PLACE Appoints Industry Leader Joe Bogar as Head of Operator Strategy

Joe Bogar has joined PLACE as Head of Operator Strategy, bringing his decades of coaching and leadership experience to help operators scale.



BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLACE announced today that industry veteran Joe Bogar has joined the company as Head of Operator Strategy, where he will oversee and support the growth of several hundred real estate teams operating on the PLACE platform.

The appointment underscores PLACE's continued focus on operator performance, leadership development, and disciplined execution as the company expands its national footprint across residential real estate and adjacent home services.

Joe Bogar joins PLACE as Head of Operator Strategy

"Joe has been in the trenches with operators for years, coaching and building alongside them. He is someone operators listen to because he's earned it," said PLACE co-founder Ben Kinney. "At PLACE, we're building a platform that's fundamentally different. As we grow, we need leaders who can sit across the table from an operator and actually help them win, day in and day out. Joe's wired for that."

Bogar brings decades of experience in coaching, leadership development, and organizational scale. Over the course of his career, he has worked closely with top-performing teams and leaders across the country, helping them navigate growth, operational discipline, and leadership challenges at scale. His professional journey includes serving in senior leadership and coaching roles within the real estate industry, including time as President of MAPS Coaching, the education and coaching division of Keller Williams.

"Joe understands operators because he's lived in their world," said Chris Suarez, Kinney's co-founder at PLACE. "He knows what it takes to lead teams, drive accountability, and turn strategy into execution. As PLACE continues to scale, his role will be critical in helping operators build strong, sustainable businesses."

As Head of Operator Strategy, Bogar will work directly with PLACE operators to strengthen performance, leadership alignment, and execution across the platform. His responsibilities include supporting growth strategies, reinforcing operating standards, and ensuring operators are fully leveraging PLACE's shared services, technology, and support infrastructure.

Bogar's appointment follows a series of strategic hires as PLACE advances its long-term strategy of building an integrated platform designed to support real estate teams throughout the full lifecycle of growth, operations, and ownership.

About PLACE

PLACE is a category-defining real estate and homeownership technology platform that partners with top real estate agents and teams to deliver integrated technology, business services, and an end-to-end consumer experience. PLACE operates across real estate, mortgage, title, insurance, and home services, creating a seamless journey from search to closing and beyond. For more information, visit www.PLACE.com .

SOURCE PLACE Inc.