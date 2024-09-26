FULTON BANK LAUNCHES DEPOSIT ESCROW MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, today announced the launch of Fulton Deposit Escrow Management, which allows customers to access their escrow information and tools seamlessly.

This new digital capability is provided in partnership with ZSuite Technologies, a leading digital platform for escrow account and subaccount management. The platform is geared toward clients in the real estate industry, such as landlords and property managers, and municipal and local government organizations. ZEscrow allows for bulk import capability, easy account access, interest configuration and other features that make it a powerful tool for escrow management.

"We're proud to launch ZEscrow for our commercial customers," said Lou Lombardi, Fulton Bank Director of Middle Markets. "This new platform will provide our clients with an easy and secure way to manage their escrow accounts, granting them peace of mind and real-time access to their information. We are constantly aiming to deliver faster, more efficient results for our customers and our ZSuite partnership allows for exactly that."

"We are excited to partner with Fulton Bank to bring our innovative escrow management solutions to their valued customers," said Nathan Baumeister, CEO and co-founder of ZSuite Technologies. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing advanced tools that empower businesses and individuals alike."

For more information, visit Fulton Bank's Escrow Management webpage.

About Fulton Bank

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a more than $30 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,500 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About ZSuite Tech

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around three-party accounts and multi-use escrow subaccounting.

To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can benefit your financial institution, please visit: https://zsuitetech.com/

Contact: Jennifer Bowers

717-682-0174

SOURCE Fulton Bank, NA