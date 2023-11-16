Fun88 India Unveils '3 Ka Crazy Dream' ₹300 Crore Winnings Bonanza

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As India eagerly anticipates its 3rd World Cup victory, Fun88 is thrilled to introduce the "3 Ka Crazy Dream," offering the chance to win a staggering ₹300 Crores. Fun88, renowned for delivering top-tier gaming experience, is pulling out all the stops to ensure a thrilling and rewarding journey for fans and enthusiasts.

An Unmissable Opportunity with Three Exciting Promotions:

1.  Crazy Win Boost: Fans can immerse themselves in the exhilarating game 'Crazy Time' and secure three consecutive wins on "Coin Flip," "Cash Hunt," "Crazy Time," or "Pachinko" in a single day and boost their winnings by up to ₹250,000.

  • Max Winnings: ₹250,000 per player.
  • Eligible Winners: First 1000 players daily.

2.  Daily Cash Hunt: Join the daily leaderboard and be among the top 100 players to claim a share of the ₹7.5 Lakhs cash prize pool every day. Featuring Evolution Games like Lightning Roulette, xxxtreme Lightning Roulette, Lightning Dice, Lightning Baccarat, Lightning Lotto, and xxxtreme Lightning Baccarat.

  • Prizes: Range from ₹1,000 to ₹100,000.

3.  Gold Bar Hunt: Participate in monthly leaderboard competition by placing a minimum bet of ₹500 on Evolution games. Players can secure their place among the top 50 players each month to win gold coins ranging from 2gm to an astounding 200gm.

  • Prizes: Gold coins up to 200gm.

Fun88: The Ultimate Destination for Gaming

Fun88 is the best destination for 'Crazy Time' enthusiasts, offering extra winnings of up to ₹250,000 on top of the colossal '5000X multiplier' winnings with the Crazy Win Boost. It's time for World Cup India fans and high-payout game enthusiasts to dive into the ultimate gaming excitement.

Fun88 proudly stands as the ultimate destination for Evolution game enthusiasts. Distinguished from all other gaming platforms, Fun88 grants players a distinct advantage that extends beyond significant winnings, entitling them to additional rewards alongside their routine triumphs.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to score big during India's World Cup journey. Join Fun88 today and be part of the "3 Ka Crazy Dream."

About Fun88

Fun88 is a leading online betting and gaming platform known for its extensive sports betting options, innovative gaming experiences, and thrilling live casino offerings. Committed to responsible gambling, Fun88 provides a secure online cricket betting app for betting enthusiasts.

Contact:

Suraj Singh
[email protected]
Fun88 - https://www.fun-88.in/in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278914/Fun88_Bonanza.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080466/Fun88_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fun88

