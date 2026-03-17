fullthrottle.ai® Launches Enhanced SmartMail Capabilities to Unify Identity-Based Campaigns with Automated Self-Service Direct Mail Activation

The first DSP platform with a native direct mail component, enabling brands and agencies to activate identity-based first-party and third-party campaigns within a single campaign workflow.

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a pioneering innovator in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating systems, today announced an enhanced SmartMail offering, delivering a first-of-its-kind integration that brings identity-powered direct mail to the fullthrottle.ai® self-service platform.

With the new capabilities, marketers can now activate personalized physical mail campaigns alongside digital display, audio, and CTV campaigns using fully extended first-party and third-party audiences within fullthrottle.ai®. Third-party audiences are converted into verified first-party households for direct mail activation, guided by digital behavior and connected to measurable outcomes. While SmartMail has long been part of the platform and fullthrottle.ai's offerings, these enhancements significantly expand how audiences are selected, extended, and activated seamlessly within unified DSP workflows.

New SmartMail lets marketers launch identity-based direct mail with digital campaigns in one automated DSP workflow. Post this

Unlike standalone direct mail solutions that operate in silos, SmartMail is deeply embedded into fullthrottle.ai's real-time identity graph, allowing marketers to create, launch, and measure omnichannel campaigns that include physical mail without relying on separate third-party lists or complex data onboarding.

"The new SmartMail brings real-world power to real-time marketing," said Louis DiGiacomo, VP of Product at fullthrottle.ai®. "SmartMail connects the dots between digital engagement and physical touchpoints. That means personalized experiences that truly move the needle for brands, agencies, and their customers."

Now available directly through the fullthrottle.ai® platform, SmartMail adds a crucial offline layer to the full-funnel capabilities marketers need — helping brands unify online behavior with in-home influence to boost conversion, loyalty, and revenue.

"This is predictive, intelligent outreach at scale," added Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder at fullthrottle.ai®. "SmartMail is now fully integrated within unified first-party and third-party campaign workflows, extending audience reach and converting third-party audience intelligence into owned, addressable households for direct mail activation."

Key Capabilities of SmartMail via activations with fullthrottle.ai® include:

Identity-Powered Targeting: Direct mail audiences are dynamically built using real-time digital behavior, first-party ownership data, and household-level identity resolution. Audiences can be extended across first-party and third-party environments and converted into verified first-party households for direct mail activation.

Direct mail audiences are dynamically built using real-time digital behavior, first-party ownership data, and household-level identity resolution. Audiences can be extended across first-party and third-party environments and converted into verified first-party households for direct mail activation. Trigger-Based Activation: Personalized mailers can be sent based on key behavioral signals (e.g., website browsing, product interest, propensity to buy) to meet prospects and customers at the perfect moment.

Personalized mailers can be sent based on key behavioral signals (e.g., website browsing, product interest, propensity to buy) to meet prospects and customers at the perfect moment. Unified Campaign Execution: SmartMail integrates directly into omnichannel campaign flows, combining display, CTV, and video activation with high-impact physical mail activation from a single platform.

SmartMail integrates directly into omnichannel campaign flows, combining display, CTV, and video activation with high-impact physical mail activation from a single platform. End-to-End Attribution: Physical mail outcomes can be tracked alongside digital campaigns with real sales metrics in one closed-loop dashboard.

Physical mail outcomes can be tracked alongside digital campaigns with real sales metrics in one closed-loop dashboard. Ready in Real-Time: Marketers can launch and optimize direct mail campaigns in minutes, without needing third-party tools or additional integrations.

The new SmartMail will, for the first time, help brands and agencies bridge the digital-physical gap, driving more effective conversions through timely, targeted direct mail rooted in verified first-party data. The result is faster results, smarter spending, and real-world impact without complexity.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

fullthrottle.ai® Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

About fullthrottle.ai®

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

SOURCE FullThrottle Technologies