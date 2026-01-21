Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $96.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million in comparison to the third quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $99.4 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), a decrease of $1.9 million in comparison to the third quarter of 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $381.4 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, an increase of $102.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $396.8 million(1), or $2.16 per diluted share(1), an increase of $68.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2024.

"The strength of our strategy and the dedication of our team combined to generate a 17% increase in our operating diluted earnings per share," said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Chairman, CEO and President. "In 2025, we delivered value to customers, expanded our team and customer base, and generated solid financial performance."

Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share(1) were impacted by the following items:

Solid net interest margin of 3.59%, with a 13 basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.

Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million to $70.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense increased $16.4 million to $213.0 million compared to $196.6 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $12.7 million to $204.1 million (1) compared to $191.4 million in the prior quarter.

compared to $191.4 million in the prior quarter. Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $364.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) increased to approximately 11.8% compared to 11.6% in the prior quarter.

increased to approximately 11.8% compared to 11.6% in the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2025, 1,082,678 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program (3) at a cost of $19.9 million or an average of $18.34 per share. The Corporation repurchased $59.0 million of common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program as of December 31, 2025.

at a cost of $19.9 million or an average of $18.34 per share. The Corporation repurchased $59.0 million of common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program as of December 31, 2025. On December 16, 2025, the Corporation announced that its Board of Directors approved the 2026 Repurchase Program(4). Under the 2026 Repurchase Program, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase up to $150 million of shares of its common stock and certain other securities.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025:

Net interest income totaled $266.0 million, an increase of $1.8 million. A $5.9 million decrease in interest expense on deposits, a $3.6 million decrease in interest expense on other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities and a $1.3 million increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets were partially offset by decreases of $6.4 million in interest income on net loans and $2.4 million in interest income on investments securities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition (5) was $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.7 million in the prior quarter.

was $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.7 million in the prior quarter. Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $70.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior quarter. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.7 million in income from equity method investments and a $1.1 million gain on sale of commercial loans in the prior quarter, both reflected in other non-interest income, which were partially offset by increases of $1.2 million in wealth management revenues, $0.9 million in commercial customer derivative fee income, reflected in capital markets income, and $0.6 million in small business administration income, reflected in other commercial banking income.

Non-interest expense was $213.0 million compared to $196.6 million in the prior quarter. The $16.4 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to increases of $7.5 million in incentive compensation expense, $1.0 million in employee healthcare expense and $0.6 million in employee severance expense. Additionally, increases of $1.6 million in net occupancy expense largely due to snow removal and maintenance costs, and $1.2 million in data processing and software expense contributed to the increase in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total net loans totaled $24.1 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, compared to $24.0 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase was largely due to increases of $73.4 million in consumer loans (6) and $30.0 million in commercial loans. (6)

and $30.0 million in commercial loans. Deposits totaled $26.6 billion, an increase of $256.9 million, compared to $26.3 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $145.4 million in brokered deposits, $119.9 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $95.2 million in savings deposits, partially offset by decreases of $65.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $38.3 million in time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a $364.5 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $376.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025.

Non-performing assets were $185.2 million, or 0.58% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, in comparison to $201.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 0.24% of total average loans in comparison to 0.18% in the prior quarter.

(1) Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3) The 2025 Repurchase Program represented the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2025 and expiring on December 31, 2025, to repurchase up to $125 million of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $125 million authorization could be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes due 2030. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases were made from time to time under the 2025 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions.



(4) The 2026 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2026 and expiring on January 31, 2027, to repurchase up to $150 million, excluding fees, commissions, excise tax and other ancillary expenses, of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $150 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock, outstanding subordinated notes due 2030 or outstanding subordinated notes due 2035. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2026 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2026 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.



(5) On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.



(6) Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $158.4 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes a decrease of $6.1 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.

Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION













SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)















Three months ended



Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31



2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Ending Balances



















Investment securities(1) $ 4,833,744

$ 5,045,270

$ 5,093,027

$ 5,071,323

$ 4,806,468

Net loans 24,144,884

24,041,489

24,012,539

23,862,574

24,044,919

Total assets 32,118,400

31,995,086

32,040,448

32,132,028

32,071,810

Deposits 26,589,407

26,332,490

26,138,067

26,328,972

26,129,433

Shareholders' equity 3,490,447

3,413,598

3,329,246

3,274,321

3,197,325























Average Balances



















Investment securities(1) 4,921,669

5,025,072

5,084,371

4,906,952

4,771,537

Net loans 24,053,089

24,020,322

23,899,743

24,006,863

24,068,784

Total assets 32,013,163

31,924,038

31,901,574

31,971,601

32,098,852

Deposits 26,537,659

26,298,680

26,125,602

26,169,883

26,313,378

Shareholders' equity 3,464,539

3,361,368

3,304,015

3,254,125

3,219,026























Income Statement



















Net interest income 266,042

264,198

254,921

251,187

253,659

Provision for credit losses 2,948

10,245

8,607

13,898

16,725

Non-interest income 69,980

70,407

69,148

67,232

65,924

Non-interest expense 212,986

196,574

192,811

189,460

216,615

Income before taxes 120,088

127,786

122,651

115,061

86,243

Net income available to common shareholders 96,408

97,892

96,636

90,425

66,058























Per Share



















Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $0.53

$0.54

$0.53

$0.50

$0.36

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $0.53

$0.53

$0.53

$0.49

$0.36

Operating net income available to common shareholders(2) $0.55

$0.55

$0.55

$0.52

$0.48

Cash dividends $0.19

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

Common shareholders' equity $18.33

$17.81

$17.20

$16.91

$16.50

Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) $14.92

$14.39

$13.78

$13.46

$13.01

Weighted average shares (basic) 180,405

181,658

182,261

182,179

182,032

Weighted average shares (diluted) 182,197

183,349

183,813

184,077

183,867

(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.















































Three months ended



Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31



2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Asset Quality



















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.24 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.76 %

0.83 %

0.89 %

0.82 %

0.92 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.58 %

0.63 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.51 %

1.57 %

1.57 %

1.59 %

1.58 %

ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 198 %

189 %

177 %

193 %

172 %























Profitability



















Return on average assets 1.23 %

1.25 %

1.25 %

1.18 %

0.85 %

Operating return on average assets(2) 1.27 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.14 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity 11.69 %

12.26 %

12.46 %

11.98 %

8.68 %

Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 14.86 %

15.79 %

16.26 %

15.95 %

14.83 %

Net interest margin 3.59 %

3.57 %

3.47 %

3.43 %

3.41 %

Efficiency ratio(2) 60.0 %

56.5 %

57.1 %

56.7 %

58.4 %

Non-interest expense to total average assets 2.64 %

2.44 %

2.42 %

2.40 %

2.68 %

Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2) 2.53 %

2.38 %

2.36 %

2.32 %

2.36 %























Capital Ratios (3)



















Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 8.5 %

8.3 %

8.0 %

7.8 %

7.5 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.7 %

9.6 %

9.4 %

9.2 %

9.0 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.8 %

11.6 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

10.8 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.6 %

12.4 %

12.1 %

11.9 %

11.5 %

Total risk-based capital ratio 15.2 %

15.0 %

14.7 %

14.5 %

14.3 %























(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.

(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)





























Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31



2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 271,463

$ 307,267

$ 362,280

$ 388,503

$ 279,041

Other interest-earning assets 911,155

643,111

583,899

778,117

924,404

Loans held for sale 16,316

19,875

23,281

15,965

25,618

Investment securities 4,833,744

5,045,270

5,093,027

5,071,323

4,806,468

Net loans 24,144,884

24,041,489

24,012,539

23,862,574

24,044,919

Less: ACL - loans(1) (364,462)

(376,258)

(377,337)

(379,677)

(379,156)

Loans, net 23,780,422

23,665,231

23,635,202

23,482,897

23,665,763

Net premises and equipment 175,240

178,644

184,290

186,873

195,527

Accrued interest receivable 113,698

114,003

117,130

116,215

117,029

Goodwill and intangible assets 612,996

618,361

623,729

629,189

635,458

Other assets 1,403,366

1,403,324

1,417,610

1,462,946

1,422,502

Total Assets $ 32,118,400

$ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits $ 26,589,407

$ 26,332,490

$ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433

Borrowings 1,297,375

1,471,961

1,773,900

1,657,200

1,782,048

Other liabilities 741,171

777,037

799,235

871,535

963,004

Total Liabilities 28,627,953

28,581,488

28,711,202

28,857,707

28,874,485

Shareholders' equity 3,490,447

3,413,598

3,329,246

3,274,321

3,197,325

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,118,400

$ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810





















LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:











Loans, by type:

















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,820,944

$ 9,734,156

$ 9,678,038

$ 9,676,517

$ 9,601,858

Commercial and industrial 4,539,060

4,437,905

4,541,765

4,531,266

4,605,589

Real estate - residential mortgage 6,669,993

6,617,017

6,511,687

6,409,657

6,349,643

Real estate - home equity 1,242,831

1,214,399

1,193,410

1,170,470

1,160,616

Real estate - construction 970,298

1,134,748

1,155,099

1,175,445

1,394,899

Consumer 564,349

566,291

583,949

597,305

616,856

Leases and other loans(2) 337,409

336,973

348,591

301,914

315,458

Total Net Loans $ 24,144,884

$ 24,041,489

$ 24,012,539

$ 23,862,574

$ 24,044,919 Deposits, by type:

















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,256,096

$ 5,136,210

$ 5,337,771

$ 5,435,934

$ 5,499,760

Interest-bearing demand 7,970,188

8,035,393

7,593,083

7,804,388

7,843,604

Savings 8,512,829

8,417,678

8,271,925

8,208,526

7,792,114

Total demand and savings 21,739,113

21,589,281

21,202,779

21,448,848

21,135,478

Brokered 855,042

709,667

817,398

738,458

843,857

Time 3,995,252

4,033,542

4,117,890

4,141,666

4,150,098

Total Deposits $ 26,589,407

$ 26,332,490

$ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433 Borrowings, by type:

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 250,000

$ 450,000

$ 800,000

$ 750,000

$ 850,000

Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,637

367,557

367,476

367,396

367,316

Other borrowings 679,738

654,404

606,424

539,804

564,732

Total Borrowings $ 1,297,375

$ 1,471,961

$ 1,773,900

$ 1,657,200

$ 1,782,048





















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)













Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31





2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Interest Income:





























Interest income

$ 403,416

$ 411,006

$ 402,761

$ 399,692

$ 414,368

$ 1,616,874

$ 1,582,196

Interest expense

137,374

146,808

147,840

148,505

160,709

580,527

621,871

Net Interest Income

266,042

264,198

254,921

251,187

253,659

1,036,347

960,325

Provision for credit losses

2,948

10,245

8,607

13,898

16,725

35,698

71,636

Net Interest Income after Provision

263,094

253,953

246,314

237,289

236,934

1,000,649

888,689 Non-Interest Income:





























Wealth management

23,879

22,639

22,281

21,785

22,002

90,584

84,743

Commercial banking:





























Merchant and card

6,847

7,327

7,376

6,591

7,082

28,141

29,186

Cash management

8,374

8,335

8,376

7,799

7,633

32,884

28,106

Capital markets

3,730

2,908

2,945

2,411

2,797

11,995

11,033

Other commercial banking

5,162

4,595

4,734

4,528

4,942

19,018

16,657

Total commercial banking

24,113

23,165

23,431

21,329

22,454

92,038

84,982

Consumer banking:





























Card

8,366

8,246

7,958

7,544

8,064

32,114

30,914

Overdraft

4,109

4,153

3,817

3,295

3,644

15,373

13,764

Other consumer banking

2,967

2,775

2,753

2,229

2,601

10,725

10,826

Total consumer banking

15,442

15,174

14,528

13,068

14,309

58,212

55,504

Mortgage banking

3,636

3,711

3,991

3,138

3,759

14,477

13,943

Gain on acquisition, net of tax

—

—

—

—

(2,689)

—

36,996

Other

2,910

5,718

4,917

7,914

6,089

21,457

19,846

Non-interest income before investment securities

(losses) gains

69,980

70,407

69,148

67,234

65,924

276,768

296,014

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

—

—

—

(2)

—

(2)

(20,283)

Total Non-Interest Income

69,980

70,407

69,148

67,232

65,924

276,766

275,731 Non-Interest Expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits

121,632

111,265

107,123

103,526

107,886

443,546

432,821

Data processing and software

19,695

18,535

18,262

18,599

19,550

75,091

77,882

Net occupancy

17,554

15,954

16,410

18,207

16,417

68,125

69,359

Other outside services

13,105

12,951

12,009

11,837

14,531

49,902

60,586

Intangible amortization

5,365

5,368

5,460

6,269

6,282

22,462

17,830

FDIC insurance

4,540

5,089

4,951

5,597

5,921

20,178

23,829

Equipment

4,001

3,926

4,100

4,150

4,388

16,176

17,850

Professional fees

2,088

2,320

2,163

(1,078)

3,387

5,493

10,857

Marketing

1,694

2,470

2,604

2,521

2,695

9,288

8,958

Acquisition-related expenses

802

—

—

380

9,637

1,182

37,635

Other

22,510

18,696

19,729

19,452

25,921

80,386

62,184

Total Non-Interest Expense

212,986

196,574

192,811

189,460

216,615

791,829

819,791

Income Before Income Taxes

120,088

127,786

122,651

115,061

86,243

485,586

344,629

Income tax expense

21,118

27,332

23,453

22,074

17,623

93,977

55,886

Net Income

98,970

100,454

99,198

92,987

68,620

391,609

288,743

Preferred stock dividends

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(10,248)

(10,248)

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 96,408

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 381,361

$ 278,495





































Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31





2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 PER SHARE:





























Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.53

$0.54

$0.53

$0.50

$0.36

$2.10

$1.59

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.53

$0.53

$0.53

$0.49

$0.36

$2.08

$1.57

Cash dividends

$0.19

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.73

$0.69

































Weighted average shares (basic)

180,405

181,658

182,261

182,179

182,032

181,621

175,523

Weighted average shares (diluted)

182,197

183,349

183,813

184,077

183,867

183,289

177,223

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)















Three months ended



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/



Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate ASSETS







































































Interest-earning assets:

































Net loans(2) $ 24,053,089

$ 352,014

5.82 %

$ 24,020,322

$ 358,443

5.93 %

$ 24,068,784

$ 360,642

5.97 %

Investment securities(3) 5,159,396

47,007

3.64 %

5,330,905

49,442

3.70 %

5,033,765

44,616

3.54 %

Other interest-earning assets 820,025

8,811

4.27 %

622,832

7,557

4.83 %

1,086,536

13,453

4.93 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets 30,032,510

407,832

5.40 %

29,974,059

415,442

5.51 %

30,189,085

418,711

5.53 %





































Noninterest-earning assets:

































Cash and due from banks 284,768









312,578









288,867









Premises and equipment 178,194









181,116









183,801









Other assets 1,898,152









1,837,179









1,816,421









Less: ACL - loans(4) (380,461)









(380,894)









(379,322)









Total Assets $ 32,013,163









$ 31,924,038









$ 32,098,852













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 7,984,980

$ 33,831

1.68 %

$ 7,876,227

$ 36,369

1.83 %

$ 7,838,590

$ 37,952

1.93 %

Savings deposits 8,519,075

47,219

2.20 %

8,391,379

48,237

2.28 %

7,806,303

47,280

2.41 %

Brokered deposits 803,755

8,325

4.11 %

694,486

7,689

4.39 %

877,526

10,619

4.81 %

Time deposits 3,986,459

34,996

3.48 %

4,097,195

37,942

3.67 %

4,232,849

46,023

4.33 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 21,294,269

124,371

2.32 %

21,059,287

130,237

2.45 %

20,755,268

141,874

2.72 %







































Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 1,345,837

13,003

3.83 %

1,564,996

16,571

4.20 %

1,847,431

18,835

4.06 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 22,640,106

137,374

2.41 %

22,624,283

146,808

2.57 %

22,602,699

160,709

2.83 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits 5,243,390









5,239,393









5,558,110









Other liabilities 665,128









698,994









719,017









Total Liabilities 28,548,624









28,562,670









28,879,826









Total Deposits 26,537,659





1.86 %

26,298,680





1.96 %

26,313,378





2.14 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest

bearing deposits (cost of funds) 27,883,496





1.96 %

27,863,676





2.09 %

28,160,809





2.27 %







































Shareholders' equity 3,464,539









3,361,368









3,219,026









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,013,163









$ 31,924,038









$ 32,098,852















































Net interest income/net interest margin

(fully taxable equivalent)



270,458

3.59 %





268,634

3.57 %





258,002

3.41 %

Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,416)









(4,436)









(4,343)





Net Interest Income



$ 266,042









$ 264,198









$ 253,659











































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.















(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.

(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended





Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31





2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Loans, by type:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,785,717

$ 9,721,395

$ 9,652,320

$ 9,655,283

$ 9,595,996



Commercial and industrial 4,473,522

4,494,662

4,530,085

4,608,401

4,730,101



Real estate - residential mortgage 6,646,318

6,560,413

6,448,443

6,367,978

6,319,205



Real estate - home equity 1,223,293

1,191,465

1,179,109

1,160,713

1,116,665



Real estate - construction 1,014,343

1,125,130

1,172,138

1,296,090

1,312,245



Consumer 577,136

590,658

599,505

615,741

665,261



Leases and other loans(1) 332,760

336,599

318,142

302,657

329,311



Total Net Loans $ 24,053,089

$ 24,020,322

$ 23,899,742

$ 24,006,863

$ 24,068,784

























Deposits, by type:





















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,243,390

$ 5,239,393

$ 5,303,997

$ 5,412,063

$ 5,558,110



Interest-bearing demand 7,984,980

7,876,227

7,800,881

7,753,586

7,838,590



Savings 8,519,075

8,391,379

8,219,637

7,971,728

7,806,303



Total demand and savings 21,747,445

21,506,999

21,324,515

21,137,377

21,203,003



Brokered 803,755

694,486

688,957

904,722

877,526



Time 3,986,459

4,097,195

4,112,130

4,127,784

4,232,849



Total Deposits $ 26,537,659

$ 26,298,680

$ 26,125,602

$ 26,169,883

$ 26,313,378

























Borrowings, by type:





















Federal funds purchased $ 54

$ —

$ 1,099

$ —

$ 54



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 237,880

484,022

712,198

709,367

727,957



Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,598

367,517

367,438

367,357

449,795



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 740,305

713,456

675,511

678,176

669,625



Total Borrowings $ 1,345,837

$ 1,564,995

$ 1,756,246

$ 1,754,900

$ 1,847,431























(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)











(dollars in thousands)

















Year ended December 31,





2025

2024





Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/





Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate ASSETS



















































Interest-earning assets:

























Net loans(2)

$ 23,995,200

$ 1,407,669

5.87 %

$ 23,145,114

$ 1,406,216

6.08 %

Investment securities(3)

5,270,122

193,154

3.66 %

4,486,726

143,317

3.19 %

Other interest-earning assets

729,300

33,731

4.63 %

962,971

50,578

5.25 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets

29,994,622

1,634,554

5.45 %

28,594,811

1,600,111

5.60 %



























Noninterest-Earning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

294,284









295,156









Premises and equipment

184,342









197,823









Other assets

1,862,326









1,761,083









Less: ACL - loans(4)

(382,941)









(375,743)









Total Assets

$ 31,952,633









$ 30,473,130



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$ 7,854,613

$ 139,134

1.77 %

$ 7,049,915

$ 128,969

1.83 %

Savings deposits

8,277,276

188,019

2.27 %

7,364,106

180,455

2.45 %

Brokered deposits

772,488

33,547

4.34 %

981,060

51,691

5.27 %

Time deposits

4,080,550

153,993

3.77 %

3,747,029

160,744

4.29 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

20,984,927

514,693

2.45 %

19,142,110

521,859

2.73 %





























Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,604,263

65,834

4.10 %

2,280,382

100,012

4.39 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

22,589,190

580,527

2.57 %

21,422,492

621,871

2.90 %



























Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

5,299,084









5,394,518









Other liabilities

717,729









630,478









Total Liabilities

28,606,003









27,447,488









Total Deposits

26,284,011





1.96 %

24,536,628





2.13 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest

bearing deposits (cost of funds)

27,888,274





2.08 %

26,817,010





2.32 %





























Shareholders' equity

3,346,630









3,025,642









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 31,952,633









$ 30,473,130





































Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)





1,054,027

3.51 %





978,240

3.42 %

Tax equivalent adjustment





(17,680)









(17,915)





Net Interest Income





$ 1,036,347









$ 960,325

































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.







(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.





















(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



















Year ended December 31,







2025

2024

Loans, by type:











Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,704,084

$ 9,052,738



Commercial and industrial

4,526,210

4,779,254



Real estate - residential mortgage

6,506,700

5,925,708



Real estate - home equity

1,188,824

1,060,520



Real estate - construction

1,151,081

1,275,562



Consumer

595,640

725,308



Leases and other loans(1)

322,661

326,024



Total Net Loans

$ 23,995,200

$ 23,145,114















Deposits, by type:











Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,299,084

$ 5,394,518



Interest-bearing demand

7,854,613

7,049,915



Savings

8,277,276

7,364,106



Total demand and savings

21,430,973

19,808,539



Brokered

772,488

981,060



Time

4,080,550

3,747,029



Total Deposits

$ 26,284,011

$ 24,536,628















Borrowings, by type:











Federal funds purchased

$ 288

$ 51,306



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

534,433

804,328



Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,478

514,073



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

702,064

910,675



Total Borrowings

$ 1,604,263

$ 2,280,382















(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

















ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars in thousands)





















Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

Dec 31





2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:

























Balance at beginning of period $ 376,258

$ 377,337

$ 379,677

$ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 379,156

$ 293,404



































CECL day 1 provision expense(1) —

—

—

—

—

—

23,444



Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses —

—

—

—

(136)

—

54,631



Loans charged off:





























Real estate - commercial mortgage (14,104)

(3,906)

(6,402)

(12,106)

(2,844)

(36,518)

(13,186)



Commercial and industrial (5,295)

(5,847)

(5,780)

(3,865)

(9,480)

(20,787)

(26,585)



Real estate - residential mortgage (58)

(394)

(258)

(343)

(55)

(1,053)

(1,472)



Consumer and home equity (2,212)

(2,527)

(1,885)

(2,193)

(2,179)

(8,817)

(8,490)



Real estate - construction —

(5,286)

(100)

—

—

(5,386)

—



Leases and other loans(2) (1,140)

(1,479)

(1,491)

(1,527)

(1,768)

(5,637)

(4,696)



Total loans charged off (22,809)

(19,439)

(15,916)

(20,034)

(16,326)

(78,198)

(54,429)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off:





























Real estate - commercial mortgage 633

4,307

133

374

199

5,447

603



Commercial and industrial 6,592

3,205

2,628

5,952

1,387

18,377

4,440



Real estate - residential mortgage 230

33

203

174

104

640

472



Consumer and home equity 861

726

899

660

974

3,146

3,357



Real estate - construction —

47

99

82

47

227

382



Leases and other loans(2) 146

192

240

201

194

780

730



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off 8,462

8,510

4,202

7,443

2,905

28,617

9,984

Net loans charged off (14,347)

(10,929)

(11,714)

(12,591)

(13,421)

(49,581)

(44,445)

Provision for credit losses(1) 2,551

9,850

9,374

13,112

16,752

34,887

52,122

Balance at end of period $ 364,462

$ 376,258

$ 377,337

$ 379,677

$ 379,156

$ 364,462

$ 379,156

Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.24 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.19 %

































Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures





















Provision for credit losses(1) $ 397

$ 395

$ (767)

$ 786

$ (27)

$ 811

$ (3,930)

































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:



























Non-accrual loans $ 153,872

$ 150,137

$ 182,942

$ 162,426

$ 189,293











Loans 90 days past due and accruing 29,924

48,597

29,949

34,367

30,781











Total non-performing loans 183,796

198,734

212,891

196,793

220,074











Other real estate owned 1,365

2,305

2,706

2,193

2,621











Total non-performing assets $ 185,161

$ 201,039

$ 215,597

$ 198,986

$ 222,695









































NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:



























Commercial and industrial $ 47,756

$ 48,817

$ 45,565

$ 42,913

$ 43,677











Real estate - commercial mortgage 74,981

87,789

90,852

88,081

102,359











Real estate - residential mortgage 45,569

44,689

37,703

46,878

45,901











Consumer and home equity 11,875

12,658

11,109

12,682

14,374











Real estate - construction 2,267

3,461

25,602

3,666

1,746











Leases and other loans(2) 1,348

1,320

2,060

2,573

12,017











Total non-performing loans $ 183,796

$ 198,734

$ 212,891

$ 196,793

$ 220,074













(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

(3) Quarterly results are annualized.

























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)





























Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:









































Three months ended











Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31











2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 96,408

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058 Less: Other (1)

(4,989)

(738)

(9)

(122)

(269) Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

—

—

—





2,689 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,255

5,255

5,346

6,155

6,155 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

802

—

—

380

9,637 Plus: FDIC special assessment

(95)

—

—

—

— Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

2,795

(207)

(270)

(47)

10,001 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(791)

(905)

(1,064)

(1,337)

(5,360) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 99,385

$ 101,297

$ 100,639

$ 95,454

$ 88,911





























Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

182,197

183,349

183,813

184,077

183,867





























Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 0.55

$ 0.55

$ 0.55

$ 0.52

$ 0.48





























Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,490,447

$ 3,413,598

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(612,996)

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,684,573

$ 2,602,359

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989





















Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)

179,895

180,865

182,379

182,204

182,089





















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

$ 14.92

$ 14.39

$ 13.78

$ 13.46

$ 13.01





























(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.







































































Three months ended











Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31











2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Operating return on average assets



















Net income

$ 98,970

$ 100,454

$ 99,198

$ 92,987

$ 68,620 Less: Other (1)

(4,989)

(738)

(9)

(122)

(269) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

—

—

—

—

2,689 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,255

5,255

5,346

6,155

6,155 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

802

—

—

380

9,637 Plus: FDIC special assessment

(95)

—

—

—

— Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

2,795

(207)

(270)

(47)

10,001 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(791)

(905)

(1,064)

(1,337)

(5,360) Operating net income (numerator)

$ 101,947

$ 103,859

$ 103,201

$ 98,016

$ 91,473





























Total average assets

$ 32,013,163

$ 31,924,038

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852 Less: Average net core deposit intangible

(60,726)

(65,999)

(71,282)

(77,039)

(83,173) Total operating average assets (denominator)

$ 31,952,437

$ 31,858,039

$ 31,830,292

$ 31,894,562

$ 32,015,679





























Operating return on average assets(2)

1.27 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.14 %





























Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)











Net income available to common shareholders

$ 96,408

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058 Less: Other (1)

(4,989)

(738)

(9)

(122)

(269) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

—

—

—

—

2,689 Plus: Intangible amortization



5,365

5,368

5,460

6,269

6,282 Plus: Acquisition-related expense



802

—

—

380

9,637 Plus: FDIC special assessment

(95)

—

—

—



Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

2,795

(207)

(270)

(47)

10,001 Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(814)

(929)

(1,088)

(1,361)

(5,387) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 99,472

$ 101,386

$ 100,729

$ 95,544

$ 89,011





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 3,464,539

$ 3,361,368

$ 3,304,015

$ 3,254,125

$ 3,219,026 Less: Average preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

(615,600)

(620,986)

(626,383)

(632,254)

(638,507) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 2,656,061

$ 2,547,504

$ 2,484,754

$ 2,428,993

$ 2,387,641





















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

14.86 %

15.79 %

16.26 %

15.95 %

14.83 %





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,490,447

$ 3,413,598

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(612,996)

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,684,573

$ 2,602,359

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989





























Total assets

$ 32,118,400

$ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(612,996)

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458) Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 31,505,404

$ 31,376,725

$ 31,416,719

$ 31,502,839

$ 31,436,352





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.52 %

8.29 %

8.00 %

7.78 %

7.54 %





























(1) Results are annualized.



















(2) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.

























Three months ended











Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31











2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Efficiency ratio























Non-interest expense

$ 212,986

$ 196,574

$ 192,811

$ 189,460

$ 216,615 Less: Acquisition-related expense

(802)

—

—

(380)

(9,637) Less: FDIC special assessment

95

—

—

—

— Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(2,795)

207

270

47

(10,001) Less: Intangible amortization

(5,365)

(5,368)

(5,460)

(6,269)

(6,282) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 204,119

$ 191,413

$ 187,621

$ 182,858

$ 190,695





















Net interest income

$ 266,042

$ 264,198

$ 254,921

$ 251,187

$ 253,659 Tax equivalent adjustment

4,416

4,436

4,389

4,340

4,343 Plus: Total non-interest income

69,980

70,407

69,148

67,232

65,924 Less: Other revenue

11

(138)

(9)

(122)

(269) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

—

—

—

—

2,689 Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net

—

—

—

2

— Total revenue (denominator)

$ 340,449

$ 338,903

$ 328,449

$ 322,639

$ 326,346





















Efficiency ratio

60.0 %

56.5 %

57.1 %

56.7 %

58.4 %





























Operating non-interest expense to total average assets



















Non-interest expense

$ 212,986

$ 196,574

$ 192,811

$ 189,460

$ 216,615 Less: Intangible amortization

(5,365)

(5,368)

(5,460)

(6,269)

(6,282) Less: Acquisition-related expense

(802)

—

—

(380)

(9,637) Less: FDIC special assessment

95

—

—

—

— Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(2,795)

207

270

47

(10,001) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 204,119

$ 191,413

$ 187,621

$ 182,858

$ 190,695





























Total average assets (denominator)

$ 32,013,163

$ 31,924,038

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852





























Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)

2.53 %

2.38 %

2.36 %

2.32 %

2.36 % (1) Results are annualized.































































Year Ended























Dec 31

Dec 31























2025

2024











Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 381,361

$ 278,495











Less: Other (1)

(5,858)

(1,805)











Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax

—

(36,996)











Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

—

20,282











Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

22,010

17,307











Plus: Acquisition-related expense

1,182

37,635











Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision

—

23,444











Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

—

(20,266)











Plus: FDIC special assessment

(95)

940











Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

2,271

32,038











Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(4,097)

(23,011)











Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 396,774

$ 328,063









































Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

183,289

177,223









































Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 2.16

$ 1.85









































(1) Includes a loan recovery adjustment of $5.6 million in 2025, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.

