FULTON BANK STARTS NEW CAPITAL MARKETS PROGRAM

Team to manage syndications, derivatives and capital markets referral and collaboration program

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Bank is pleased to announce the formation of a new Capital Markets team, which will be led by Head of Capital Markets, Christopher Bigos.

"As our clients continue to grow, we want to be there to provide the solutions they need," said Head of Commercial Banking John Glover. "This new program will allow us to deepen existing relationships with capital markets providers and better manage syndications and derivatives for our customers, expanding our credit capacity. I'm confident Chris is the right person to lead this effort."

As Head of Capital Markets, Bigos will be responsible for commercial & industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) syndications, customer interest rate hedging and CRE capital markets. Bigos will be focused on the strategy and execution to expand and grow the syndications and customer interest rate hedging business and he will continue to evolve and drive Fulton's CRE capital markets program.

Bigos has nearly 20 years of experience as a commercial banker. He started at Fulton as a management trainee and then as a C&I credit analyst, progressing to become a relationship manager. In 2014, he left Fulton to work with the CRE capital markets group at HFF, Inc., where he developed additional skills in CRE debt and equity placement. He rejoined Fulton in 2015, eventually elevating to senior vice president in Commercial Real Estate.

