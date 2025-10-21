Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $97.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.3 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $101.3 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $0.7 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2025.

3Q25

Net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $285.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, an increase of $72.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $297.4 million(1), or $1.62 per diluted share(1), an increase of $58.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

"We're proud to announce record operating net income surpassing $101 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, during the third quarter," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "Our continued success is a result of our focus on serving as trusted advisors to our customers and deepening our customer relationships."

Financial Highlights

Third quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:

  • Solid net interest margin of 3.57%, with a four basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income increased $1.3 million to $70.4 million compared to $69.1 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $196.6 million compared to $192.8 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $191.4 million(1) compared to $187.6 million in the prior quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was $10.2 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $376.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.5% compared to 11.3% in the prior quarter.
  • During the third quarter of 2025, 1,650,000 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $30.8 million or an average of $18.67 per share. The value of common stock that may be repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program was $85.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025:

  • Net interest income totaled $264.2 million, an increase of $9.3 million. An increase of $8.9 million in interest income on net loans and a $2.1 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $0.6 million decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition(4) was $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.4 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $70.4 million compared to $69.1 million in the prior quarter. The $1.3 million increase was primarily due to increases of $0.4 million in wealth management revenues, $0.3 million in overdraft fee income and $0.3 million in consumer card income. Other non-interest income increased $0.8 million primarily as a result of a gain on sale of loans of $1.1 million, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in income from equity method investments.
  • Non-interest expense was $196.6 million compared to $192.8 million in the prior quarter. The $3.8 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to an increase in incentive compensation expense and one additional calendar day in the third quarter of 2025. Included in salaries and employee benefits expense was $0.5 million in employee severance expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Total net loans of $24.0 billion as of September 30, 2025 increased nominally in comparison to June 30, 2025. The $29.0 million increase in net loans was due to increases of $115.4 million in consumer loans(5), partially offset by a decrease of $86.4 million in commercial and other loans(5).
  • Deposits totaled $26.3 billion, an increase of $194.4 million, compared to $26.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $442.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits due to seasonal trends in the municipal deposit portfolio, and $145.8 million in savings deposits, partially offset by decreases of $201.6 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $107.7 million in brokered deposits and $84.3 million in time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a $376.3 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to $377.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets were $201.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, in comparison to $215.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.
  • Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were 0.18% of total average loans in comparison to 0.20% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.

(1)

Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.





(2)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.





(3)

The 2025 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2025 and expiring on December 31, 2025, to repurchase up to $125 million of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $125 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes due 2030. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2025 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2025 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.





(4)

On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.





(5)

Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $27.0 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $6.7 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.




Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.


Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION









SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)










Three months ended




Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30




2025


2025


2025


2024


2024



Ending Balances












Investment securities(1)

$   5,045,270


$    5,093,027


$   5,071,323


$   4,806,468


$   4,545,278



Net loans

24,041,489


24,012,539


23,862,574


24,044,919


24,176,075



Total assets

31,995,086


32,040,448


32,132,028


32,071,810


32,185,726



Deposits

26,332,490


26,138,067


26,328,972


26,129,433


26,152,144



Shareholders' equity

3,413,598


3,329,246


3,274,321


3,197,325


3,203,943















Average Balances












Investment securities(1)

5,025,072


5,084,371


4,906,952


4,771,537


4,237,805



Net loans

24,020,322


23,899,743


24,006,863


24,068,784


24,147,801



Total assets

31,924,038


31,901,574


31,971,601


32,098,852


31,895,235



Deposits

26,298,680


26,125,602


26,169,883


26,313,378


25,778,259



Shareholders' equity

3,361,368


3,304,015


3,254,125


3,219,026


3,160,322















Income Statement












Net interest income

264,198


254,921


251,187


253,659


258,009



Provision for credit losses

10,245


8,607


13,898


16,725


11,929



Non-interest income

70,407


69,148


67,232


65,924


59,673



Non-interest expense

196,574


192,811


189,460


216,615


226,089



Income before taxes

127,786


122,651


115,061


86,243


79,664



Net income available to common shareholders

97,892


96,636


90,425


66,058


60,644















Per Share












Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.54


$0.53


$0.50


$0.36


$0.33



Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.53


$0.53


$0.49


$0.36


$0.33



Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)

$0.55


$0.55


$0.52


$0.48


$0.50



Cash dividends

$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.17



Common shareholders' equity

$17.81


$17.20


$16.91


$16.50


$16.55



Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

$14.39


$13.78


$13.46


$13.01


$13.02



Weighted average shares (basic)

181,658


182,261


182,179


182,032


181,905



Weighted average shares (diluted)

183,349


183,813


184,077


183,867


183,609



(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.




























Three months ended




Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30




2025


2025


2025


2024


2024



Asset Quality












Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.18 %


0.20 %


0.21 %


0.22 %


0.18 %



Non-performing loans to total net loans

0.83 %


0.89 %


0.82 %


0.92 %


0.84 %



Non-performing assets to total assets

0.63 %


0.67 %


0.62 %


0.69 %


0.64 %



ACL - loans(1) to total loans

1.57 %


1.57 %


1.59 %


1.58 %


1.56 %



ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans

189 %


177 %


193 %


172 %


186 %















Profitability












Return on average assets

1.25 %


1.25 %


1.18 %


0.85 %


0.79 %



Operating return on average assets(2)

1.29 %


1.30 %


1.25 %


1.14 %


1.17 %



Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.26 %


12.46 %


11.98 %


8.68 %


8.13 %



Operating return on average common
shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

15.79 %


16.26 %


15.95 %


14.83 %


15.65 %



Net interest margin

3.57 %


3.47 %


3.43 %


3.41 %


3.49 %



Efficiency ratio(2)

56.5 %


57.1 %


56.7 %


58.4 %


59.6 %



Non-interest expense to total average assets

2.44 %


2.42 %


2.40 %


2.68 %


2.82 %



Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)

2.38 %


2.36 %


2.32 %


2.36 %


2.45 %















Capital Ratios (3)












Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)

8.3 %


8.0 %


7.8 %


7.5 %


7.5 %



Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.5 %


9.4 %


9.2 %


9.0 %


9.0 %



Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.5 %


11.3 %


11.1 %


10.8 %


10.5 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.3 %


12.1 %


11.9 %


11.5 %


11.3 %



Total risk-based capital ratio

14.9 %


14.7 %


14.5 %


14.3 %


14.0 %















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet

    ("OBS") credit exposures.



(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.



(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)
















Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30



2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$     307,267


$     362,280


$     388,503


$     279,041


$     296,500


Other interest-earning assets

643,111


583,899


778,117


924,404


1,287,392


Loans held for sale

19,875


23,281


15,965


25,618


17,678


Investment securities

5,045,270


5,093,027


5,071,323


4,806,468


4,545,278


Net loans

24,041,489


24,012,539


23,862,574


24,044,919


24,176,075


Less: ACL - loans(1)

(376,258)


(377,337)


(379,677)


(379,156)


(375,961)


   Loans, net

23,665,231


23,635,202


23,482,897


23,665,763


23,800,114


Net premises and equipment

178,644


184,290


186,873


195,527


171,731


Accrued interest receivable

114,003


117,130


116,215


117,029


115,903


Goodwill and intangible assets

618,361


623,729


629,189


635,458


641,739


Other assets

1,403,324


1,417,610


1,462,946


1,422,502


1,309,391


    Total Assets

$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810


$ 32,185,726

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits

$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972


$ 26,129,433


$ 26,152,144


Borrowings

1,471,961


1,773,900


1,657,200


1,782,048


2,052,227


Other liabilities

777,037


799,235


871,535


963,004


777,412


    Total Liabilities

28,581,488


28,711,202


28,857,707


28,874,485


28,981,783


Shareholders' equity

3,413,598


3,329,246


3,274,321


3,197,325


3,203,943


    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810


$ 32,185,726












LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:







Loans, by type:










Real estate - commercial mortgage

$  9,734,156


$  9,678,038


$  9,676,517


$  9,601,858


$  9,493,479


Commercial and industrial

4,437,905


4,541,765


4,531,266


4,605,589


4,914,734


Real estate - residential mortgage

6,617,017


6,511,687


6,409,657


6,349,643


6,302,624


Real estate - home equity

1,214,399


1,193,410


1,170,470


1,160,616


1,144,402


Real estate - construction

1,134,748


1,155,099


1,175,445


1,394,899


1,332,954


Consumer

566,291


583,949


597,305


616,856


651,717


Leases and other loans(2)

336,973


348,591


301,914


315,458


336,165


Total Net Loans

$ 24,041,489


$ 24,012,539


$ 23,862,574


$ 24,044,919


$ 24,176,075

Deposits, by type:










Noninterest-bearing demand

$  5,136,210


$  5,337,771


$  5,435,934


$  5,499,760


$  5,501,699


Interest-bearing demand

8,035,393


7,593,083


7,804,388


7,843,604


7,779,472


Savings

8,417,678


8,271,925


8,208,526


7,792,114


7,740,595


     Total demand and savings

21,589,281


21,202,779


21,448,848


21,135,478


21,021,766


Brokered

709,667


817,398


738,458


843,857


843,473


Time

4,033,542


4,117,890


4,141,666


4,150,098


4,286,905


Total Deposits

$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972


$ 26,129,433


$ 26,152,144

Borrowings, by type:










Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$     450,000


$     800,000


$     750,000


$     850,000


$     950,000


Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,557


367,476


367,396


367,316


535,917


Other borrowings

654,404


606,424


539,804


564,732


566,310


Total Borrowings

$  1,471,961


$  1,773,900


$  1,657,200


$  1,782,048


$  2,052,227












(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.












FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)








Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Sep 30




2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024

Net Interest Income:
















Interest income


$ 411,006


$ 402,761


$ 399,692


$ 414,368


$ 427,656


$  1,213,458


$  1,167,828


Interest expense


146,808


147,840


148,505


160,709


169,647


443,153


461,162


    Net Interest Income


264,198


254,921


251,187


253,659


258,009


770,305


706,666


Provision for credit losses


10,245


8,607


13,898


16,725


11,929


32,749


54,910


    Net Interest Income after Provision


253,953


246,314


237,289


236,934


246,080


737,556


651,756

Non-Interest Income:
















Wealth management


22,639


22,281


21,785


22,002


21,596


66,705


62,741


Commercial banking:
















   Merchant and card


7,327


7,376


6,591


7,082


7,496


21,294


22,103


   Cash management


8,335


8,376


7,799


7,633


7,201


24,510


20,473


   Capital markets


2,908


2,945


2,411


2,797


3,311


8,264


8,236


   Other commercial banking


4,595


4,734


4,528


4,942


4,281


13,857


11,716


Total commercial banking


23,165


23,431


21,329


22,454


22,289


67,925


62,528


Consumer banking:
















  Card


8,246


7,958


7,544


8,064


7,917


23,748


22,850


  Overdraft


4,153


3,817


3,295


3,644


3,957


11,265


10,120


  Other consumer banking


2,775


2,753


2,229


2,601


3,054


7,757


8,226


Total consumer banking


15,174


14,528


13,068


14,309


14,928


42,770


41,196


Mortgage banking


3,711


3,991


3,138


3,759


3,142


10,841


10,183


Gain on acquisition, net of tax





(2,689)


(7,706)



39,685


Other


5,718


4,917


7,914


6,089


5,425


18,547


13,756


Non-interest income before investment securities
gains (losses)


70,407


69,148


67,234


65,924


59,674


206,788


230,089


Investment securities (losses) gains, net




(2)



(1)


(2)


(20,283)


    Total Non-Interest Income


70,407


69,148


67,232


65,924


59,673


206,786


209,806

Non-Interest Expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


111,265


107,123


103,526


107,886


118,824


321,914


324,935


Data processing and software


18,535


18,262


18,599


19,550


20,314


55,396


58,332


Net occupancy


15,954


16,410


18,207


16,417


18,999


50,571


52,942


Other outside services


12,951


12,009


11,837


14,531


15,839


36,797


46,055


Intangible amortization


5,368


5,460


6,269


6,282


6,287


17,097


11,548


FDIC insurance


5,089


4,951


5,597


5,921


5,109


15,638


17,909


Equipment


3,926


4,100


4,150


4,388


4,860


12,175


13,461


Marketing


2,470


2,604


2,521


2,695


2,251


7,595


6,263


Professional fees


2,320


2,163


(1,078)


3,387


2,811


3,405


7,470


Acquisition-related expenses




380


9,637


14,195


380


27,998


Other


18,696


19,729


19,452


25,921


16,600


57,877


36,263


    Total Non-Interest Expense


196,574


192,811


189,460


216,615


226,089


578,845


603,176


    Income Before Income Taxes


127,786


122,651


115,061


86,243


79,664


365,497


258,386


Income tax expense


27,332


23,453


22,074


17,623


16,458


72,858


38,264


    Net Income


100,454


99,198


92,987


68,620


63,206


292,639


220,122


Preferred stock dividends


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(7,686)


(7,686)


     Net Income Available to Common  Shareholders


$   97,892


$   96,636


$   90,425


$   66,058


$   60,644


$ 284,953


$ 212,436




















Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Sep 30




2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024

PER SHARE:
















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)


$0.54


$0.53


$0.50


$0.36


$0.33


$1.57


$1.23


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)


$0.53


$0.53


$0.49


$0.36


$0.33


$1.55


$1.21


Cash dividends


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.17


$0.54


$0.51


















Weighted average shares (basic)


181,658


182,261


182,179


182,032


181,905


182,030


173,337


Weighted average shares (diluted)


183,349


183,813


184,077


183,867


183,609


183,718


175,033

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)









Three months ended



September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/



Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate

ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:


















Net loans(2)

$  24,020,322


$ 358,443


5.93 %


$  23,899,742


$ 349,490


5.86 %


$  24,147,801


$ 376,160


6.20 %


Investment securities(3)

5,330,905


49,442


3.70 %


5,390,953


49,463


3.67 %


4,526,885


37,853


3.34 %


Other interest-earning assets

622,832


7,557


4.83 %


682,075


8,197


4.82 %


1,338,592


18,068


5.37 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets

29,974,059


415,442


5.51 %


29,972,770


407,150


5.44 %


30,013,278


432,081


5.74 %




















Noninterest-earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

312,578






277,880






306,427






Premises and equipment

181,116






186,989






181,285






Other assets

1,837,179






1,848,891






1,772,052






Less: ACL - loans(4)

(380,894)






(384,956)






(377,807)






Total Assets

$  31,924,038






$  31,901,574






$  31,895,235
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




































Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 7,876,227


$   36,369


1.83 %


$ 7,800,881


$   34,745


1.79 %


$ 7,668,583


$   38,768


2.01 %


Savings deposits

8,391,379


48,237


2.28 %


8,219,637


47,462


2.32 %


7,663,599


49,477


2.57 %


Brokered deposits

694,486


7,689


4.39 %


688,957


7,495


4.36 %


842,661


11,344


5.36 %


Time deposits

4,097,195


37,942


3.67 %


4,112,130


39,492


3.85 %


4,107,466


45,735


4.43 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

21,059,287


130,237


2.45 %


20,821,605


129,194


2.49 %


20,282,309


145,324


2.85 %





















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,564,996


16,571


4.20 %


1,756,246


18,646


4.26 %


2,229,348


24,324


4.34 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

22,624,283


146,808


2.57 %


22,577,851


147,840


2.62 %


22,511,657


169,648


3.00 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

5,239,393






5,303,997






5,495,950






Other liabilities

698,994






715,711






727,306






Total Liabilities

28,562,670






28,597,559






28,734,913






Total Deposits

26,298,680




1.96 %


26,125,602




1.98 %


25,778,259




2.24 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)

27,863,676




2.09 %


27,881,848




2.13 %


28,007,607




2.41 %





















Shareholders' equity

3,361,368






3,304,015






3,160,322






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  31,924,038






$  31,901,574






$  31,895,235

























Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)



268,634


3.57 %




259,310


3.47 %




262,433


3.49 %


Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,436)






(4,389)






(4,424)




Net Interest Income



$ 264,198






$ 254,921






$ 258,009























(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.










(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.


(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)



Three months ended




Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30




2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Loans, by type:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,721,395


$ 9,652,320


$ 9,655,283


$ 9,595,996


$ 9,318,273



Commercial and industrial

4,494,662


4,530,085


4,608,401


4,730,101


4,998,051



Real estate - residential mortgage

6,560,413


6,448,443


6,367,978


6,319,205


6,268,922



Real estate - home equity

1,191,465


1,179,109


1,160,713


1,116,665


1,122,313



Real estate - construction

1,125,130


1,172,138


1,296,090


1,312,245


1,437,907



Consumer

590,658


599,505


615,741


665,261


682,602



Leases and other loans(1)

336,599


318,142


302,657


329,311


319,733



Total Net Loans

$  24,020,322


$  23,899,742


$  24,006,863


$  24,068,784


$  24,147,801














Deposits, by type:












Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,239,393


$ 5,303,997


$ 5,412,063


$ 5,558,110


$ 5,495,950



Interest-bearing demand

7,876,227


7,800,881


7,753,586


7,838,590


7,668,583



Savings

8,391,379


8,219,637


7,971,728


7,806,303


7,663,599



     Total demand and savings

21,506,999


21,324,515


21,137,377


21,203,003


20,828,132



Brokered

694,486


688,957


904,722


877,526


842,661



Time

4,097,195


4,112,130


4,127,784


4,232,849


4,107,466



Total Deposits

$  26,298,680


$  26,125,602


$  26,169,883


$  26,313,378


$  25,778,259














Borrowings, by type:












Federal funds purchased

$            —


$        1,099


$            —


$            54


$            —



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

484,022


712,198


709,367


727,957


754,130



Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,517


367,438


367,357


449,795


535,831



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

713,456


675,511


678,176


669,625


939,387



Total Borrowings

$ 1,564,995


$ 1,756,246


$ 1,754,900


$ 1,847,431


$ 2,229,348













(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands)










Nine months ended September 30




2025


2024




Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/




Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate

ASSETS



























Interest-earning assets:














Net loans(2)


$      23,975,693


$   1,055,558


5.88 %


$      22,918,845


$   1,045,573


6.09 %


Investment securities(3)


5,307,436


146,147


3.67 %


4,303,048


98,701


3.05 %


Other interest-earning assets


698,727


24,919


4.76 %


921,483


37,126


5.38 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets


29,981,856


1,226,624


5.46 %


28,143,376


1,181,400


5.60 %















Noninterest-Earning assets:














Cash and due from banks


297,491






297,268






Premises and equipment


186,414






202,531






Other assets


1,850,254






1,828,085






Less: ACL - loans(4)


(383,776)






(353,567)






Total Assets


$      31,932,239






$      30,117,693



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


$        7,810,681


$      105,303


1.80 %


$        6,785,106


$        91,016


1.79 %


Savings deposits


8,195,790


140,800


2.30 %


7,215,631


133,175


2.47 %


Brokered deposits


761,952


25,222


4.43 %


1,015,823


41,073


5.40 %


Time deposits


4,112,258


118,998


3.87 %


3,583,905


114,721


4.28 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


20,880,681


390,323


2.50 %


18,600,465


379,985


2.73 %
















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


1,691,351


52,830


4.18 %


2,425,753


81,177


4.47 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


22,572,032


443,153


2.62 %


21,026,218


461,162


2.93 %















Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


5,317,851






5,339,590






Other liabilities


735,460






791,175






Total Liabilities


28,625,343






27,156,983






Total Deposits


26,198,532




1.99 %


23,940,055




2.12 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)


27,889,883




2.12 %


26,365,808




2.33 %
















Shareholders' equity


3,306,896






2,960,710






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$      31,932,239






$      30,117,693




















Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)




783,471


3.49 %




720,238


3.42 %


Tax equivalent adjustment




(13,166)






(13,572)




Net Interest Income




$      770,305






$      706,666


















(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.





(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.












(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION




AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30





2025


2024


Loans, by type:







Real estate - commercial mortgage


$              9,676,574


$              8,803,503



Commercial and industrial


4,543,967


4,786,976



Real estate - residential mortgage


6,459,649


5,844,317



Real estate - home equity


1,177,209


1,091,526



Real estate - construction


1,197,159


1,370,134



Consumer


601,877


697,204



Leases and other loans(1)


319,258


325,185



Total Net Loans


$            23,975,693


$            22,918,845









Deposits, by type:







Noninterest-bearing demand


$              5,317,851


$              5,339,590



Interest-bearing demand


7,810,681


6,785,106



Savings


8,195,790


7,215,631



   Total demand and savings


21,324,322


19,340,327



Brokered


761,952


1,015,823



Time


4,112,258


3,583,905



Total Deposits


$            26,198,532


$            23,940,055









Borrowings, by type:







Federal funds purchased


$                         366


$                    68,515



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


634,370


829,971



Senior debt and subordinated debt


367,438


535,656



Other borrowings


689,177


991,611



Total Borrowings


$              1,691,351


$              2,425,753









(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION










ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)










(dollars in thousands)












Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Sep 30


Sep 30




2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024


Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:














Balance at beginning of period

$  377,337


$  379,677


$  379,156


$  375,961


$  375,941


$  379,156


$  293,404



















CECL day 1 provision expense(1)







23,444



Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses




(136)


(1,139)



54,767



Loans charged off:
















    Real estate - commercial mortgage

(3,906)


(6,402)


(12,106)


(2,844)


(2,723)


(22,414)


(10,602)



    Commercial and industrial

(5,847)


(5,780)


(3,865)


(9,480)


(6,256)


(15,492)


(16,843)



    Real estate - residential mortgage

(394)


(258)


(343)


(55)


(1,131)


(995)


(1,417)



    Consumer and home equity

(2,527)


(1,885)


(2,193)


(2,179)


(2,308)


(6,605)


(6,312)



    Real estate - construction

(5,286)


(100)





(5,387)




    Leases and other loans(2)

(1,479)


(1,491)


(1,527)


(1,768)


(726)


(4,495)


(2,929)



    Total loans charged off

(19,439)


(15,916)


(20,034)


(16,326)


(13,144)


(55,388)


(38,103)


Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
















    Real estate - commercial mortgage

4,307


133


374


199


107


4,814


405



    Commercial and industrial

3,205


2,628


5,952


1,387


1,008


11,785


3,052



    Real estate - residential mortgage

33


203


174


104


130


410


368



    Consumer and home equity

726


899


660


974


545


2,285


2,382



    Real estate - construction

47


99


82


47


103


228


336



    Leases and other loans(2)

192


240


201


194


129


633


538



    Total recoveries of loans previously charged off

8,510


4,202


7,443


2,905


2,022


20,155


7,081


Net loans charged off

(10,929)


(11,714)


(12,591)


(13,421)


(11,122)


(35,233)


(31,022)


Provision for credit losses(1)

9,850


9,374


13,112


16,752


12,281


32,335


35,368


Balance at end of period

$  376,258


$  377,337


$  379,677


$  379,156


$  375,961


$  376,258


$  375,961


Net charge-offs to average loans (3)

0.18 %


0.20 %


0.21 %


0.22 %


0.18 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


















Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures












Provision for credit losses(1)

$      395


$   (767)


$      786


$     (27)


$   (352)


$      414


$ (3,902)


















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-accrual loans

$  150,137


$  182,942


$  162,426


$  189,293


$  175,861







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

48,597


29,949


34,367


30,781


26,286







    Total non-performing loans

198,734


212,891


196,793


220,074


202,147







Other real estate owned

2,305


2,706


2,193


2,621


2,844







Total non-performing assets

$  201,039


$  215,597


$  198,986


$  222,695


$  204,991






















NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:















Commercial and industrial

$  48,817


$  45,565


$  42,913


$  43,677


$  64,450







Real estate - commercial mortgage

87,789


90,852


88,081


102,359


71,467







Real estate - residential mortgage

44,689


37,703


46,878


45,901


41,727







Consumer and home equity

12,658


11,109


12,682


14,374


12,830







Real estate - construction

3,461


25,602


3,666


1,746


1,746







Leases and other loans(2)

1,320


2,060


2,573


12,017


9,927







Total non-performing loans

$  198,734


$  212,891


$  196,793


$  220,074


$  202,147








(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.


(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


(3) Quarterly results are annualized.













FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
















Explanatory note:

This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:






















Three months ended







Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30







2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$        97,892


$       96,636


$       90,425


$       66,058


$       60,644

Less: Other


(738)


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)

Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax





2,689


7,706

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,255


5,346


6,155


6,155


6,155

Plus: Acquisition-related expense




380


9,637


14,195

Plus: FDIC special assessment






(16)

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(207)


(270)


(47)


10,001


9,385

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(905)


(1,064)


(1,337)


(5,360)


(6,099)

Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$      101,297


$     100,639


$       95,454


$       88,911


$       91,293
















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


183,349


183,813


184,077


183,867


183,609
















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)


$           0.55


$          0.55


$          0.52


$          0.48


$          0.50
















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share











Shareholders' equity


$     3,413,598


$    3,329,246


$    3,274,321


$    3,197,325


$    3,203,943

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)


(641,739)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$     2,602,359


$    2,512,639


$    2,452,254


$    2,368,989


$    2,369,326












Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)


180,865


182,379


182,204


182,089


181,957












Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share


$          14.39


$         13.78


$         13.46


$         13.01


$         13.02


































Three months ended







Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30







2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

Operating return on average assets











Net income


$      100,454


$       99,198


$       92,987


$       68,620


$       63,206

Less: Other


(738)


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax





2,689


7,706

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,255


5,346


6,155


6,155


6,155

Plus: Acquisition-related expense




380


9,637


14,195

Plus: FDIC special assessment






(16)

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(207)


(270)


(47)


10,001


9,385

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(905)


(1,064)


(1,337)


(5,360)


(6,099)

Operating net income (numerator)


$      103,859


$     103,201


$       98,016


$       91,473


$       93,855
















Total average assets


$   31,924,038


$  31,901,574


$  31,971,601


$  32,098,852


$  31,895,235

Less: Average net core deposit intangible


(65,999)


(71,282)


(77,039)


(83,173)


(89,350)

Total operating average assets  (denominator)


$   31,858,039


$  31,830,292


$  31,894,562


$  32,015,679


$  31,805,885
















Operating return on average assets(1)


1.29 %


1.30 %


1.25 %


1.14 %


1.17 %
















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)







Net income available to common shareholders


$        97,892


$       96,636


$       90,425


$       66,058


$       60,644

Less: Other


(738)


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax





2,689


7,706

Plus: Intangible amortization



5,368


5,460


6,269


6,282


6,287

Plus: Acquisition-related expense





380


9,637


14,195

Plus: FDIC special assessment






(16)

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(207)


(270)


(47)


10,001


9,385

Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(929)


(1,088)


(1,361)


(5,387)


(6,127)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$      101,386


$     100,729


$       95,544


$       89,011


$       91,397












Average shareholders' equity


$     3,361,368


$    3,304,015


$    3,254,125


$    3,219,026


$    3,160,322

Less: Average preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets


(620,986)


(626,383)


(632,254)


(638,507)


(644,814)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)


$     2,547,504


$    2,484,754


$    2,428,993


$    2,387,641


$    2,322,630












Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)


15.79 %


16.26 %


15.95 %


14.83 %


15.65 %
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)











Shareholders' equity


$     3,413,598


$    3,329,246


$    3,274,321


$    3,197,325


$    3,203,943

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)


(641,739)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$     2,602,359


$    2,512,639


$    2,452,254


$    2,368,989


$    2,369,326
















Total assets


$   31,995,086


$  32,040,448


$  32,132,028


$  32,071,810


$  32,185,726

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)


(641,739)

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$   31,376,725


$  31,416,719


$  31,502,839


$  31,436,352


$  31,543,987
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.29 %


8.00 %


7.78 %


7.54 %


7.51 %

(1) Results are annualized.
































Three months ended







Sep 30


Jun  30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30







2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

Efficiency ratio













Non-interest expense


$      196,574


$     192,811


$     189,460


$     216,615


$     226,089

Less: Acquisition-related expense




(380)


(9,637)


(14,195)

Less: FDIC special assessment






16

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


207


270


47


(10,001)


(9,385)

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,368)


(5,460)


(6,269)


(6,282)


(6,287)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$      191,413


$     187,621


$     182,858


$     190,695


$     196,238












Net interest income


$      264,198


$     254,921


$     251,187


$     253,659


$     258,009

Tax equivalent adjustment


4,436


4,389


4,340


4,343


4,424

Plus: Total non-interest income


70,407


69,148


67,232


65,924


59,673

Less: Other revenue


(138)


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax





2,689


7,706

Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net




2



1

Total revenue (denominator)


$      338,903


$     328,449


$     322,639


$     326,346


$     329,136












Efficiency ratio


56.5 %


57.1 %


56.7 %


58.4 %


59.6 %
















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets











Non-interest expense


$      196,574


$     192,811


$     189,460


$     216,615


$     226,089

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,368)


(5,460)


(6,269)


(6,282)


(6,287)

Less: Acquisition-related expense




(380)


(9,637)


(14,195)

Less: FDIC special assessment






16

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


207


270


47


(10,001)


(9,385)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$      191,413


$     187,621


$     182,858


$     190,695


$     196,238
















Total average assets (denominator)


$   31,924,038


$  31,901,574


$  31,971,601


$  32,098,852


$  31,895,235
















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)


2.38 %


2.36 %


2.32 %


2.36 %


2.45 %

(1) Results are annualized.

































Nine Months Ended













Sep 30


Sep 30













2025


2024







Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$      284,953


$     212,436







Less: Other


(869)


(1,535)







Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax



(39,685)







Plus: Loss on securities restructuring



20,282







Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


16,756


11,152







Plus: Acquisition-related expense


380


27,998







Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision



23,444







Less: Gain on sale-leaseback



(20,266)







Plus: FDIC special assessment



940







Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(524)


22,065







Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(3,306)


(17,657)







Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$      297,390


$     239,174






















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


183,718


175,033






















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share
(diluted)


$           1.62


$          1.37























