Fun88 Celebrates Dabang Delhi's Remarkable Performance as Proud Sponsor

Fun88

15 Jan, 2024, 05:23 ET

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88 is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Dabang Delhi, the formidable team currently holding third position in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Fun88 extends its hearty congratulations to the team for their outstanding performance and wishes them the best for the upcoming matches, anticipating a triumphant season.

Fun88, known for its commitment to providing an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience, has proudly backed Dabang Delhi as they continue to excel in their sporting endeavors. The sponsorship is a demonstration to Fun88's commitment to fostering sportsmanship and contributing to the growth of the sports industry.

Fun88 extends beyond sports, offering a comprehensive online gaming experience that includes live casino, card games, slots, Instant games, and more. The platform is designed to be user-friendly, ensuring a seamless experience for players of all levels. With a commitment to responsible gaming, Fun88 provides a dedicated space for users to enjoy their favorite activities in a secure and controlled environment.

Fun88 encourages fans and enthusiasts to join the excitement, follow Dabang Delhi's journey, and participate in the diverse gaming offerings available on the platform. As the season progresses, Fun88 remains committed to providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for its users, making every moment memorable.

In addition to kabaddi, Fun88 also supports other sports, such as cricket, hockey, tennis, football and many more. Get ready for the excitement as Fun88 gears up to bring the best gaming experience, including coverage of the upcoming cricket extravaganza, IPL 2024.

About Fun88:

Fun88 is a leading international online gaming brand that offers a wide range of entertainment options, from sports events to immersive experiences like card games and poker. The platform is user-friendly and dedicated to responsible gaming. With exciting promotions and new activities regularly introduced, Fun88 aims to provide a thrilling and secure gaming environment for players of all levels.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Email: [email protected] 
Fun88 News: https://fun88.net/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fun88indofficial/
Telegram: https://t.me/fun88indiachannel
WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va9Kdbf4Y9lfIgirFi2D
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Fun88India
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1rMRDcgyTyukSDBAG3Ze1A
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Fun88India

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2318336/Fun88.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080466/4043439/Fun88_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fun88

