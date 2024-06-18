Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

LANCASTER, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents per share on its common stock, payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2024.

In addition, Fulton announced that the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2024, for the period from and including April 15, 2024, to but excluding, July 15, 2024.

Fulton, a more than $30 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has more than 3,500 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

