efforts directly to broader, measurable business outcomes."

Key Capabilities of Audio Activation via fullthrottle.ai® include:

Premium Publisher Access: Activate campaigns across trusted streaming and podcast environments through direct publisher partnerships.

Activate campaigns across trusted streaming and podcast environments through direct publisher partnerships. Streamlined Activation: Launch campaigns quicky through a one workflow without the need for fragmented buying.

Launch campaigns quicky through a one workflow without the need for fragmented buying. First-Party Audience Targeting: Reach first-party audiences at the household level using verified intent signals.

Reach first-party audiences at the household level using verified intent signals. Outcome-Based Measurement: Connect media exposure to real business outcomes with SafeMatch ® attribution.

Connect media exposure to real business outcomes with SafeMatch attribution. Holistic Campaign Management: Execute and optimize audio alongside CTV, display, and other channels within a single platform.

The launch represents the first phase of fullthrottle.ai's expanded audio strategy, with additional publisher partnerships and marketplace enhancements expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

fullthrottle.ai®

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

About fullthrottle.ai®

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

SOURCE FullThrottle Technologies