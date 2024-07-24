FULTON BANK AWARDS $3,000 WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO RECIPIENTS

LANCASTER, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, today announced that Kailey Kasbeer-Betty and Yanwei Liu have been chosen to each receive a $3,000 scholarship.

The scholarships were awarded by Fulton's Women in Technology employee resource group to women studying in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) fields.

Both recipients will be attending undergraduate programs in the fall:

Kailey Kasbeer-Betty is from Ellicott City, Md. , and graduated from Glenelg High School. She will attend the University of South Florida pursuing a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

is from , and graduated from Glenelg High School. She will attend the pursuing a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Yanwei Liu is from Hummelstown, Pa. , and graduated from Hershey High School. She will attend Cornell University in New York , pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer science.

"Fulton Bank is honored to award these scholarships to such dedicated individuals who are passionate in exploring education in the STEM field," said Kelly Salvato, an Information Technology Project Manager and Chairperson of Fulton's Women in Technology employee resource group. "The mission of our group is to engage a diverse network of professionals to inspire, educate and connect women working on both the IT and business sides of technology."

In order to qualify for the scholarship, applicants had to reside within Fulton Bank's footprint, be a high school senior, identify as female and be accepted and in the process of enrolling at a two-to-four-year undergraduate program in a STEM related field.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a more than $30 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,500 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Fulton Bank, NA