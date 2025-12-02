Function Accelerates AI and Personalization with Strategic Hire, Ziad Sultan, from Spotify to serve as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Following a $298M Series B, Function is accelerating technology and product leadership to expand AI capabilities and its Medical Intelligence Lab to empower 8 billion people to live 100 healthy years.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Function announced that Ziad Sultan, former Senior Vice President of Personalization at Spotify, has joined the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) to lead the development of a product that directly translates into lives changed. Following a $298 million Series B at a $2.5 billion valuation, Function is continuing to apply the best available technology to empower every human to live 100 healthy years.

Sultan's appointment comes as Function doubles down on achieving the deepest view of each person's unique biology with its new AI capabilities and the launch of its Medical Intelligence Lab, a team of leading clinicians, researchers, and technologists. At Function, Sultan will oversee technology and product teams and spearhead the next phase of AI development, working with the Medical Intelligence Lab's Chief Medical Scientist, Dan Sodickson, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Medical Officer, Mark Hyman, M.D. He will drive the development of Function's product, including new offerings such as Private AI Chat and Protocols, which are the start of a fundamental paradigm shift in health.

At Spotify, Sultan led Product, Engineering, Design, Data, Tech Research, and Operations for an organization of more than 500 people. He advanced the company's expansion into Generative AI, including the launch of Spotify's AI DJ, one of the most widely adopted consumer AI products globally. His teams built and scaled the world's most advanced personalization engine, powering experiences such as Home, Search, Daily Mix, Discover Weekly, Blend, Radio, and Wrapped, for hundreds of millions of monthly listeners. Ziad will wrap up his five year run at Spotify to join Function in January 2026.

"Function redefines what it means to take control of your health," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and co-founder of Function. "This is a historic moment in medicine and technology. Ziad's expertise in scaling AI and personalization at a global level will be instrumental in bringing Medical Intelligence to the world. Everyone deserves a real-time view of their biology and agency over the future of their health."

"We are at an inflection point in technology, where advances in AI can meaningfully improve some of society's biggest challenges — none more important than people's health," said Ziad Sultan. "I am thrilled to help build a product that empowers individuals to better understand and act on their health through personalization, predictive insights, and AI."

About Function:

Function is on a mission to empower everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible and understandable. Function is developing Medical Intelligence, a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests spanning heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metals, nutrients, inflammation, cancer signals, and more biannually for $365 per year – $1/day. Through its acquisition of Ezra, Function now offers MRI powered by FDA-cleared AI that takes just 22 minutes and costs $499, making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI can detect cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, signs of stroke, etc., while the CT scan can identify lung cancer, plaque in the heart, etc. All data is integrated into a single intelligent interface, giving each member a personalized view of their health and enabling powerfully informed decisions. By turning data into action, Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.

