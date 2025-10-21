Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

News provided byFulton Financial Corporation
Oct 21, 2025, 16:30 ET
LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $97.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.3 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $101.3 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $0.7 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2025.
Net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $285.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, an increase of $72.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $297.4 million(1), or $1.62 per diluted share(1), an increase of $58.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
"We're proud to announce record operating net income surpassing $101 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, during the third quarter," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "Our continued success is a result of our focus on serving as trusted advisors to our customers and deepening our customer relationships."
Financial Highlights
Third quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:
- Solid net interest margin of 3.57%, with a four basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income increased $1.3 million to $70.4 million compared to $69.1 million in the prior quarter.
- Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $196.6 million compared to $192.8 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $191.4 million(1) compared to $187.6 million in the prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses was $10.2 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $376.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025.
- Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.5% compared to 11.3% in the prior quarter.
- During the third quarter of 2025, 1,650,000 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $30.8 million or an average of $18.67 per share. The value of common stock that may be repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program was $85.6 million as of September 30, 2025.
The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025:
- Net interest income totaled $264.2 million, an increase of $9.3 million. An increase of $8.9 million in interest income on net loans and a $2.1 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $0.6 million decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition(4) was $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.4 million in the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $70.4 million compared to $69.1 million in the prior quarter. The $1.3 million increase was primarily due to increases of $0.4 million in wealth management revenues, $0.3 million in overdraft fee income and $0.3 million in consumer card income. Other non-interest income increased $0.8 million primarily as a result of a gain on sale of loans of $1.1 million, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in income from equity method investments.
- Non-interest expense was $196.6 million compared to $192.8 million in the prior quarter. The $3.8 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to an increase in incentive compensation expense and one additional calendar day in the third quarter of 2025. Included in salaries and employee benefits expense was $0.5 million in employee severance expense.
Balance Sheet Summary
- Total net loans of $24.0 billion as of September 30, 2025 increased nominally in comparison to June 30, 2025. The $29.0 million increase in net loans was due to increases of $115.4 million in consumer loans(5), partially offset by a decrease of $86.4 million in commercial and other loans(5).
- Deposits totaled $26.3 billion, an increase of $194.4 million, compared to $26.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $442.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits due to seasonal trends in the municipal deposit portfolio, and $145.8 million in savings deposits, partially offset by decreases of $201.6 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $107.7 million in brokered deposits and $84.3 million in time deposits.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
- The provision for credit losses was $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a $376.3 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to $377.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025.
- Non-performing assets were $201.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, in comparison to $215.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.
- Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were 0.18% of total average loans in comparison to 0.20% in the prior quarter.
Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.
|
|
(1)
|
Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
The 2025 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2025 and expiring on December 31, 2025, to repurchase up to $125 million of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $125 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes due 2030. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2025 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2025 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $27.0 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $6.7 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.
|
|
|
|
Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.
|
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Ending Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities(1)
|
$ 5,045,270
|
|
$ 5,093,027
|
|
$ 5,071,323
|
|
$ 4,806,468
|
|
$ 4,545,278
|
|
|
Net loans
|
24,041,489
|
|
24,012,539
|
|
23,862,574
|
|
24,044,919
|
|
24,176,075
|
|
|
Total assets
|
31,995,086
|
|
32,040,448
|
|
32,132,028
|
|
32,071,810
|
|
32,185,726
|
|
|
Deposits
|
26,332,490
|
|
26,138,067
|
|
26,328,972
|
|
26,129,433
|
|
26,152,144
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
3,413,598
|
|
3,329,246
|
|
3,274,321
|
|
3,197,325
|
|
3,203,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities(1)
|
5,025,072
|
|
5,084,371
|
|
4,906,952
|
|
4,771,537
|
|
4,237,805
|
|
|
Net loans
|
24,020,322
|
|
23,899,743
|
|
24,006,863
|
|
24,068,784
|
|
24,147,801
|
|
|
Total assets
|
31,924,038
|
|
31,901,574
|
|
31,971,601
|
|
32,098,852
|
|
31,895,235
|
|
|
Deposits
|
26,298,680
|
|
26,125,602
|
|
26,169,883
|
|
26,313,378
|
|
25,778,259
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
3,361,368
|
|
3,304,015
|
|
3,254,125
|
|
3,219,026
|
|
3,160,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
264,198
|
|
254,921
|
|
251,187
|
|
253,659
|
|
258,009
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10,245
|
|
8,607
|
|
13,898
|
|
16,725
|
|
11,929
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
70,407
|
|
69,148
|
|
67,232
|
|
65,924
|
|
59,673
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
196,574
|
|
192,811
|
|
189,460
|
|
216,615
|
|
226,089
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
127,786
|
|
122,651
|
|
115,061
|
|
86,243
|
|
79,664
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
97,892
|
|
96,636
|
|
90,425
|
|
66,058
|
|
60,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
|
$0.54
|
|
$0.53
|
|
$0.50
|
|
$0.36
|
|
$0.33
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
|
$0.53
|
|
$0.53
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0.36
|
|
$0.33
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)
|
$0.55
|
|
$0.55
|
|
$0.52
|
|
$0.48
|
|
$0.50
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.17
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
$17.81
|
|
$17.20
|
|
$16.91
|
|
$16.50
|
|
$16.55
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
|
$14.39
|
|
$13.78
|
|
$13.46
|
|
$13.01
|
|
$13.02
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (basic)
|
181,658
|
|
182,261
|
|
182,179
|
|
182,032
|
|
181,905
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted)
|
183,349
|
|
183,813
|
|
184,077
|
|
183,867
|
|
183,609
|
|
|
(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.
|
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.18 %
|
|
0.20 %
|
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.22 %
|
|
0.18 %
|
|
|
Non-performing loans to total net loans
|
0.83 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
0.82 %
|
|
0.92 %
|
|
0.84 %
|
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.63 %
|
|
0.67 %
|
|
0.62 %
|
|
0.69 %
|
|
0.64 %
|
|
|
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
|
1.57 %
|
|
1.57 %
|
|
1.59 %
|
|
1.58 %
|
|
1.56 %
|
|
|
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
|
189 %
|
|
177 %
|
|
193 %
|
|
172 %
|
|
186 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
0.85 %
|
|
0.79 %
|
|
|
Operating return on average assets(2)
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.30 %
|
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
12.26 %
|
|
12.46 %
|
|
11.98 %
|
|
8.68 %
|
|
8.13 %
|
|
|
Operating return on average common
|
15.79 %
|
|
16.26 %
|
|
15.95 %
|
|
14.83 %
|
|
15.65 %
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.57 %
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
3.43 %
|
|
3.41 %
|
|
3.49 %
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio(2)
|
56.5 %
|
|
57.1 %
|
|
56.7 %
|
|
58.4 %
|
|
59.6 %
|
|
|
Non-interest expense to total average assets
|
2.44 %
|
|
2.42 %
|
|
2.40 %
|
|
2.68 %
|
|
2.82 %
|
|
|
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)
|
2.38 %
|
|
2.36 %
|
|
2.32 %
|
|
2.36 %
|
|
2.45 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
|
8.3 %
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
7.8 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.5 %
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
9.2 %
|
|
9.0 %
|
|
9.0 %
|
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
11.5 %
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
10.5 %
|
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.3 %
|
|
12.1 %
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.9 %
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
14.3 %
|
|
14.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet
("OBS") credit exposures.
|
|
|
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
|
|
|
(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
|
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 307,267
|
|
$ 362,280
|
|
$ 388,503
|
|
$ 279,041
|
|
$ 296,500
|
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
643,111
|
|
583,899
|
|
778,117
|
|
924,404
|
|
1,287,392
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
19,875
|
|
23,281
|
|
15,965
|
|
25,618
|
|
17,678
|
|
Investment securities
|
5,045,270
|
|
5,093,027
|
|
5,071,323
|
|
4,806,468
|
|
4,545,278
|
|
Net loans
|
24,041,489
|
|
24,012,539
|
|
23,862,574
|
|
24,044,919
|
|
24,176,075
|
|
Less: ACL - loans(1)
|
(376,258)
|
|
(377,337)
|
|
(379,677)
|
|
(379,156)
|
|
(375,961)
|
|
Loans, net
|
23,665,231
|
|
23,635,202
|
|
23,482,897
|
|
23,665,763
|
|
23,800,114
|
|
Net premises and equipment
|
178,644
|
|
184,290
|
|
186,873
|
|
195,527
|
|
171,731
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
114,003
|
|
117,130
|
|
116,215
|
|
117,029
|
|
115,903
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
618,361
|
|
623,729
|
|
629,189
|
|
635,458
|
|
641,739
|
|
Other assets
|
1,403,324
|
|
1,417,610
|
|
1,462,946
|
|
1,422,502
|
|
1,309,391
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 31,995,086
|
|
$ 32,040,448
|
|
$ 32,132,028
|
|
$ 32,071,810
|
|
$ 32,185,726
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$ 26,332,490
|
|
$ 26,138,067
|
|
$ 26,328,972
|
|
$ 26,129,433
|
|
$ 26,152,144
|
|
Borrowings
|
1,471,961
|
|
1,773,900
|
|
1,657,200
|
|
1,782,048
|
|
2,052,227
|
|
Other liabilities
|
777,037
|
|
799,235
|
|
871,535
|
|
963,004
|
|
777,412
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
28,581,488
|
|
28,711,202
|
|
28,857,707
|
|
28,874,485
|
|
28,981,783
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
3,413,598
|
|
3,329,246
|
|
3,274,321
|
|
3,197,325
|
|
3,203,943
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 31,995,086
|
|
$ 32,040,448
|
|
$ 32,132,028
|
|
$ 32,071,810
|
|
$ 32,185,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$ 9,734,156
|
|
$ 9,678,038
|
|
$ 9,676,517
|
|
$ 9,601,858
|
|
$ 9,493,479
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
4,437,905
|
|
4,541,765
|
|
4,531,266
|
|
4,605,589
|
|
4,914,734
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
6,617,017
|
|
6,511,687
|
|
6,409,657
|
|
6,349,643
|
|
6,302,624
|
|
Real estate - home equity
|
1,214,399
|
|
1,193,410
|
|
1,170,470
|
|
1,160,616
|
|
1,144,402
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
1,134,748
|
|
1,155,099
|
|
1,175,445
|
|
1,394,899
|
|
1,332,954
|
|
Consumer
|
566,291
|
|
583,949
|
|
597,305
|
|
616,856
|
|
651,717
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
336,973
|
|
348,591
|
|
301,914
|
|
315,458
|
|
336,165
|
|
Total Net Loans
|
$ 24,041,489
|
|
$ 24,012,539
|
|
$ 23,862,574
|
|
$ 24,044,919
|
|
$ 24,176,075
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 5,136,210
|
|
$ 5,337,771
|
|
$ 5,435,934
|
|
$ 5,499,760
|
|
$ 5,501,699
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
8,035,393
|
|
7,593,083
|
|
7,804,388
|
|
7,843,604
|
|
7,779,472
|
|
Savings
|
8,417,678
|
|
8,271,925
|
|
8,208,526
|
|
7,792,114
|
|
7,740,595
|
|
Total demand and savings
|
21,589,281
|
|
21,202,779
|
|
21,448,848
|
|
21,135,478
|
|
21,021,766
|
|
Brokered
|
709,667
|
|
817,398
|
|
738,458
|
|
843,857
|
|
843,473
|
|
Time
|
4,033,542
|
|
4,117,890
|
|
4,141,666
|
|
4,150,098
|
|
4,286,905
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 26,332,490
|
|
$ 26,138,067
|
|
$ 26,328,972
|
|
$ 26,129,433
|
|
$ 26,152,144
|
Borrowings, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
$ 450,000
|
|
$ 800,000
|
|
$ 750,000
|
|
$ 850,000
|
|
$ 950,000
|
|
Senior debt and subordinated debt
|
367,557
|
|
367,476
|
|
367,396
|
|
367,316
|
|
535,917
|
|
Other borrowings
|
654,404
|
|
606,424
|
|
539,804
|
|
564,732
|
|
566,310
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
$ 1,471,961
|
|
$ 1,773,900
|
|
$ 1,657,200
|
|
$ 1,782,048
|
|
$ 2,052,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
|
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$ 411,006
|
|
$ 402,761
|
|
$ 399,692
|
|
$ 414,368
|
|
$ 427,656
|
|
$ 1,213,458
|
|
$ 1,167,828
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
146,808
|
|
147,840
|
|
148,505
|
|
160,709
|
|
169,647
|
|
443,153
|
|
461,162
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
264,198
|
|
254,921
|
|
251,187
|
|
253,659
|
|
258,009
|
|
770,305
|
|
706,666
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
10,245
|
|
8,607
|
|
13,898
|
|
16,725
|
|
11,929
|
|
32,749
|
|
54,910
|
|
Net Interest Income after Provision
|
|
253,953
|
|
246,314
|
|
237,289
|
|
236,934
|
|
246,080
|
|
737,556
|
|
651,756
|
Non-Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management
|
|
22,639
|
|
22,281
|
|
21,785
|
|
22,002
|
|
21,596
|
|
66,705
|
|
62,741
|
|
Commercial banking:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant and card
|
|
7,327
|
|
7,376
|
|
6,591
|
|
7,082
|
|
7,496
|
|
21,294
|
|
22,103
|
|
Cash management
|
|
8,335
|
|
8,376
|
|
7,799
|
|
7,633
|
|
7,201
|
|
24,510
|
|
20,473
|
|
Capital markets
|
|
2,908
|
|
2,945
|
|
2,411
|
|
2,797
|
|
3,311
|
|
8,264
|
|
8,236
|
|
Other commercial banking
|
|
4,595
|
|
4,734
|
|
4,528
|
|
4,942
|
|
4,281
|
|
13,857
|
|
11,716
|
|
Total commercial banking
|
|
23,165
|
|
23,431
|
|
21,329
|
|
22,454
|
|
22,289
|
|
67,925
|
|
62,528
|
|
Consumer banking:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Card
|
|
8,246
|
|
7,958
|
|
7,544
|
|
8,064
|
|
7,917
|
|
23,748
|
|
22,850
|
|
Overdraft
|
|
4,153
|
|
3,817
|
|
3,295
|
|
3,644
|
|
3,957
|
|
11,265
|
|
10,120
|
|
Other consumer banking
|
|
2,775
|
|
2,753
|
|
2,229
|
|
2,601
|
|
3,054
|
|
7,757
|
|
8,226
|
|
Total consumer banking
|
|
15,174
|
|
14,528
|
|
13,068
|
|
14,309
|
|
14,928
|
|
42,770
|
|
41,196
|
|
Mortgage banking
|
|
3,711
|
|
3,991
|
|
3,138
|
|
3,759
|
|
3,142
|
|
10,841
|
|
10,183
|
|
Gain on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(2,689)
|
|
(7,706)
|
|
—
|
|
39,685
|
|
Other
|
|
5,718
|
|
4,917
|
|
7,914
|
|
6,089
|
|
5,425
|
|
18,547
|
|
13,756
|
|
Non-interest income before investment securities
|
|
70,407
|
|
69,148
|
|
67,234
|
|
65,924
|
|
59,674
|
|
206,788
|
|
230,089
|
|
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(20,283)
|
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
70,407
|
|
69,148
|
|
67,232
|
|
65,924
|
|
59,673
|
|
206,786
|
|
209,806
|
Non-Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
111,265
|
|
107,123
|
|
103,526
|
|
107,886
|
|
118,824
|
|
321,914
|
|
324,935
|
|
Data processing and software
|
|
18,535
|
|
18,262
|
|
18,599
|
|
19,550
|
|
20,314
|
|
55,396
|
|
58,332
|
|
Net occupancy
|
|
15,954
|
|
16,410
|
|
18,207
|
|
16,417
|
|
18,999
|
|
50,571
|
|
52,942
|
|
Other outside services
|
|
12,951
|
|
12,009
|
|
11,837
|
|
14,531
|
|
15,839
|
|
36,797
|
|
46,055
|
|
Intangible amortization
|
|
5,368
|
|
5,460
|
|
6,269
|
|
6,282
|
|
6,287
|
|
17,097
|
|
11,548
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
5,089
|
|
4,951
|
|
5,597
|
|
5,921
|
|
5,109
|
|
15,638
|
|
17,909
|
|
Equipment
|
|
3,926
|
|
4,100
|
|
4,150
|
|
4,388
|
|
4,860
|
|
12,175
|
|
13,461
|
|
Marketing
|
|
2,470
|
|
2,604
|
|
2,521
|
|
2,695
|
|
2,251
|
|
7,595
|
|
6,263
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
2,320
|
|
2,163
|
|
(1,078)
|
|
3,387
|
|
2,811
|
|
3,405
|
|
7,470
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
380
|
|
9,637
|
|
14,195
|
|
380
|
|
27,998
|
|
Other
|
|
18,696
|
|
19,729
|
|
19,452
|
|
25,921
|
|
16,600
|
|
57,877
|
|
36,263
|
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
196,574
|
|
192,811
|
|
189,460
|
|
216,615
|
|
226,089
|
|
578,845
|
|
603,176
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
127,786
|
|
122,651
|
|
115,061
|
|
86,243
|
|
79,664
|
|
365,497
|
|
258,386
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
27,332
|
|
23,453
|
|
22,074
|
|
17,623
|
|
16,458
|
|
72,858
|
|
38,264
|
|
Net Income
|
|
100,454
|
|
99,198
|
|
92,987
|
|
68,620
|
|
63,206
|
|
292,639
|
|
220,122
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
(2,562)
|
|
(2,562)
|
|
(2,562)
|
|
(2,562)
|
|
(2,562)
|
|
(7,686)
|
|
(7,686)
|
|
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|
|
$ 97,892
|
|
$ 96,636
|
|
$ 90,425
|
|
$ 66,058
|
|
$ 60,644
|
|
$ 284,953
|
|
$ 212,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
|
|
$0.54
|
|
$0.53
|
|
$0.50
|
|
$0.36
|
|
$0.33
|
|
$1.57
|
|
$1.23
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
|
|
$0.53
|
|
$0.53
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0.36
|
|
$0.33
|
|
$1.55
|
|
$1.21
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.17
|
|
$0.54
|
|
$0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (basic)
|
|
181,658
|
|
182,261
|
|
182,179
|
|
182,032
|
|
181,905
|
|
182,030
|
|
173,337
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted)
|
|
183,349
|
|
183,813
|
|
184,077
|
|
183,867
|
|
183,609
|
|
183,718
|
|
175,033
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans(2)
|
$ 24,020,322
|
|
$ 358,443
|
|
5.93 %
|
|
$ 23,899,742
|
|
$ 349,490
|
|
5.86 %
|
|
$ 24,147,801
|
|
$ 376,160
|
|
6.20 %
|
|
Investment securities(3)
|
5,330,905
|
|
49,442
|
|
3.70 %
|
|
5,390,953
|
|
49,463
|
|
3.67 %
|
|
4,526,885
|
|
37,853
|
|
3.34 %
|
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
622,832
|
|
7,557
|
|
4.83 %
|
|
682,075
|
|
8,197
|
|
4.82 %
|
|
1,338,592
|
|
18,068
|
|
5.37 %
|
|
Total Interest-Earning Assets
|
29,974,059
|
|
415,442
|
|
5.51 %
|
|
29,972,770
|
|
407,150
|
|
5.44 %
|
|
30,013,278
|
|
432,081
|
|
5.74 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
312,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
277,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
306,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
181,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
186,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
181,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
1,837,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,848,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,772,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: ACL - loans(4)
|
(380,894)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(384,956)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(377,807)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 31,924,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 31,901,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 31,895,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 7,876,227
|
|
$ 36,369
|
|
1.83 %
|
|
$ 7,800,881
|
|
$ 34,745
|
|
1.79 %
|
|
$ 7,668,583
|
|
$ 38,768
|
|
2.01 %
|
|
Savings deposits
|
8,391,379
|
|
48,237
|
|
2.28 %
|
|
8,219,637
|
|
47,462
|
|
2.32 %
|
|
7,663,599
|
|
49,477
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
694,486
|
|
7,689
|
|
4.39 %
|
|
688,957
|
|
7,495
|
|
4.36 %
|
|
842,661
|
|
11,344
|
|
5.36 %
|
|
Time deposits
|
4,097,195
|
|
37,942
|
|
3.67 %
|
|
4,112,130
|
|
39,492
|
|
3.85 %
|
|
4,107,466
|
|
45,735
|
|
4.43 %
|
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
21,059,287
|
|
130,237
|
|
2.45 %
|
|
20,821,605
|
|
129,194
|
|
2.49 %
|
|
20,282,309
|
|
145,324
|
|
2.85 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,564,996
|
|
16,571
|
|
4.20 %
|
|
1,756,246
|
|
18,646
|
|
4.26 %
|
|
2,229,348
|
|
24,324
|
|
4.34 %
|
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
22,624,283
|
|
146,808
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
22,577,851
|
|
147,840
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
22,511,657
|
|
169,648
|
|
3.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
5,239,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,303,997
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,495,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
698,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
715,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
727,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
28,562,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,597,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,734,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
26,298,680
|
|
|
|
1.96 %
|
|
26,125,602
|
|
|
|
1.98 %
|
|
25,778,259
|
|
|
|
2.24 %
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)
|
27,863,676
|
|
|
|
2.09 %
|
|
27,881,848
|
|
|
|
2.13 %
|
|
28,007,607
|
|
|
|
2.41 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
3,361,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,304,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,160,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 31,924,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 31,901,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 31,895,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|
|
|
268,634
|
|
3.57 %
|
|
|
|
259,310
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
|
|
262,433
|
|
3.49 %
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
(4,436)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,389)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,424)
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
$ 264,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 254,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 258,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
|
|
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
|
|
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$ 9,721,395
|
|
$ 9,652,320
|
|
$ 9,655,283
|
|
$ 9,595,996
|
|
$ 9,318,273
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
4,494,662
|
|
4,530,085
|
|
4,608,401
|
|
4,730,101
|
|
4,998,051
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
6,560,413
|
|
6,448,443
|
|
6,367,978
|
|
6,319,205
|
|
6,268,922
|
|
|
Real estate - home equity
|
1,191,465
|
|
1,179,109
|
|
1,160,713
|
|
1,116,665
|
|
1,122,313
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
1,125,130
|
|
1,172,138
|
|
1,296,090
|
|
1,312,245
|
|
1,437,907
|
|
|
Consumer
|
590,658
|
|
599,505
|
|
615,741
|
|
665,261
|
|
682,602
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(1)
|
336,599
|
|
318,142
|
|
302,657
|
|
329,311
|
|
319,733
|
|
|
Total Net Loans
|
$ 24,020,322
|
|
$ 23,899,742
|
|
$ 24,006,863
|
|
$ 24,068,784
|
|
$ 24,147,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 5,239,393
|
|
$ 5,303,997
|
|
$ 5,412,063
|
|
$ 5,558,110
|
|
$ 5,495,950
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
7,876,227
|
|
7,800,881
|
|
7,753,586
|
|
7,838,590
|
|
7,668,583
|
|
|
Savings
|
8,391,379
|
|
8,219,637
|
|
7,971,728
|
|
7,806,303
|
|
7,663,599
|
|
|
Total demand and savings
|
21,506,999
|
|
21,324,515
|
|
21,137,377
|
|
21,203,003
|
|
20,828,132
|
|
|
Brokered
|
694,486
|
|
688,957
|
|
904,722
|
|
877,526
|
|
842,661
|
|
|
Time
|
4,097,195
|
|
4,112,130
|
|
4,127,784
|
|
4,232,849
|
|
4,107,466
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 26,298,680
|
|
$ 26,125,602
|
|
$ 26,169,883
|
|
$ 26,313,378
|
|
$ 25,778,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
$ —
|
|
$ 1,099
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 54
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
484,022
|
|
712,198
|
|
709,367
|
|
727,957
|
|
754,130
|
|
|
Senior debt and subordinated debt
|
367,517
|
|
367,438
|
|
367,357
|
|
449,795
|
|
535,831
|
|
|
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
713,456
|
|
675,511
|
|
678,176
|
|
669,625
|
|
939,387
|
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
$ 1,564,995
|
|
$ 1,756,246
|
|
$ 1,754,900
|
|
$ 1,847,431
|
|
$ 2,229,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans(2)
|
|
$ 23,975,693
|
|
$ 1,055,558
|
|
5.88 %
|
|
$ 22,918,845
|
|
$ 1,045,573
|
|
6.09 %
|
|
Investment securities(3)
|
|
5,307,436
|
|
146,147
|
|
3.67 %
|
|
4,303,048
|
|
98,701
|
|
3.05 %
|
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
698,727
|
|
24,919
|
|
4.76 %
|
|
921,483
|
|
37,126
|
|
5.38 %
|
|
Total Interest-Earning Assets
|
|
29,981,856
|
|
1,226,624
|
|
5.46 %
|
|
28,143,376
|
|
1,181,400
|
|
5.60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
297,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
297,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
186,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
202,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,850,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,828,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: ACL - loans(4)
|
|
(383,776)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(353,567)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 31,932,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 30,117,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
$ 7,810,681
|
|
$ 105,303
|
|
1.80 %
|
|
$ 6,785,106
|
|
$ 91,016
|
|
1.79 %
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
8,195,790
|
|
140,800
|
|
2.30 %
|
|
7,215,631
|
|
133,175
|
|
2.47 %
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
761,952
|
|
25,222
|
|
4.43 %
|
|
1,015,823
|
|
41,073
|
|
5.40 %
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
4,112,258
|
|
118,998
|
|
3.87 %
|
|
3,583,905
|
|
114,721
|
|
4.28 %
|
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
20,880,681
|
|
390,323
|
|
2.50 %
|
|
18,600,465
|
|
379,985
|
|
2.73 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1,691,351
|
|
52,830
|
|
4.18 %
|
|
2,425,753
|
|
81,177
|
|
4.47 %
|
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
22,572,032
|
|
443,153
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
21,026,218
|
|
461,162
|
|
2.93 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
5,317,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,339,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
735,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
791,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
28,625,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,156,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
26,198,532
|
|
|
|
1.99 %
|
|
23,940,055
|
|
|
|
2.12 %
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)
|
|
27,889,883
|
|
|
|
2.12 %
|
|
26,365,808
|
|
|
|
2.33 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
3,306,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,960,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 31,932,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 30,117,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|
|
|
|
783,471
|
|
3.49 %
|
|
|
|
720,238
|
|
3.42 %
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
(13,166)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,572)
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
$ 770,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 706,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
|
|
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
|
$ 9,676,574
|
|
$ 8,803,503
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
4,543,967
|
|
4,786,976
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
|
6,459,649
|
|
5,844,317
|
|
|
Real estate - home equity
|
|
1,177,209
|
|
1,091,526
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
|
1,197,159
|
|
1,370,134
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
601,877
|
|
697,204
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(1)
|
|
319,258
|
|
325,185
|
|
|
Total Net Loans
|
|
$ 23,975,693
|
|
$ 22,918,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$ 5,317,851
|
|
$ 5,339,590
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
7,810,681
|
|
6,785,106
|
|
|
Savings
|
|
8,195,790
|
|
7,215,631
|
|
|
Total demand and savings
|
|
21,324,322
|
|
19,340,327
|
|
|
Brokered
|
|
761,952
|
|
1,015,823
|
|
|
Time
|
|
4,112,258
|
|
3,583,905
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$ 26,198,532
|
|
$ 23,940,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
|
$ 366
|
|
$ 68,515
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
634,370
|
|
829,971
|
|
|
Senior debt and subordinated debt
|
|
367,438
|
|
535,656
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
689,177
|
|
991,611
|
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
|
$ 1,691,351
|
|
$ 2,425,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 377,337
|
|
$ 379,677
|
|
$ 379,156
|
|
$ 375,961
|
|
$ 375,941
|
|
$ 379,156
|
|
$ 293,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECL day 1 provision expense(1)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
23,444
|
|
|
Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(136)
|
|
(1,139)
|
|
—
|
|
54,767
|
|
|
Loans charged off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
(3,906)
|
|
(6,402)
|
|
(12,106)
|
|
(2,844)
|
|
(2,723)
|
|
(22,414)
|
|
(10,602)
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
(5,847)
|
|
(5,780)
|
|
(3,865)
|
|
(9,480)
|
|
(6,256)
|
|
(15,492)
|
|
(16,843)
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
(394)
|
|
(258)
|
|
(343)
|
|
(55)
|
|
(1,131)
|
|
(995)
|
|
(1,417)
|
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
(2,527)
|
|
(1,885)
|
|
(2,193)
|
|
(2,179)
|
|
(2,308)
|
|
(6,605)
|
|
(6,312)
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
(5,286)
|
|
(100)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(5,387)
|
|
—
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
(1,479)
|
|
(1,491)
|
|
(1,527)
|
|
(1,768)
|
|
(726)
|
|
(4,495)
|
|
(2,929)
|
|
|
Total loans charged off
|
(19,439)
|
|
(15,916)
|
|
(20,034)
|
|
(16,326)
|
|
(13,144)
|
|
(55,388)
|
|
(38,103)
|
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
4,307
|
|
133
|
|
374
|
|
199
|
|
107
|
|
4,814
|
|
405
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,205
|
|
2,628
|
|
5,952
|
|
1,387
|
|
1,008
|
|
11,785
|
|
3,052
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
33
|
|
203
|
|
174
|
|
104
|
|
130
|
|
410
|
|
368
|
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
726
|
|
899
|
|
660
|
|
974
|
|
545
|
|
2,285
|
|
2,382
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
47
|
|
99
|
|
82
|
|
47
|
|
103
|
|
228
|
|
336
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
192
|
|
240
|
|
201
|
|
194
|
|
129
|
|
633
|
|
538
|
|
|
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off
|
8,510
|
|
4,202
|
|
7,443
|
|
2,905
|
|
2,022
|
|
20,155
|
|
7,081
|
|
Net loans charged off
|
(10,929)
|
|
(11,714)
|
|
(12,591)
|
|
(13,421)
|
|
(11,122)
|
|
(35,233)
|
|
(31,022)
|
|
Provision for credit losses(1)
|
9,850
|
|
9,374
|
|
13,112
|
|
16,752
|
|
12,281
|
|
32,335
|
|
35,368
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 376,258
|
|
$ 377,337
|
|
$ 379,677
|
|
$ 379,156
|
|
$ 375,961
|
|
$ 376,258
|
|
$ 375,961
|
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (3)
|
0.18 %
|
|
0.20 %
|
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.22 %
|
|
0.18 %
|
|
0.20 %
|
|
0.18 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses(1)
|
$ 395
|
|
$ (767)
|
|
$ 786
|
|
$ (27)
|
|
$ (352)
|
|
$ 414
|
|
$ (3,902)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 150,137
|
|
$ 182,942
|
|
$ 162,426
|
|
$ 189,293
|
|
$ 175,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|
48,597
|
|
29,949
|
|
34,367
|
|
30,781
|
|
26,286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
198,734
|
|
212,891
|
|
196,793
|
|
220,074
|
|
202,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
2,305
|
|
2,706
|
|
2,193
|
|
2,621
|
|
2,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 201,039
|
|
$ 215,597
|
|
$ 198,986
|
|
$ 222,695
|
|
$ 204,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 48,817
|
|
$ 45,565
|
|
$ 42,913
|
|
$ 43,677
|
|
$ 64,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
87,789
|
|
90,852
|
|
88,081
|
|
102,359
|
|
71,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
44,689
|
|
37,703
|
|
46,878
|
|
45,901
|
|
41,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
12,658
|
|
11,109
|
|
12,682
|
|
14,374
|
|
12,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
3,461
|
|
25,602
|
|
3,666
|
|
1,746
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
1,320
|
|
2,060
|
|
2,573
|
|
12,017
|
|
9,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
$ 198,734
|
|
$ 212,891
|
|
$ 196,793
|
|
$ 220,074
|
|
$ 202,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
|
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
|
(3) Quarterly results are annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanatory note:
|
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$ 97,892
|
|
$ 96,636
|
|
$ 90,425
|
|
$ 66,058
|
|
$ 60,644
|
Less: Other
|
|
(738)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(122)
|
|
(269)
|
|
(677)
|
Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,689
|
|
7,706
|
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
5,255
|
|
5,346
|
|
6,155
|
|
6,155
|
|
6,155
|
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
380
|
|
9,637
|
|
14,195
|
Plus: FDIC special assessment
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(16)
|
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
(207)
|
|
(270)
|
|
(47)
|
|
10,001
|
|
9,385
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
(905)
|
|
(1,064)
|
|
(1,337)
|
|
(5,360)
|
|
(6,099)
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
|
|
$ 101,297
|
|
$ 100,639
|
|
$ 95,454
|
|
$ 88,911
|
|
$ 91,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
|
|
183,349
|
|
183,813
|
|
184,077
|
|
183,867
|
|
183,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
$ 0.52
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 3,413,598
|
|
$ 3,329,246
|
|
$ 3,274,321
|
|
$ 3,197,325
|
|
$ 3,203,943
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(618,361)
|
|
(623,729)
|
|
(629,189)
|
|
(635,458)
|
|
(641,739)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$ 2,602,359
|
|
$ 2,512,639
|
|
$ 2,452,254
|
|
$ 2,368,989
|
|
$ 2,369,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
|
|
180,865
|
|
182,379
|
|
182,204
|
|
182,089
|
|
181,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
|
|
$ 14.39
|
|
$ 13.78
|
|
$ 13.46
|
|
$ 13.01
|
|
$ 13.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Operating return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 100,454
|
|
$ 99,198
|
|
$ 92,987
|
|
$ 68,620
|
|
$ 63,206
|
Less: Other
|
|
(738)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(122)
|
|
(269)
|
|
(677)
|
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,689
|
|
7,706
|
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
5,255
|
|
5,346
|
|
6,155
|
|
6,155
|
|
6,155
|
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
380
|
|
9,637
|
|
14,195
|
Plus: FDIC special assessment
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(16)
|
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
(207)
|
|
(270)
|
|
(47)
|
|
10,001
|
|
9,385
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
(905)
|
|
(1,064)
|
|
(1,337)
|
|
(5,360)
|
|
(6,099)
|
Operating net income (numerator)
|
|
$ 103,859
|
|
$ 103,201
|
|
$ 98,016
|
|
$ 91,473
|
|
$ 93,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets
|
|
$ 31,924,038
|
|
$ 31,901,574
|
|
$ 31,971,601
|
|
$ 32,098,852
|
|
$ 31,895,235
|
Less: Average net core deposit intangible
|
|
(65,999)
|
|
(71,282)
|
|
(77,039)
|
|
(83,173)
|
|
(89,350)
|
Total operating average assets (denominator)
|
|
$ 31,858,039
|
|
$ 31,830,292
|
|
$ 31,894,562
|
|
$ 32,015,679
|
|
$ 31,805,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average assets(1)
|
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.30 %
|
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$ 97,892
|
|
$ 96,636
|
|
$ 90,425
|
|
$ 66,058
|
|
$ 60,644
|
Less: Other
|
|
(738)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(122)
|
|
(269)
|
|
(677)
|
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,689
|
|
7,706
|
Plus: Intangible amortization
|
|
|
5,368
|
|
5,460
|
|
6,269
|
|
6,282
|
|
6,287
|
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
380
|
|
9,637
|
|
14,195
|
Plus: FDIC special assessment
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(16)
|
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
(207)
|
|
(270)
|
|
(47)
|
|
10,001
|
|
9,385
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
|
(929)
|
|
(1,088)
|
|
(1,361)
|
|
(5,387)
|
|
(6,127)
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
|
|
$ 101,386
|
|
$ 100,729
|
|
$ 95,544
|
|
$ 89,011
|
|
$ 91,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 3,361,368
|
|
$ 3,304,015
|
|
$ 3,254,125
|
|
$ 3,219,026
|
|
$ 3,160,322
|
Less: Average preferred stock
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(620,986)
|
|
(626,383)
|
|
(632,254)
|
|
(638,507)
|
|
(644,814)
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)
|
|
$ 2,547,504
|
|
$ 2,484,754
|
|
$ 2,428,993
|
|
$ 2,387,641
|
|
$ 2,322,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
|
|
15.79 %
|
|
16.26 %
|
|
15.95 %
|
|
14.83 %
|
|
15.65 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 3,413,598
|
|
$ 3,329,246
|
|
$ 3,274,321
|
|
$ 3,197,325
|
|
$ 3,203,943
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(618,361)
|
|
(623,729)
|
|
(629,189)
|
|
(635,458)
|
|
(641,739)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$ 2,602,359
|
|
$ 2,512,639
|
|
$ 2,452,254
|
|
$ 2,368,989
|
|
$ 2,369,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 31,995,086
|
|
$ 32,040,448
|
|
$ 32,132,028
|
|
$ 32,071,810
|
|
$ 32,185,726
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(618,361)
|
|
(623,729)
|
|
(629,189)
|
|
(635,458)
|
|
(641,739)
|
Total tangible assets (denominator)
|
|
$ 31,376,725
|
|
$ 31,416,719
|
|
$ 31,502,839
|
|
$ 31,436,352
|
|
$ 31,543,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
8.29 %
|
|
8.00 %
|
|
7.78 %
|
|
7.54 %
|
|
7.51 %
|
(1) Results are annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
$ 196,574
|
|
$ 192,811
|
|
$ 189,460
|
|
$ 216,615
|
|
$ 226,089
|
Less: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(380)
|
|
(9,637)
|
|
(14,195)
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
16
|
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
207
|
|
270
|
|
47
|
|
(10,001)
|
|
(9,385)
|
Less: Intangible amortization
|
|
(5,368)
|
|
(5,460)
|
|
(6,269)
|
|
(6,282)
|
|
(6,287)
|
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
|
|
$ 191,413
|
|
$ 187,621
|
|
$ 182,858
|
|
$ 190,695
|
|
$ 196,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 264,198
|
|
$ 254,921
|
|
$ 251,187
|
|
$ 253,659
|
|
$ 258,009
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
4,436
|
|
4,389
|
|
4,340
|
|
4,343
|
|
4,424
|
Plus: Total non-interest income
|
|
70,407
|
|
69,148
|
|
67,232
|
|
65,924
|
|
59,673
|
Less: Other revenue
|
|
(138)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(122)
|
|
(269)
|
|
(677)
|
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,689
|
|
7,706
|
Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
Total revenue (denominator)
|
|
$ 338,903
|
|
$ 328,449
|
|
$ 322,639
|
|
$ 326,346
|
|
$ 329,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
56.5 %
|
|
57.1 %
|
|
56.7 %
|
|
58.4 %
|
|
59.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
$ 196,574
|
|
$ 192,811
|
|
$ 189,460
|
|
$ 216,615
|
|
$ 226,089
|
Less: Intangible amortization
|
|
(5,368)
|
|
(5,460)
|
|
(6,269)
|
|
(6,282)
|
|
(6,287)
|
Less: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(380)
|
|
(9,637)
|
|
(14,195)
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
16
|
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
207
|
|
270
|
|
47
|
|
(10,001)
|
|
(9,385)
|
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
|
|
$ 191,413
|
|
$ 187,621
|
|
$ 182,858
|
|
$ 190,695
|
|
$ 196,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets (denominator)
|
|
$ 31,924,038
|
|
$ 31,901,574
|
|
$ 31,971,601
|
|
$ 32,098,852
|
|
$ 31,895,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)
|
|
2.38 %
|
|
2.36 %
|
|
2.32 %
|
|
2.36 %
|
|
2.45 %
|
(1) Results are annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$ 284,953
|
|
$ 212,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Other
|
|
(869)
|
|
(1,535)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
(39,685)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
|
|
—
|
|
20,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
16,756
|
|
11,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
380
|
|
27,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision
|
|
—
|
|
23,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
—
|
|
(20,266)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus: FDIC special assessment
|
|
—
|
|
940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
(524)
|
|
22,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
(3,306)
|
|
(17,657)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
|
|
$ 297,390
|
|
$ 239,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
|
|
183,718
|
|
175,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share
|
|
$ 1.62
|
|
$ 1.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688
Investor Contact: Matt Jozwiak (717) 327-2657
SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article