Fun88 Announces Exciting Partnership with Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

News provided by

Fun88

07 Dec, 2023, 06:38 ET

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88 is thrilled to announce Title sponsorship with the Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8, for the ongoing Season 10. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of sports and entertainment, bringing together two dynamic forces committed to delivering exceptional experiences to fans.

Continue Reading
Fun88 Partnership with Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club
Fun88 Partnership with Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club has consistently demonstrated excellence both on and off the kabaddi field, and this partnership reaffirms their dedication to providing fans with electrifying moments. Fun88, with its reputation as a premier gaming platform, aligns perfectly with Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club's vision of success.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Durganath Wagle, CEO of Dabang Delhi K. C., stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Fun88News on board as a Title sponsor for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. This collaboration represents a shared passion for delivering excitement and entertainment to our fans. Fun88's innovative gaming platform aligns seamlessly with our vision, and we look forward to a successful and engaging season together."

Fun88 is equally excited about this partnership. In a statement, Mr. John Smith, Marketing Manager, Fun88, said, "FUN88 is delighted to be in association with Pro Kabaddi League Club Dabang Delhi. Together with the club, we live the dream of expanding our fan base, especially in India. FUN88 News is optimistic that this partnership will assist us in becoming the leading gaming, entertainment, and news platform in India."

Fun88 is a premier online gaming brand, offering a wide range of entertainment options. From sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi, and tennis to immersive experiences like live casino, card games, TV games, instant games, aviator, poker, and rummy etc., Fun88 provides an unparalleled array of gaming choices. Fun88 India is poised to revolutionize the Indian online gaming landscape by offering a unique combination of exciting games, localized content, and a user-friendly platform which is committed to responsible gaming.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off on December 2, 2023, with matches scheduled PAN India. Known for its determination and tenacity, the league promises another season of electrifying performances featuring formidable squads comprising a mix of seasoned players and promising young talents.

Stay tuned for an exciting season ahead.

Contact:
Suraj Singh
[email protected]
https://fun88.net/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295530/Fun88_Partnership_with_Dabang_Delhi_Kabaddi_Club.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080466/4444563/Fun88_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fun88

Also from this source

Fun88 India présente le « 3 Ka Crazy Dream », qui permet de faire gagner 300 crore de roupies

Fun88 India présente le « 3 Ka Crazy Dream », qui permet de faire gagner 300 crore de roupies

Alors que l'Inde attend avec impatience sa troisième victoire en Coupe du Monde, Fun88 est ravi de présenter le « 3 Ka Crazy Dream », qui offre la...
Fun88 India revela ganancias de ₹300 Crore con '3 Ka Crazy Dream'

Fun88 India revela ganancias de ₹300 Crore con '3 Ka Crazy Dream'

Mientras la India espera con impaciencia su tercera victoria en la Copa del Mundo, Fun88 se complace en presentar el "3 Ka Crazy Dream," que ofrece...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.