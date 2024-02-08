NEW DELHI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88, a leading international online gaming and entertainment platform known for its commitment to responsible gaming practices, is extending its dedication to promoting responsibility beyond the digital realm. The launch of the 'Helmet for Heroes' campaign further exemplifies Fun88's commitment to safety and responsibility in all aspects of life, whether on the road or online.

Fun88 India presents 'Helmet for Heroes' (PRNewsfoto/Fun88)

On a mission to save lives, one helmet at a time, Fun88 India introduces the 'Helmet for Heroes' campaign. This initiative aims to promote helmet-wearing awareness and ensuring road safety in the Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, and Jaipur regions. As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Fun88 is distributing free helmets to individuals, emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles or scooters. Additionally, through the #MissionSafeRoads initiative, Fun88 encourages a broader conversation around road safety and responsible riding practices.

Glimpse of 'Helmet for Heroes': https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88-helmet-for-heroes

With the increasing rate of road accidents and fatalities due to non-compliance with safety measures, Fun88 India recognizes the urgent need to address this issue and take proactive steps to protect individuals on the road. Through the 'Helmet for Heroes' campaign, Fun88 aims to foster a culture of responsible riding. This is not just a campaign; it's a movement towards creating safer roads and protecting lives.

In conclusion, Fun88 is not only a premier destination for online gaming and entertainment but also a platform that prioritizes responsible behaviour in all aspects. From offering a wide range of casino games, sports betting, and live dealer experiences to promoting responsible gaming practices, Fun88 ensures that its users can enjoy their favourite activities in a safe and secure environment. With a steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility, Fun88 continues to set industry standards by fostering a culture of responsible gaming and contributing to the welfare of society.

