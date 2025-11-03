Fully Leased! New Park Slope Luxury Rental 50 Paseo Place (At 5th Avenue & Sterling Place) in Brownstone Brooklyn

Luxe amenities and coworking spaces, rooftop views and an elegant breezeway spur 100% lease-up; Companion building 55 Paseo leasing quickly with Lidl grocery on the way

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- William Macklowe Company and GreenBarn Investment Group proudly announces that 50 Paseo Place has fully leased the first of its companion Park Slope buildings, the 4-story, 49-unit 50 Paseo Place. The two-building development, Paseo on Fifth, is co-developed by WMC and GreenBarn Investment Group via a joint venture including NTT UD USA Inc. and Rithm Capital.

As New Yorkers enjoy the fall season, new 50 Paseo Place residents are settling into their thoughtfully designed homes, the collaborative vision of SLCE Architects and interior designer Funda Durukan, with the best of Brooklyn dining, nature and culture—BAM, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Barclays Center, and more—in close proximity.

Paseo on Fifth is taking its place in the storied Park Slope tradition. Its amenities include rooftop lounges with stunning city views reaching to Lower Manhattan, and venues for relaxation and events including a lounge with a bar, large-screen TV for viewing parties and karaoke. Elegant co-working spaces include private conference rooms and a library lounge. The high-ceilinged gym with a rock climbing wall and yoga studio offers top-tier home fitness. A playroom provides space for children to play and learn, and an arts and crafts maker space allows for more advanced creators to explore and express. With an exciting mix of classic and modern elements, the perfect Park Slope experience awaits!

